Moody's downgrades Doric's EETCs financing A380s, Class A to Ba1, on review for further downgrade

27 Mar 2020
New York, March 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings assigned
to the two Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificate financings backed by operating
leases to Emirates Airline ("Emirates"): Doric Nimrod
Air Finance Alpha Limited, Series 2012-1 ("2012-1"):
Class A to Ba1 from Baa1 and DNA Alpha Limited, Series 2013-1
("2013-1"): Class A to Ba1 from Baa1. These ratings
were also placed on review for further downgrade.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, relatively low oil prices, and asset
price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across
many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. More specifically, the Airbus A380
aircraft, the largest commercial aircraft in operation, is
left vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a
social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the
impact on operators of the A380 given the breadth and severity of the
shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrades reflect Moody's opinion that the equity cushion for
each transaction is likely materially smaller than that based on current
market values for the A380 according to industry-certified appraisers'
valuation books. Further, the sharp reductions in international
travel because of the coronavirus, albeit temporary, will
likely exert further pressure on airlines' use of the A380.
A number of the ten or so operators of this model have signaled their
intentions to de-emphasize the A380 in their operations sooner
than expected, which will additionally pressure market values of
the aircraft. Moody's anticipates that no mainstream airline
will add the A380 to its fleet in upcoming years, particularly between
now and the final scheduled payment dates for each transaction of November
30, 2022 for 2012-1 and May 30, 2023 for 2013-1.
The declining potential for a secondary market for the A380 to develop
increases market value risk and potentially, the sufficiency of
collateral coverage under a certificate default scenario. The rating
action also reflects Moody's view that Emirates' credit quality
will incrementally weaken in the current and anticipated challenging operating
environment.
Notwithstanding the downgrades, Moody's believes the A380
will remain important to lessee Emirates' strategy and that the
four aircraft in each transaction will remain in the fleet through the
respective maturity dates. With 115 in service and eight remaining
in the order book, Emirates operates the most A380s of any airline,
and, effectively represents the market for the aircraft.
Airbus has delivered about 240 of the model with about ten left in the
orderbook and a number have already been retired from scheduled service
and some of these have been parted out. Emirates' fleet also
includes 155 Boeing 777s. The importance of the A380 to Emirates
strategy informs Moody's belief that the pass-through trustees
will make timely payments of interest and scheduled principal for each
transaction.
The leases supporting the EETCs are full-payout over their respective
ten-year terms. Moody's now estimates the equity cushion
using its estimates of part-out value, which cuts the equity
cushions by more than half versus estimates using appraisers' half-life
market values. The faster annual amortization of the certificates
-- relative to the more typical mortgage-type EETCs --
has sufficiently reduced the debt balances to sustain an equity cushion,
albeit smaller than first projected, notwithstanding Moody's
view of a steep decline in value. Certain appraisers' current
estimated market values for eight and seven year old A380s range between
$100 million and $115 million.
The ratings also consider i) the applicability of the Cape Town Convention
as implemented by the United Arab Emirates, ii) the credit support
provided by the liquidity facilities, iii) the cross-default
of the equipment notes and the operating leases, and iv) the cross-collateralization
of the equipment notes.
The review for downgrade will consider the near-term uncertainty
of the coronavirus' impact on global demand for air travel and airlines'
fleet plans and credit profiles. Moody's view of further weakening
of Emirates' credit quality could lead to a downgrade of the EETC
ratings.
Please see our reports: "Doric Nimrod Air Finance Alpha Limited
Series 2012-1 Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificate: Airbus
A380 Aircraft Financing for Emirates" and "DNA Alpha Limited Series 2013-1
Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates: Airbus A380 Aircraft Financing
for Emirates" available on moodys.com for details of each transaction.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Enhanced Equipment Trust
and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018, and Passenger
Airline Industry published in April 2018. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these
methodologies.
Doric Nimrod Air Finance Alpha Limited and DNA Alpha Limited are limited
liability companies incorporated under the laws of Guernsey, whose
registered offices are at Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St.
Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 2HT, Channel Islands.
Emirates, is a Dubai Corporation incorporated by Decree No.
2 of 1985 (as amended) by the then Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Dubai,
His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid al Maktoum, the address and
principal place of business of which is at the Emirates Group Headquarters,
P.O. Box 686, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Emirates reported revenue of AED109.255 billion (approximately
$29.4 billion) for its fiscal year ended March 31,
2019.
The following rating actions were taken:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: DNA Alpha Limited
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: Doric Nimrod Air Finance Alpha Limited
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: DNA Alpha Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Doric Nimrod Air Finance Alpha Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jonathan Root, CFA
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Russell Solomon
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
