Moody's downgrades Dotdash Meredith's CFR and sr. sec. credit facilities to B2; outlook stable

Approximately $1.7 billion of existing rated debt impacted

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Dotdash Meredith Inc.'s ("Dotdash Meredith" or the "company") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD and senior secured credit facilities ratings to B2 from B1. The downgrade reflects the impact of slowing economic growth on advertising demand, which will weigh on Dotdash Meredith's operating performance and stall deleveraging. The outlook remains stable.

Dotdash Meredith is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of IAC Inc. ("IAC"), a leading media and internet company. Following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Dotdash Meredith Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

Â…$ 150 Million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2026, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Â…$ 350 Million ($336.9 Million Outstanding) Senior Secured Term Loan A due 2026, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Â…$1,250 Million ($1,240.6 Million Outstanding) Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2028, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dotdash Meredith Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that Dotdash Meredith will experience delayed deleveraging and weaker-than-expected earnings over the next 12-18 months, chiefly due to our current expectation that the US economy will likely contract in a couple of quarters of 2023. The recessionary pressures combined with rising interest rates and high inflation will likely lead to reduced consumer spending on discretionary products and services as well as a meaningful slowdown in advertising revenue growth. The company has experienced operating losses in the past four consecutive quarters due to the following: (i) larger-than-expected declines in print segment revenue (driven chiefly by deterioration in advertising and subscription revenue, collectively accounting for about 65% of print revenue); (ii) delayed migration and integration of Meredith Holdings Corporation's ("MHC") digital ad platform due to technology delays (human capital considerations); (iii) challenging Q3 macroeconomic conditions, which led to sharp double-digit contractions in online advertising revenue across several consumer discretionary verticals, which Moody's estimates accounts for around 65% of Dotdash Meredith's revenue (e.g., Beauty/Style, Retail, Tech/Telco, Media & Entertainment and Home/CPG); and (iv) higher-than-expected one-time integration and restructuring cash costs, which more than offset better-than-expected realized print expense savings.

Previously, Moody's anticipated that 2022 would be a transition year with negative organic revenue growth due to the rationalization of underperforming magazine titles, secular decline in print revenue, investments in MHC's digital content to improve user engagement and one-time costs associated with the merger. However, given that Dotdash Meredith experienced unforeseen integration challenges, faster-than-expected advertising and subscription revenue declines in print, combined with sizable pullbacks in digital ad revenue and Moody's expectation for a weak domestic economy and sluggish ad spending growth, we now expect negative organic revenue growth to continue in 2023, which will lead to a prolonged period of elevated leverage.

Moody's currently projects year end 2022 leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, will peak at roughly 7.4x (as calculated and adjusted by Moody's, including our standard operating lease adjustment; however no adjustment is made for stock-based compensation expenses) and free cash flow (FCF) to total debt will be in the range of -6% (Moody's adjusted). Moody's expects operating losses to turn profitable and EBITDA to expand from its nadir over the coming quarters as one-time cash costs subside, MHC's digital migration issues are fully resolved and print revenue and EBITDA contract to smaller proportions with less impact on revenue and EBITDA growth. While EBITDA should sequentially improve over the next 18-24 months, it will be lower than pre-pandemic levels (on a pro forma combined basis) and remain pressured for a longer period than anticipated due to slower-than-expected revenue growth amid a lethargic economy. Moody's now expects leverage to decrease to the 6.5x area at the end of 2023 and retreat further to around 5.5x by year end 2024 (all metrics are Moody's adjusted).

The stable outlook considers Moody's expectation that the combined impact from macroeconomic headwinds, slowing ad spend growth, lower ad rates, inflationary pressures and rising borrowing costs will moderate revenue and EBITDA growth and delay deleveraging. Although Dotdash Meredith's larger proportion of online ad revenue associated with brand-driven high intent customer leads and contractual premium digital advertising will likely support growth, Moody's expects that performance marketing revenue will remain pressured due to a combination of cyclical and structural issues, while print revenue will continue to endure secular contraction.

Dotdash Meredith has no exposure to Russia or Ukraine, however Moody's continues to expect some macroeconomic spillover from the military conflict in that region. The magnitude of the effects will depend on the length and severity of the crisis. Moody's currently projects US GDP growth will decelerate to 1.8% in 2022 (3.0% in Euro area) and 0.4% in 2023 (-0.6% in Euro area), while US inflation is forecast to remain high near 7% yoy by December 2022, declining to around 3% yoy by year end 2023. Dotdash Meredith's revenue is dependent upon clients' advertising and marketing service spending, which is highly correlated with economic and business cycle conditions and can be cyclical. Moody's anticipates slowing US advertising spend next year in the 4%-6% range, consistent with our expectation for decelerating economic growth, rising interest rates, high inflation and increasing risk of a weak domestic economy. Moody's expects traditional linear TV ad spend to decline in the range of -4% to -6% next year. Following estimated digital ad spend growth of 9% in 2022, Moody's projects digital to increase around 8% in 2023, driven by search advertising in the 10%-12% range offset by continued slowdown in social media advertising. Social ads will likely experience 1%-3% growth in 2022 and remain under pressure next year, growing 4%-6%, due to a combination of structural headwinds.

Dotdash Meredith's B2 CFR also reflects the company's: (i) scale and position as a top ten Internet publisher that owns a broad portfolio of leading well-known consumer lifestyle media brands and digital media assets; (ii) high intent online customer traffic that relies on first-party data and is expected to produce greater sales conversions and meaningful ROI for advertising clients than traditional marketing channels; and (iii) leading B2C digital editorial content that facilitates a robust platform for consumer-related advertising spend. The rating also considers Moody's expectation that Dotdash Meredith will benefit from the secular shift of media spend and consumer purchase activity from traditional channels to online platforms. Dotdash Meredith benefits from good liquidity via sufficient cash balances and implicit financial support from its parent, IAC, which has approximately $1.16 billion of cash and marketable securities (excluding cash at Dotdash Meredith and Angi Inc.) at 30 September 2022.

Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects Dotdash Meredith will maintain good liquidity supported by FCF turning positive in the range of $75-$100 million (compared to -$108 million year-to-date through 30 September 2022), sufficient cash levels (cash-on-hand totaled approximately $139 million at 30 September 2022) and access to the undrawn $150 million revolving credit facility (RCF) to fund internal cash needs and small M&A. Moody's FCF projection assumes no dividends will be paid to IAC. While the term loan B lacks covenants, the RCF and term loan A are subject to a 5.5x Consolidated Net Leverage maintenance covenant (as defined in the credit agreement) that is operative if either the RCF is drawn or the term loan A is outstanding. Moody's expects Dotdash Meredith will maintain sufficient covenant headroom over the next twelve months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Dotdash Meredith's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting the company's neutral-to-low exposure to environmental risks (E-2), moderately negative social exposures (S-3) to potential breaches of customers' personal data and human capital considerations, and highly negative governance profile (G-4). Environmental risks are neutral-to-low across all categories. The nature of Dotdash Meredith's media activities, with limited exposure to physical climate risk and very low emissions of pollutants and carbon, results in low environmental risk. Credit exposure to social risks is moderately-negative related to potential cyberattacks and breaches of customers' personal data resulting in safety and security concerns that could damage the company's reputation and prompt users to avoid using its owned and operated digital publications and e-commerce sites. Exposure to human capital is also moderately negative associated with Dotdash Meredith's reliance on attracting, developing and retaining a highly skilled technology workforce. The company benefits from favorable exposure to demographic and societal trends, evidenced by continuing migration of consumers to its fast-growing online editorial content and advertisers shifting spend from traditional channels to digital platforms; however, this is muted by the secular decline in its larger print magazine business as well as the unit's ongoing restructuring to exit certain titles and transition others to digital formats. Governance risk is highly negative due to Dotdash Meredith's moderately high financial leverage and negligible free cash flow generation, offset by good liquidity. This risk also reflects that Dotdash Meredith is a wholly-owned subsidiary of its parent, IAC Inc. and, consequently, does not have an independent board of directors, a governance weakness. The company has a limited track record given its recent formation and newly assigned rating. Somewhat offsetting this is the parent's significant liquidity and track record of achieving business objectives and managing operating risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term given the expectation for continued weak debt protection measures for the rating category. Over time, an upgrade could occur if Dotdash Meredith exhibits revenue growth in line or ahead of market growth, expanding EBITDA margins and improved geographic diversity through increased scale (via growth in digital assets) and profitability. An upgrade would also be considered if financial leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, approaches 4.5x (as calculated and adjusted by Moody's) and free cash flow as a percentage of total debt is at least 5% (Moody's adjusted). Dotdash Meredith would also need to adhere to conservative financial policies with respect to potential dividends paid to the parent and maintain at least good liquidity.

Ratings could be downgraded if Dotdash Meredith's competitive position were to weaken as evidenced by revenue declines of 7% or more, EBITDA margins fall below 10% (as calculated and adjusted by Moody's) for an extended period, rising traffic acquisition costs and/or faster-than-expected decline in print advertising or subscription revenue. Ratings could experience downward pressure if total debt to EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x (as calculated and adjusted by Moody's) due to EBITDA shortfalls or leveraging transactions. A downgrade could also arise if liquidity remains pressured because free cash flow to total debt does not revert to positive territory and/or remains below 2% (Moody's adjusted) or due to weakened cash levels arising from higher-than-expected cash burn or acquisition spend without a proportionate increase in EBITDA.

With headquarters in New York, NY, Dotdash Meredith, Inc. was formed in 2021 via the combination of IAC Inc.'s digital publishing business, Dotdash Media Inc., and Meredith Corp.'s print magazine, digital publishing and brand licensing assets in a transaction valued at approximately $2.7 billion. The merger created a leading internet property and consumer media publisher with over 40 key brands reaching more than 163 million unduplicated online consumers each month. Dotdash Meredith is a 100% owned subsidiary of IAC. Pro forma combined revenue for the twelve months ended 30 September 2022 was approximately $2.1 billion.

