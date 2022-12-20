Moody's downgrades Douglas County, KS's GO rating to Aa1 & assigns Aa1 issuer rating

New York, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Douglas County, KS's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds to Aa1 from Aaa. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned the county a Aa1 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the county's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. This action concludes a review for possible downgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The county has approximately $32 million of GOULT debt outstanding. The ratings under review outlook has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the county's conservative financial management which has led to consistently strong fund balance and liquidity ratios across all funds, low leverage, and a stable economy supported by the institutional presence of the University of Kansas (Aa2 stable). The rating also incorporates financial reporting that does not disclose non-cash assets and liabilities, capital asset values, depreciation, or other the post-employment benefit liability. The county's economic growth rate (based on the Lawrence MSA) is on par with the nation and will continue to exhibit stability due to the institutional presence of the University of Kansas. The eastern portion of the county, especially the City of Eudora, will benefit from new development spurred by the $4 billion Panasonic battery plant that is being constructed in De Soto, which is just over Douglas County's border in Johnson County (Aaa stable). The project is expected to being 4,000 new jobs to the region. The county's adjusted resident income and full value per capita are on par with the national Aa1 medians. The county's unemployment rate is consistently much lower than the national rate.

Financial performance will remain a strength of the county's credit profile. The available fund balance and liquidity ratios were strong at 78% and 89%, respectively, in fiscal 2021 (year-end Dec. 31). The county reports that fiscal 2022 is trending favorably largely because of strong sales tax receipts that have been rising in the current inflationary environment. The fiscal 2023 budget is balanced. We do not expect a material spenddown of reserves in any funds, though the county will continue to use reserves in the capital projects funds to finance a portion of its multi-year capital improvement plan, which is its normal practice.

Leverage is currently low but is expected to increase over the next few years because the county plans to issue debt for courthouse improvements. And over the long-term, the county may need to address capacity at the jail which could require debt, but nothing has been finalized at this time. Other capital needs are financed pay-as-you-go. The fiscal 2021 long-term liabilities ratio is 99.1%, which is well below median. The fixed-costs ratio is also very low at 4%. These leverage ratios include debt and pension; the county offers other-post employment benefits but the cost of the liability is not quantified in the audit. The county consistently contributes to its two pension plans in an amount that exceeds Moody's tread water indicator.

The Aa1 rating on the GOULT bonds is the same level as the county's issuer rating because the county has pledged its full faith, credit and resources for the repayment of the bonds. The bonds are payable from an ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the county without limitation as to rate or amount.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to counties with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial strengthening of full value per capita and resident income

- Material strengthening of financial reporting that does not uncover additional credit weaknesses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening economic metrics

- Trend of operational imbalance and/or material declines in reserves - Material increase in long-term liabilities or associated fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are backed by the county's full faith, credit and resources. The bonds are payable from an ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the county without limitation as to rate or amount.

PROFILE

Douglas County is home to the City of Lawrence (Aa1) and the University of Kansas (Aa2 stable), which serve as the county's economic center. The county is located roughly 40 miles east of Kansas City (Unified Govt. of Wyandotte Co./Kansas City, KS rated A1 stable) and has a population of just over 121,000. County services include law enforcement, EMS, courts, operation of a jail, election administration, and maintenance of roads and bridges.

