Moody's downgrades Douglas' (Kirk Beauty One GmbH) CFR to B3; stable outlook

Milan, December 27, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) of German
beauty retailer Kirk Beauty One GmbH ('Douglas'). Concurrently,
the agency has downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD its probability
of default rating (PDR), to Caa2 from Caa1 the rating assigned to
the EUR335 million senior unsecured notes issued by Kirk Beauty One GmbH
and to B2 from B1 the rating assigned to the senior secured facilities
borrowed by its subsidiaries, comprising a EUR200 million revolving
credit facility (RCF), EUR1,670 million Term Loan B and EUR300
million senior secured notes. The outlook has been changed to stable
from negative for Kirk Beauty One GmbH and Douglas GmbH.
"The ratings downgrade reflects Douglas' weaker than expected
operating performance in fiscal year ending September 2019, owing
to continued decline in operating margins, mainly in Germany,
its largest market, due to a tough competitive environment,"
says Lorenzo Re, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst
and lead analyst for Douglas. "As a result of the weak operating
performance, Douglas' leverage remained above 6.0x
in fiscal 2019, and will remain high for a prolonged period of time,
above the maximum tolerance allowed under the existing B2 rating,"
adds Mr. Re.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Douglas's operating performance in fiscal year ending September 2019 was
weaker than expected, owing to continued operating margin decline
in its main market, Germany. Despite the company's
ability to revert the negative trend on like-for like revenue growth
in all geographic segments, supported by the extraordinary measures
taken last year, operating margins were substantially impacted mainly
in Germany, due to tough competition and substantial investments
in marketing campaigns and pricing and promotional activities needed to
drive demand. As a result the company adjusted EBITDA margins in
fiscal 2019 declined by 130 basis points to 10.2% (11.5%
in fiscal 2018), with leverage (measured as Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA) remaining high at above 6.0x.
Moody's believes that the recovery and deleveraging prospects are
now challenged by the high competitive pressure in the market, which
is expected to persist and will continue to impact margins for a prolonged
period of time. As a result, Moody's expects that Douglas's
leverage (measured as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA) will
remain between 6.0x and 6.5x for the next 12-18 months,
which is higher than the maximum leverage tolerance of 6.0x for
the previous B2 rating.
Douglas' cash flow generation has also materially deteriorated in
the last two years, with negative free cash flow (as defined by
Moody's) of around €40 million in fiscal 2019 (€101 million
in fiscal 2017), owing to (1) the weak operating performance,
(2) substantial investment for rebranding and store refurbishment,
and (3) higher working capital. However, Moody's expects
the company's free cash flow to reach breakeven levels in fiscal 2020
as capital spending and working capital absorption reduce.
Douglas' credit profile is supported by the company's (1) good market
position and brand recognition in most countries where the company operates;
(2) extensive store network coverage and e-commerce capabilities;
(3) scale within the segment resulting in bargaining power with suppliers;
(4) low fashion and trend risks in the business model; and (5) positive
industry demand dynamics in particular with respect to the selective beauty
segment.
The rating also reflects (1) the discretionary nature of beauty spend,
which leaves the company exposed to consumer spending power; (2)
the tough competition in the sector, leading to price pressures;
(3) Douglas' concentrated supplier base; (4) difficulties in
integrating some international assets; and (5) evidence of poor execution
in the domestic market which has triggered the implementation of a large-scale
restructuring programme and related costs.
Moody's has factored in the following environmental, social
and governance (ESG) considerations in the rating of Douglas. As
a retailer, Douglas is exposed to increasing social risks because
of the shift in consumer preferences and spending patterns. In
particular the shift towards e-commerce has increased pressure
on retail companies to intensify their online presence, which however
weighs on margins, because of the associated logistics, IT
and marketing costs. In terms of governance, Moody's
notes that the company is tightly controlled by private equity firm CVC
Capital Partners and - as is often the case in highly levered,
private equity sponsored deals - has a high tolerance for leverage,
while governance is comparatively less transparent.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views Douglas's liquidity profile as adequate. As
of September 2019, Douglas had €81 million in cash on balance
sheet and access to a €200 million fully undrawn revolving credit
facility (RCF), which is subject to a springing covenant based on
leverage, under which there is adequate headroom. In fiscal
2020, Moody's expects Douglas' free cash flow generation
to break even, and grow modestly thereafter.
The company has no debt maturity until 2022 when both the €1,670
million term loan and the €300 million senior secured notes are due.
Moody's expect that Douglas will address the refinancing of these
maturity in a timely manner. However, continued pressure
on the operating performance would increase the refinancing risk.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The EUR1,670 million senior secured Facility B, the EUR300
million senior secured notes and the EUR200 million RCF are all rated
B2, one notch above the CFR, reflecting the senior position
of these instruments relative to the junior instruments in the capital
structure, the €335 million senior notes that are rated Caa2.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Douglas's operating
performance should stabilize at the current level over the next 12-18
months, with margins remaining under pressure and leverage remaining
between 6.0x and 6.5x.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Positive rating pressure could result over time from (1) solid top line
growth, margin improvement and free cash flow generation over and
above our expectations; and (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
falling below 6.0x on a sustained basis. Upward pressure
on the rating would also require visibility regarding the successful refinancing
of the debt maturing in 2022.
Negative pressure on the rating could occur in case of continued pressure
on margin that further impairs operating performance, leading to
Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA above 7.0x on a sustained basis
and negative free cash flow for an extended period of time leading to
liquidity concerns.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Douglas Finance B.V.
Downgrade:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B2 from B1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
No Outlook
..Issuer: Douglas GmbH
Downgrades:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities,
Downgraded to B2 from B1
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B2 from B1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Groupe Nocibe France S.A.S.
Downgrade:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B2 from B1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
No Outlook
..Issuer: Kirk Beauty One GmbH
Downgrades:
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to B3-PD from B2-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Nocibe France S.A.S.
Downgrade:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B2 from B1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
No Outlook
..Issuer: Parfumerie Douglas GmbH
Downgrade:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B2 from B1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
No Outlook
..Issuer: Parfumerie Douglas International GmbH
Downgrade:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B2 from B1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
No Outlook
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Kirk Beauty One GmbH ('Douglas' or 'the company'),
headquartered in Düsseldorf, is a multichannel retailer of
selective beauty and personal care products with stores in 19 different
European countries and e-commerce operations in 17 countries.
The group was acquired in August 2015 by funds advised by CVC Capital
Partners. The founders, the Kreke family, still retain
a 15% stake in the company. The company generated €3,453
million and €611 million in revenue and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA,
respectively, in the fiscal year ended September 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
