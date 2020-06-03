Moody's downgrades Douglas (Kirk Beauty One GmbH) to Caa1; negative outlook

Milan, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to Caa1-PD from B3-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of German beauty products retailer Kirk Beauty One GmbH ("Douglas" or "the company"). Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2 the rating on the €335 million senior notes due 2023 issued by Kirk Beauty One GmbH and to B3 from B2 the rating on the senior secured debt instruments borrowed by its subsidiaries, comprising the €200 million revolving credit facility (RCF), the €1,670 million Term Loan B and the €300 million senior secured notes due 2022 issued by Douglas GmbH. The outlook on the ratings was changed to negative from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated by Moody's on 25 March 2020.

"The downgrade of Douglas' ratings mainly reflects its weakened liquidity profile owing to the deterioration in the operating performance following the spread of the coronavirus outbreak across Europe, and the risk that a weak recovery might limit its ability to refinance its large 2022 debt maturities," says Lorenzo Re, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Douglas.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The retail sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically for Douglas, the temporary closure of the vast majority of its stores in Europe during a significant part of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 will lead to depressed sales and cash generation in this fiscal year ending September 2020.

The downgrade of Douglas' CFR to Caa1 with a negative outlook reflects (1) the company's weakened liquidity and the increasing refinancing risk of its large 2022 debt maturities; and (2) Moody's expectation that the recovery of the operating performance might be slow because of reduced footfall in the company's stores and weakened consumer spending because of the global macroeconomic recession.

Douglas' operating performance during the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was severely impacted by the lockdown across its main European operations with an operating loss of €17 million in March, when most of the company's stores were closed. This caused reported EBITDA to drop to approximately zero in the quarter. Moody's expects the operating loss to be materially higher in the third quarter and to reduce in the last quarter as stores reopen. Overall, Moody's estimates that Douglas' Moody's adjusted EBITDA could decline by 25%-30% for the full fiscal year.

The company has mitigated the impact of the sales drop via a number of cost cutting and cash preservation measures, including short-term labour schemes, reduced rent payments, lower marketing costs and deferred payment to suppliers. However, some of the suspended payments, including rental costs and trade payables, will resume in the coming months. Therefore, Moody's expects that Douglas' liquidity will continue to weaken, leaving the company with very limited financial flexibility in case of a slower-than-expected sales recovery.

Douglas generates approximately 40% of its annual EBITDA during the Christmas season, so the company will have some time to recover its performance before the next high season. Revenues in the stores that have been reopened are currently running at approximately 80% of pre-closure levels and Moody's expects this percentage to gradually improve towards the end of the year.

In this scenario, the company's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage could return to below 7.0x in FY 2021 after peaking above 8.0x in FY 2020. However, visibility on the pace of recovery remains very low, as the impact of macroeconomic recession, reduced consumer confidence and lower consumer disposable income may hamper sales and margins.

A weaker recovery, with sales remaining materially below pre-crisis levels, could challenge the company's ability to reduce leverage and restore its capital structure to a more sustainable level, preventing the refinancing of the large debt maturity wall in 2022.

Douglas' credit profile continues to be supported by the company's strong market position and significant scale in the specialist beauty retail sector, which shows positive demand dynamics compared to other segments of the retail business. However, demand in the beauty sector is highly discretionary and exposed to consumer sentiment, and competition in the sector remains strong.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Douglas of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

In addition, Douglas, as other retailers, is exposed to increasing social risks because of the shift in consumer preferences and spending patterns. In particular the shift towards e-commerce has increased pressure on retail companies to intensify their online presence, which however weighs on margins, because of the associated logistics, IT and marketing costs.

In terms of governance, Moody's notes that the company is tightly controlled by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and - as is often the case in highly levered, private equity sponsored deals - has a high tolerance for leverage, while governance is comparatively less transparent.

LIQUIDITY

Cash as of end of March amounted to €309 million, including €164 million drawing under the revolving credit facility (RCF), down from €362 million in December 2019, when the RCF was fully undrawn, with a total cash burn in excess of €215 million in the second quarter. This was largely due to the normal seasonality of the business.

Moody's expects that the current cash balance, plus an estimated €10 million still available under the RCF, should be enough to cover for the expected cash burn in the next 12 months, under the assumption that revenue will gradually recover towards 90-95% of pre-crisis levels in the next quarters. However, liquidity will be extremely stretched until September, leaving Douglas with very limited financial flexibility to cope with any operating underperformance, stemming for example from a weaker-than-expected revenue and EBITDA generation or additional lockdown measures.

Management confirmed that the springing net leverage covenant of 7.5x under the RCF will not be tested, because the calculation excludes drawings under some ancillary facilities.

The company has increasing refinancing risk due to the maturity of the €300 million senior secured notes in July 2022, the €1,670 million term loan in August 2022, and the RCF in February 2022. The current ratings reflect the challenges that Douglas may face to refinance these maturities on a timely and economic manner in case of weaker than expected recovery or further business disruption.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The €1,670 million senior secured Facility B, the €300 million senior secured notes and the €200 million RCF are all rated B3, one notch above the CFR, reflecting the senior position of these instruments relative to the junior instruments in the capital structure, the €335 million senior notes that are rated Caa3.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Douglas' liquidity will continue to weaken and the risk that the company may be challenged to restore a sustainable financial profile in case of weak sales recovery, preventing the company from refinancing its upcoming debt maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Negative pressure on the rating could materialise in case of (1) further liquidity deterioration; (2) operating performance not recovering as expected, with revenue and margin remaining well below pre-crisis levels; and (3) continued negative free cash flow for an extended period of time.

Positive ratings pressure could result over time if (1) the company demonstrates a recovery in operating performance with revenue and margin returning close to pre-crisis levels; (2) its liquidity improves and the company successfully refinances the large debt maturities due in 2022; and (3) the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA returns to below 7.0x on a sustained basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Kirk Beauty One GmbH

Downgrades, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Douglas Finance B.V.

Downgrade, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Douglas GmbH

Downgrades, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Groupe Nocibe France S.A.S.

Downgrade, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Nocibe France S.A.S.

Downgrade, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Parfumerie Douglas GmbH

Downgrade, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Parfumerie Douglas International GmbH

Downgrade, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Kirk Beauty One GmbH (Douglas or the company), headquartered in Düsseldorf, is a multichannel retailer of selective beauty and personal care products with stores in 20 different European countries and e-commerce operations in 24 countries. The group was acquired in August 2015 by funds advised by CVC Capital Partners. The founders, the Kreke family, still retain a 15% stake in the company. The company generated €3,453 million and €611 million in revenue and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA, respectively, in the fiscal year ended September 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lorenzo Re

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

