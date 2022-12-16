Moody's downgrades Doylestown Hospital, PA to B3; rating placed under review for downgrade

New York, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Doylestown Hospital, PA (Doylestown) to B3 from Ba3. Concurrently, the rating has been placed under review for downgrade. Doylestown has approximately $210 million of debt outstanding. The outlook has been revised to ratings under review from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to B3 represents accelerated negative operating cash flow and unexpected material decline in cash since our June 2022 review which significantly elevates the risk of a covenant breach at December 31, 2022. Inability to clear covenants at December 31 could result in an event of default which could lead to immediate acceleration absent an amendment or waiver. If this occurs, it would further trigger cross default provisions on publicly held debt. In this event, Moody's estimation is that recovery would be below 100% given material cash decline through fiscal 2022. Cash reserves have deteriorated significantly from FYE 2022 (June 30) and ongoing expense pressures will make it challenging to quickly reverse operating cash flow losses which will lead to further cash burn. The B3 acknowledges the hospital's efforts to reduce acceleration risk given active discussions with lenders. The rating also incorporates Doylestown's efforts to restore operating performance and reduce expenses as well as strategies to grow its leading market position, including collaboration with other community and academic health systems, in a favorable service area of Bucks County. That said, competition is increasing with larger providers in the surrounding areas. Doylestown also benefits from low exposure to Medicaid, which reduces its reliance on governmental payors.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating is under review for downgrade due to the risk of bond acceleration and potential for less than 100% recovery if all debt becomes due and payable. The review will focus on resolution of, or reduction in, acceleration risk. A detailed review of operating and financial results as of December 31, 2022 as well as updated financial and covenant forecasts will be integral to the forward view as well. Our analysis will also incorporate strategies identified and implemented by management to right-size operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- An upgrade is unlikely at this time given the risk of debt acceleration, the severity of cash flow burn and other liquidity pressures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to reduce risk of debt acceleration

- Continued declines in cash - Filing for bankruptcy protection and/or liquidation

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a lien and security interest in Doylestown Hospital's Pledged Revenues, a mortgage on the Hospital's acute care facility, and as it relates to the Series 2013A, Series 2016A Bonds and Series 2019A and 2019B Bonds revenues of the Foundation pursuant to the guaranty agreement. However, in the case of the Series 2013B Bonds, the Foundation has been joined as a co-obligor along with Doylestown Hospital. Regardless, all outstanding debt is secured on parity.

Doylestown is subject to restrictive financial covenants measured to Doylestown Hospital and the Foundation. The most restrictive of which are under the bond purchase agreement related to the Series 2013B bonds (not rated) and include maintenance of a minimum 100 days cash on hand (measured semi-annually on a trailing four quarter basis), minimum 1.35 times annual debt service coverage (measured quarterly on a trailing four quarter basis) and maximum 65% debt to capitalization (measured semi-annually). Covenants under the loan agreement and bond indenture include maintenance of a minimum 1.1 times annual debt service coverage measured annually.

Failure to meet financial covenants could trigger an event of default (EOD) and potential immediate acceleration if the lender directs the Trustee to accelerate the bonds. In which case, the Trustee would have the option, due to the EOD under the Trust Agreement, to accelerate Doylestown's publicly issued Bonds, and would be forced to accelerate if at least 25% of public bondholders requested it. There is no cure period under the bank documents.

Under the loan agreement, which governs Doylestown's rated debt, a violation of a financial covenant would only constitute an EOD if the EOD cannot be corrected within a 30-day period following notice to the Hospital and if it's not corrected during the 30-day cure period, the hospital fails to institute corrective action until the EOD is corrected. However, if an EOD did occur, the Trustee would have the option to accelerate Doylestown's debt, and would be forced to accelerate if at least 25% of public bondholders requested it.

We do not expect clearance of the days cash on hand covenant at December 31, 2022. This does not automatically trigger an event of default; it is the discretion of the lenders to determine if acceleration is appropriate. Management is considering options it may pursue with its lenders, and expects to make a determination of next steps, which may include amendments and/or a waiver. Currently, the system does not have sufficient cash to cover outstanding debt in the event of an acceleration of all bonds.

PROFILE

With total annual revenue of approximately $430 million (for the entire system) as of FYE 2022, Doylestown Hospital operates community focused healthcare facilities serving patients in the northern suburban communities of Philadelphia, including Bucks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania and the town of Lambertville in New Jersey.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

