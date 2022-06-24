Moody's downgrades Doylestown Hospital (PA) to Ba3; outlook revised to negative

New York, June 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Doylestown Hospital's (PA) revenue bond rating to Ba3 from Ba1. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable at the lower rating. The organization has approximately $204 million of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Ba3 reflects Doylestown Hospital's (Doylestown) significant and recent decline in operating performance and unrestricted cash reserves through fiscal 2022, which have materially reduced headroom to the days cash on hand covenant (100 days) and increases the risk of an event of default and immediate acceleration as soon as June 30, 2022, a governance consideration under our ESG framework. That said, management does expect to clear the financial covenant requirements for June 30, 2022 and is further renewing credit terms with its bank. Operating performance has been significantly impaired by increased labor costs driven by the Omicron surge which created staffing outages and necessitated the need to use expensive agency staff and other premium labor. Although these challenges are consistent with the sector, the materiality of Doylestown's operating losses and decline in unrestricted cash reserves are atypical, given its existing liquidity challenges. Management has compiled an action plan to drive improvements in financial performance and cushion to financial covenants, however, we expect operating losses to continue which will limit growth in cash reserves and uncertainty regarding the ability to meet financial covenant requirements through fiscal 2023.

The Ba3 rating acknowledges the hospital's strategies, including collaboration with other community and academic health systems, to grow its leading market position in a favorable service area of Bucks County which will continue to drive solid demand trends and good revenue growth. Also, although close to the days cash on hand covenant, liquidity is expected to remain at sufficient levels to support operations, absent an acceleration by the bank. Moreover, Doylestown does benefit from low exposure to Medicaid, which reduces its reliance on governmental payors. Strategic capital spending will be largely funded by existing bond proceeds and fund-raising which will allow for some cash preservation. Other credit challenges include the organization's heavy participation in value based arrangements which can create volatility in financial performance as well as increasing competition in the broader service area.

RATING OUTLOOK

Revision of the outlook to negative from stable reflects the thin headroom to the days cash on hand covenant which elevates the risk of a covenant violation and immediate acceleration of debt; current cash levels are not sufficient to support outstanding debt obligations. Uncertainty in the hospital's ability to meet debt covenants will carry into fiscal 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained improvement in operating performance which drives sufficient headroom to financial covenants

- Substantial growth in cash reserves and strengthened liquidity metrics - Continued financial deleveraging to strengthen debt metrics - Material enterprise growth that leads to an increase in operating revenue and volumes

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Violation of financial covenants and inability to reduce acceleration risk or failure to close on bank agreement

- Inability to improve financial performance and/or a decline in liquidity or further narrowing of headroom to financial covenants - An increase in leverage - Impactful market shifts that stresses volume trends" A decline in liquidity or related metrics beyond expectations

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a lien and security interest in Doylestown Hospital's Pledged Revenues, a mortgage on the Hospital's acute care facility, and as it relates to the Series 2013A, Series 2016 Bonds and Series 2019 Bonds revenues of the Foundation pursuant to the guaranty agreement. However, in the case of the Series 2013B Bonds, the Foundation has been joined as an obligated member along with Doylestown Hospital. Regardless, all outstanding debt is secured on parity.

Doylestown is subject to restrictive financial covenants measured to Doylestown Hospital and the Foundation. The most restrictive of which are under the bond purchase agreement related to the Series 2013B bonds (Moody's does not rate) and include maintenance of a minimum 100 days cash on hand (measured semi-annually on a trailing four quarter basis), minimum 1.35 times annual debt service coverage (measured quarterly on a trailing four quarter basis) and maximum 66.66% debt to capitalization (measured semi-annually).

Covenants under the loan agreement and bond indenture include maintenance of a minimum 1.1 times annual debt service coverage measured annually.

Failure to meet financial covenants may trigger an event of default and may cause immediate acceleration. Management expects to clear its financial covenants on the June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 measurement dates, however, clearance of the days cash on hand covenant will be very tight. There is no cure period under the bank documents, an event of default would trigger immediate acceleration. There are cross default provisions across documents. Currently, the system does not have sufficient cash to cover outstanding debt in the event of an acceleration of all bonds.

PROFILE

With total annual revenue of approximately $418 million (for the entire system) as of FYE 2021, Doylestown Hospital operates community focused healthcare facilities serving patients in the northern suburban communities of Philadelphia, including Bucks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania and the town of Lambertville in New Jersey.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

