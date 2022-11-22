Moody's downgrades Driven Holdings' CFR to B3

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Driven Holdings, LLC's ("Driven Holdings") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, its probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD and its $500 million senior secured term loan and $300 million revolving credit facility ratings to B3 from B2. Moody's also changed the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The outlook remains stable.

The downgrade reflects higher than expected leverage with Moody's lease-adjusted LTM debt-to-EBITDA as of Q3 2022 of about 8.3x (pro forma for the $365 million securitization issuance in October 2022 and the revolver paydown of $300 million) which is well above the previous downgrade trigger of 6.75x. Including the company's estimate for LTM acquired EBITDA, Moody's lease-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of about 7.6x is still above the downgrade trigger.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Driven Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Driven Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Driven Holdings' B3 CFR reflects governance considerations, particularly the company's very aggressive financial strategies under private equity majority ownership, including its history of primarily relying on debt to fund rapid company-owned store growth and a persistently high level of adjustments to earnings. Moody's expects leverage to be in the mid 7x range over the next 12-18 months, depending on the pace of acquisitions and greenfield development. Further, integration and financing risks associated with acquisitions, and industry challenges associated with staffing, supply chain and product inflation adds downside risks. Moody's adjusted debt calculation includes standard adjustments for operating leases and does not net cash on the balance sheet and Moody's adjusted EBITDA does not add back costs and expenses permitted under the credit agreement such as acquisition related costs.

Further, although Moody's views the restricted group, Driven Holdings, LLC, as having good liquidity, this is largely provided by its pro forma cash and cash equivalents of approximately $190 million, $300 million revolving credit facility and alternate liquidity provided by sale-lease back transactions of its company-owned stores. Cash flow from operations has not been enough to fully cover the company's significant growth CAPEX investments and acquisitions to drive store count and earnings higher.

The B3 CFR is supported by Driven Holdings' significant system-wide revenue scale of over $5 billion, market position as one of the largest automotive service operators with over 4,700 locations, and multiple brands across a wide range of industry segments including paint, collision, glass, oil change, regular maintenance, car wash, and parts supply. The B3 CFR is also supported by the national brand recognition of its portfolio companies including Meineke and Maaco as well as the company's good liquidity profile.

The B3 rating on the term loan reflects the Driven Holdings restricted group that is highly reliant on the steady distribution of the residuals and SPV management fees from the whole business securitization (WBS) entities to support its operations and cash flows. Other than the car wash assets, Automotive Training Institute, and certain company-owned store assets which, together, are not included in the WBS, the WBS has priority claim to substantially all revenue-generating assets of Driven Brands including current and future intellectual property for each brand, royalties, all existing and future franchise and development agreements, profits from certain maintenance and paint, collision & glass company-owned locations and related store assets, profits from certain business in Canada, and hard parts and accessories distribution margin in the US.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for good liquidity over the next 12-18 months and positive free cash flow inclusive of sale lease back proceeds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with successful integration of acquisitions, sustained organic improvement in operating performance, and a more moderate financial policy that results in sustained strengthening of credit metrics with debt-to-EBITDA consistently below 6.75 times and EBITA-to-interest sustained above 1.75 times. A higher rating would also require at least good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if EBITA-to-interest approaches 1x and/or if Driven Holdings' financial policy choices result in failure to produce positive free cash flow inclusive of sale lease back proceeds and/or if liquidity deteriorates.

Driven Holdings, LLC, is the restricted group borrower subsidiary of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (Driven Brands). Driven Brands is a large, publicly-traded automotive services company (NASDAQ: DRVN) operating in North America and Europe, catering to a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, oil change, regular maintenance, car wash, and parts supply. Annual revenue is approximately $2 billion while systemwide sales generated by over 4,700 mostly-franchised/independently-operated locations are over $5 billion. Driven Brands is majority-owned and controlled by affiliates of Roark Capital Group, a private equity firm.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

