Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Dummen Orange's CFR to Ca, appends "/LD" to PDR; outlook stable

16 Nov 2022

Milan, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Ca from Caa1 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Casper Debtco B.V. ("Dummen Orange" or "the company"), the holding company of the Dummen Orange group, the Dutch-based leading floriculture breeding company globally.

Moody's also downgraded the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD/LD from Caa1-PD, appending a limited default designation ("/LD") to the PDR. Concurrently, the rating agency downgraded the rating on the €80 million super senior secured term loans due March 2026 to Caa1 from B2 and the rating on the €195.6 million senior secured term loan due September 2026 to C from Caa2, both borrowed by Casper Debtco B.V.. Moody's also changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The "/LD" designation follows the change in terms and conditions under the company's debt obligations. The company has recently started capitalizing substantially all the interest payments on its €80 million super senior secured term loans due March 2026 and the €195.6 million senior secured term loan due September 2026, essentially converting a cash obligation into a payment-in-kind (PIK) obligation. This capitalization of interest results in terms less favorable than those provided in the original credit agreement and therefore qualifies as a distressed exchange and a limited default under Moody's definition. Moody's will remove the "/LD" designation after three business days.

"The downgrade reflects the default resulting from amendments to the terms and conditions of the company's debt obligations that result in a diminished value relative to the original promise," says Valentino Balletta, a Moody's Analyst and lead analyst for Dummen Orange.

"It also reflects our expectation that the company's capital structure is unsustainable, owing to its very high leverage, the uncertain pace of recovery in light of the challenging economic environment, and its already weak liquidity. As a result, the likelihood of another default over the next 12 to 24 months is very high," adds Mr Balletta. The unsustainable capital structure, weak liquidity management and track of record of defaults are governance considerations captured under the financial strategy and risk management factor as per Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects the default resulting from amendments to the terms and conditions of the company's debt obligations that result in a diminished value relative to the original promise. This is considered a distressed exchange and a default under Moody's definition.

The downgrade also reflects Moody's view that the company's unsustainable capital structure will likely lead to another default over the next 12 to 24 months, despite the changes to the terms and conditions of the loans to temporarily alleviate pressure on its liquidity. While the capitalization of interests will lead to €15 million of cash interest savings, it will also lead to a progressive increase in the company's debt load.

Dummen Orange's year-to-date operating performance has been weaker than expected, with a negative Moody's adjusted EBITDA as of year-end September 2022, after the impact of phytosanitary and mold issues which led to one-off costs of around €15 million. The company is facing substantial headwinds, stemming from higher raw material, energy, wages and freight costs, which are currently difficult to be passed on entirely to final customers through price increases. In addition, the company's operating performance has been materially impacted by operational challenges in the tropical business.

In addition, rising input and energy costs could lead to reduction in volumes as plant growers delay or shorten their growing season, mainly in Europe. In turn, growers could face increasing difficulties in passing on price increases to end customers, especially if end market demand declines given the highly discretionary nature of the horticultural products. This creates uncertainty around Dummen Orange's ability to achieve a sustained recovery in EBITDA and cash flow generation.

The company will need to drive material improvements in performance to reduce leverage to more sustainable levels. However, Moody's believes that any material improvement in profitability is unlikely given the very challenging operating environment, and as a result, the company's capital structure will remain highly levered, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA expected to be above 20x over the next one to two years. The rating agency's calculation of Dummen Orange's EBITDA deducts development costs of around €13-15 million per year that are capitalized in the company's financial statements.

Dummen Orange's Ca CFR continues to be constrained by (1) its relatively small scale and niche business focus on floriculture breeding; (2) its exposure to phytosanitary issues, which creates risk of earnings volatility; (3) its very high financial leverage and unsustainable capital structure, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA expected to be above 20x through 2024; (4) Moody's expectation that the company will maintain negative free cash flow over the next 2 years, which will gradually erode its cash cushion and create pressure on its liquidity, particularly given the high seasonality of the business and the maturity of its trade working capital facility in March 2024; and (5) its track record of serial defaults and restructuring.

However, the rating remains supported by (1) its leading position in the niche floriculture breeding market globally; (2) its strong R&D capabilities, which represent a significant competitive advantage and should support a progressively growing recurring revenue stream over time; (3) its ample portfolio of intellectual property rights, which protect its revenue stream; and (4) the company's position in the high-margin upstream segment of the floricultural value chain.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations have been a driver of the rating action. The very high and sustained level of leverage and its very tight liquidity profile create an elevated risk of debt restructuring which is already reflected in the rating agency assessment of the company's Financial Strategy and Risk Management score of 5 as well as Management Credibility and Track Record score of 4. As a result, the overall exposure to governance risks (Issuer Profile Score or "IPS") is G-5. Dummen Orange's overall ESG Credit Impact Score (CIS) is CIS-5 to reflect that the ESG attributes are overall considered as having a very high negative impact on the rating.

LIQUIDITY

Dummen Orange's liquidity is weak. With a cash balance of around €5 million (including €23 million drawings under the new trade working capital facility) as of end September 2022, the company's liquidity position has materially weakened in recent months, because of the weaker than expected operating performance.

The company has recently taken several actions to address the liquidity shortfall, including (1) raising an additional €25 million under the super senior secured term loans; (2) the disposal of some assets; and (3) the capitalisation of interests that will allow cash interest savings of around €15 million per year. Nevertheless, while these actions temporarily alleviate pressure on liquidity, the rating agency forecasts that the company's cash balance will decrease over the coming quarters owing to the continued negative free cash flow (FCF) generation.

The company's funds from operations of around €15 million each year in 2023 and 2024 will be insufficient to cover its capital spending, including capitalized R&D costs and lease repayments, totaling €30 million per year, resulting in negative free cash flow and therefore increasing reliance on the $30 million trade working capital facility maturing in March 2024.

More positively, the company's debt facilities do not contain any financial maintenance covenants.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Dummen Orange's capital structure primarily comprises a €195.6 million senior secured term loan due September 2026, €80 million super senior secured term loans due March 2026 and a $30 million trade working capital facility maturing in March 2024. These facilities share a common security package, with the super senior facility and the trade working capital facility having a priority claim over the proceeds from enforcement of security. The security package primarily comprises pledges over shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables. In addition, the facilities are guaranteed by the group's operating subsidiaries representing at least 75% of consolidated EBITDA and gross assets. Moody's considers the security package to be weak, in line with its standard approach for share pledges.

The Caa1 rating on the super senior secured term loans is three notches above the CFR, reflecting the presence of a significant junior debt cushion, equal to almost 70% of the total financial debt. Conversely, the C rating on the senior secured term loan is one notch below the CFR, reflecting the very small recovery expectation for this debt instrument in a default scenario.

The Ca-PD/LD PDR of Dummen Orange reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, as is customary for covenant-lite bank debt capital structures.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company will remain subject to the risk of a broader debt restructuring over the next one to two years which may lead to a significant debt write-off which is captured in the Ca CFR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the short term, and would be conditional upon the company materially improving its operating performance and establishing a more sustainable capital structure and restoring its liquidity position.

There is limited negative pressure on the ratings at this stage reflecting the already low rating. The rating could be further downgraded if Moody's lowers its expectation for recovery in a situation of distressed exchange due to a strong deterioration in the company's business environment among others.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Casper Debtco B.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD /LD from Caa1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to C from Caa2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Casper Debtco B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Dummen Orange, headquartered in the Netherlands, is a leading Dutch flower breeder specializing in the breeding and propagation of cut flowers, pot plants and bedding plants, with a global network of breeding, propagation, rooting and sales and marketing locations. In the financial year ended 30 September 2022, the company generated revenue of €390 million (2021: €386 million) and EBITDA of €21.8 million (2021: €45.1 million), as adjusted for non-recurring items. Dummen Orange is controlled by funds managed by private equity firm BC Partners, which acquired the company from H2 Equity Partners and the founding Dummen Orange family in December 2015.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Valentino Balletta
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

