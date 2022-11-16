Moody's downgrades Dummen Orange's CFR to Ca, appends "/LD" to PDR; outlook stable

Milan, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Ca from Caa1 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Casper Debtco B.V. ("Dummen Orange" or "the company"), the holding company of the Dummen Orange group, the Dutch-based leading floriculture breeding company globally.

Moody's also downgraded the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD/LD from Caa1-PD, appending a limited default designation ("/LD") to the PDR. Concurrently, the rating agency downgraded the rating on the €80 million super senior secured term loans due March 2026 to Caa1 from B2 and the rating on the €195.6 million senior secured term loan due September 2026 to C from Caa2, both borrowed by Casper Debtco B.V.. Moody's also changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The "/LD" designation follows the change in terms and conditions under the company's debt obligations. The company has recently started capitalizing substantially all the interest payments on its €80 million super senior secured term loans due March 2026 and the €195.6 million senior secured term loan due September 2026, essentially converting a cash obligation into a payment-in-kind (PIK) obligation. This capitalization of interest results in terms less favorable than those provided in the original credit agreement and therefore qualifies as a distressed exchange and a limited default under Moody's definition. Moody's will remove the "/LD" designation after three business days.

"The downgrade reflects the default resulting from amendments to the terms and conditions of the company's debt obligations that result in a diminished value relative to the original promise," says Valentino Balletta, a Moody's Analyst and lead analyst for Dummen Orange.

"It also reflects our expectation that the company's capital structure is unsustainable, owing to its very high leverage, the uncertain pace of recovery in light of the challenging economic environment, and its already weak liquidity. As a result, the likelihood of another default over the next 12 to 24 months is very high," adds Mr Balletta. The unsustainable capital structure, weak liquidity management and track of record of defaults are governance considerations captured under the financial strategy and risk management factor as per Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects the default resulting from amendments to the terms and conditions of the company's debt obligations that result in a diminished value relative to the original promise. This is considered a distressed exchange and a default under Moody's definition.

The downgrade also reflects Moody's view that the company's unsustainable capital structure will likely lead to another default over the next 12 to 24 months, despite the changes to the terms and conditions of the loans to temporarily alleviate pressure on its liquidity. While the capitalization of interests will lead to €15 million of cash interest savings, it will also lead to a progressive increase in the company's debt load.

Dummen Orange's year-to-date operating performance has been weaker than expected, with a negative Moody's adjusted EBITDA as of year-end September 2022, after the impact of phytosanitary and mold issues which led to one-off costs of around €15 million. The company is facing substantial headwinds, stemming from higher raw material, energy, wages and freight costs, which are currently difficult to be passed on entirely to final customers through price increases. In addition, the company's operating performance has been materially impacted by operational challenges in the tropical business.

In addition, rising input and energy costs could lead to reduction in volumes as plant growers delay or shorten their growing season, mainly in Europe. In turn, growers could face increasing difficulties in passing on price increases to end customers, especially if end market demand declines given the highly discretionary nature of the horticultural products. This creates uncertainty around Dummen Orange's ability to achieve a sustained recovery in EBITDA and cash flow generation.

The company will need to drive material improvements in performance to reduce leverage to more sustainable levels. However, Moody's believes that any material improvement in profitability is unlikely given the very challenging operating environment, and as a result, the company's capital structure will remain highly levered, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA expected to be above 20x over the next one to two years. The rating agency's calculation of Dummen Orange's EBITDA deducts development costs of around €13-15 million per year that are capitalized in the company's financial statements.

Dummen Orange's Ca CFR continues to be constrained by (1) its relatively small scale and niche business focus on floriculture breeding; (2) its exposure to phytosanitary issues, which creates risk of earnings volatility; (3) its very high financial leverage and unsustainable capital structure, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA expected to be above 20x through 2024; (4) Moody's expectation that the company will maintain negative free cash flow over the next 2 years, which will gradually erode its cash cushion and create pressure on its liquidity, particularly given the high seasonality of the business and the maturity of its trade working capital facility in March 2024; and (5) its track record of serial defaults and restructuring.

However, the rating remains supported by (1) its leading position in the niche floriculture breeding market globally; (2) its strong R&D capabilities, which represent a significant competitive advantage and should support a progressively growing recurring revenue stream over time; (3) its ample portfolio of intellectual property rights, which protect its revenue stream; and (4) the company's position in the high-margin upstream segment of the floricultural value chain.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations have been a driver of the rating action. The very high and sustained level of leverage and its very tight liquidity profile create an elevated risk of debt restructuring which is already reflected in the rating agency assessment of the company's Financial Strategy and Risk Management score of 5 as well as Management Credibility and Track Record score of 4. As a result, the overall exposure to governance risks (Issuer Profile Score or "IPS") is G-5. Dummen Orange's overall ESG Credit Impact Score (CIS) is CIS-5 to reflect that the ESG attributes are overall considered as having a very high negative impact on the rating.

LIQUIDITY

Dummen Orange's liquidity is weak. With a cash balance of around €5 million (including €23 million drawings under the new trade working capital facility) as of end September 2022, the company's liquidity position has materially weakened in recent months, because of the weaker than expected operating performance.

The company has recently taken several actions to address the liquidity shortfall, including (1) raising an additional €25 million under the super senior secured term loans; (2) the disposal of some assets; and (3) the capitalisation of interests that will allow cash interest savings of around €15 million per year. Nevertheless, while these actions temporarily alleviate pressure on liquidity, the rating agency forecasts that the company's cash balance will decrease over the coming quarters owing to the continued negative free cash flow (FCF) generation.

The company's funds from operations of around €15 million each year in 2023 and 2024 will be insufficient to cover its capital spending, including capitalized R&D costs and lease repayments, totaling €30 million per year, resulting in negative free cash flow and therefore increasing reliance on the $30 million trade working capital facility maturing in March 2024.

More positively, the company's debt facilities do not contain any financial maintenance covenants.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Dummen Orange's capital structure primarily comprises a €195.6 million senior secured term loan due September 2026, €80 million super senior secured term loans due March 2026 and a $30 million trade working capital facility maturing in March 2024. These facilities share a common security package, with the super senior facility and the trade working capital facility having a priority claim over the proceeds from enforcement of security. The security package primarily comprises pledges over shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables. In addition, the facilities are guaranteed by the group's operating subsidiaries representing at least 75% of consolidated EBITDA and gross assets. Moody's considers the security package to be weak, in line with its standard approach for share pledges.

The Caa1 rating on the super senior secured term loans is three notches above the CFR, reflecting the presence of a significant junior debt cushion, equal to almost 70% of the total financial debt. Conversely, the C rating on the senior secured term loan is one notch below the CFR, reflecting the very small recovery expectation for this debt instrument in a default scenario.

The Ca-PD/LD PDR of Dummen Orange reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, as is customary for covenant-lite bank debt capital structures.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company will remain subject to the risk of a broader debt restructuring over the next one to two years which may lead to a significant debt write-off which is captured in the Ca CFR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the short term, and would be conditional upon the company materially improving its operating performance and establishing a more sustainable capital structure and restoring its liquidity position.

There is limited negative pressure on the ratings at this stage reflecting the already low rating. The rating could be further downgraded if Moody's lowers its expectation for recovery in a situation of distressed exchange due to a strong deterioration in the company's business environment among others.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Casper Debtco B.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD /LD from Caa1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to C from Caa2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Casper Debtco B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Dummen Orange, headquartered in the Netherlands, is a leading Dutch flower breeder specializing in the breeding and propagation of cut flowers, pot plants and bedding plants, with a global network of breeding, propagation, rooting and sales and marketing locations. In the financial year ended 30 September 2022, the company generated revenue of €390 million (2021: €386 million) and EBITDA of €21.8 million (2021: €45.1 million), as adjusted for non-recurring items. Dummen Orange is controlled by funds managed by private equity firm BC Partners, which acquired the company from H2 Equity Partners and the founding Dummen Orange family in December 2015.

