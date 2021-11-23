Moody's downgrades Dunn Paper Holdings' CFR to Caa1, outlook negative

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
the corporate family rating (CFR) of Dunn Paper Holdings, Inc.("Dunn
Paper") to Caa1 from B3 and the probability of default rating to Caa1-PD
from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the instrument ratings
(see list below). The rating outlook changed to negative from stable.
The downgrade reflects weak liquidity and credit metrics as higher pulp
prices have negatively impacted the company's performance in the
past twelve months. The downgrade also reflects refinancing risk
and increasing risk of restructuring or a distressed debt exchange with
both the revolver and the first lien term loan maturing in August 2022.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Dunn Paper Holdings, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD6)
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Dunn Paper Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Caa1 CFR reflects weak credit metrics (debt/EBITDA of over 9x and
EBITDA/Interest of under 1.5x in the twelve months ended September
2021, as adjusted by Moody's and not including management
fees or other adjustments allowed by the company's credit agreement),
negative free cash flow and weak liquidity. The CFR also reflects
near-term refinancing risk and an increasing risk of debt restructuring
or a distressed exchange. As a small non-integrated producer
of specialty packaging paper and tissue products (the company only produces
20% of its pulp needs), Dunn Paper has been negatively impacted
by price increases in pulp, its main raw material, and recycled
fiber, such as sorted office papers. The company's
announced price increases to non-indexed customers have lagged
pulp price increases and have resulted in lower margins and negative free
cash flow. The rating also reflects private equity ownership and
the company's small scale and limited growth over the last five
years due to competitive pressures in the machine-grazed segment
and demand declines due to the pandemic.
The credit profile benefits with the company's diversification to tissue
(about 50% of sales), which allowed the company to mitigate
the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on it machine-glazed
volumes.
The company's owner, Arbor Investments, contributed
equity to avoid a covenant breach and a default in the third quarter just
six months after amending the revolver to provide more headroom under
the covenants. Although the company announced additional price
increases, pulp prices began to decline and volume trends for both
tissue and machine-glazed paper are positive, the company
has little room for negative variance in operating performance.
The company has engaged an advisor to help it with refinancing efforts.
As a specialty paper manufacturer, Dunn Paper faces modest environmental
and social risks. Moody's believes Dunn Paper has established expertise
in complying with environmental and business risks and has incorporated
procedures to address them in its operational planning and business models,
including secondary fiber usage in paper, recycled tissue production
and introduction of fluorocarbon-free paper.
Moody's views Dunn Paper as having weak liquidity. The company
had no cash as of September 30, 2021 and $14 million drawn
on the $30 million revolver which matures in less than 12 months
on August 26, 2022. Moody's projects that the company will
generate limited free cash flow over the next 12 months. The first
lien term loan also matures in August 2022 and the second lien term loan
matures in August 2023. The company has no headroom under the 6.75x
leverage covenant following the equity cure provided by the sponsor in
the third quarter of 2021. The company needs to significantly improve
its earnings to avoid breaching the covenant, which steps down 0.25x
each quarter starting in March 31, 2022. The credit agreement
allows for one cure right in two consecutive quarters. All assets
are encumbered by secured credit facilities.
Negative rating outlook reflects weak liquidity, little room for
negative variance in operating performance and increasing risk of restructuring
or a distressed exchange.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
We could stabilize the outlook and upgrade the rating, if the company
refinances its capital structure and improves the maturity profile beyond
the next few years. An outlook change and an upgrade would also
depend on improved liquidity and credit metrics, specifically Debt/EBITDA
below 6x and expectation of positive free cash flow.
We could downgrade the rating if the company fails to refinance its upcoming
maturities or restructures its debt.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products
Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Dunn Paper manufactures a
broad range of lightweight food packaging paper as well as absorbency
and specialty tissue products. The company operates seven mills
with annual capacity of 270,000 tonnes of specialty paper and tissue
products. The company generated approximately $342 million
of sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
The company is privately owned (Arbor Investments acquired Dunn Paper
in August 2016) and does not publicly disclose financial information.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
