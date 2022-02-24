Moody's downgrades Dunn Paper Holdings' CFR to Caa3; outlook remains negative

New York, February 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
the corporate family rating (CFR) of Dunn Paper Holdings, Inc.
("Dunn Paper") to Caa3 from Caa1 and the probability of default rating
to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also downgraded
the instrument ratings (see list below). The rating outlook remains
negative. The downgrade reflects an increased likelihood of default,
restructuring or a distressed debt exchange given continued high pulp
prices due to logistics disruptions. The downgrade also reflects
weak liquidity, near-term covenant issues and refinancing
risk with both the revolver and the first lien term loan maturing in August
2022.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Dunn Paper Holdings, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa3 from Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Dunn Paper Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Caa3 CFR reflects expectations of delayed improvement in cash flows
and credit metrics due to continued high pulp prices. The company
had debt/EBITDA of over 9x and EBITDA/Interest of under 1.5x in
the twelve months ended September 2021, as adjusted by Moody's and
not including management fees or other adjustments allowed by the company's
credit agreement. We expect leverage to rise above 10x in the twelve
months ended December 2021. The CFR also reflects an increasing
risk of debt restructuring or a distressed exchange absent a refinancing
of near-term maturities, as well as the expected need for
a waiver from current lenders to avoid breaching a maintenance covenant.
The company would need to secure support from 51% of lenders to
secure a waiver. As a small non-integrated producer of specialty
packaging paper and tissue products (the company only produces 20%
of its pulp needs), Dunn Paper has been negatively impacted by price
increases in pulp, its main raw material, and recycled fiber,
such as sorted office papers. The company's announced price increases
to non-indexed customers have lagged pulp price increases and have
resulted in lower margins and negative free cash flow. While we
expect average pulp prices to decline this year, logistics issues
have led to higher spot pulp prices and new price increases by pulp producers.
Dunn Paper has liminted financial flexibility to wait out current raw
material price pressures, given its tight liquidity and near-term
maturities. The rating also reflects private equity ownership and
the company's small scale and modest growth over the last five years due
to competitive pressures in the machine-grazed segment and demand
declines due to the pandemic.
The company's owner, Arbor Investments, contributed equity
to avoid a covenant breach and a default in the third quarter just six
months after amending the revolver to provide more headroom under the
covenants. Although the company announced additional price increases,
it has little room for negative variance in operating performance while
pulp prices remain elevated at the start of 2022 due to COVID related
logistical disruptions. The company is engaged with an advisor
to help with refinancing efforts.
As a specialty paper manufacturer, Dunn Paper faces modest environmental
and social risks. Moody's believes Dunn Paper has established expertise
in complying with environmental and business risks and has incorporated
procedures to address them in its operational planning and business models,
including secondary fiber usage in paper, recycled tissue production
and introduction of fluorocarbon-free paper.
Moody's views Dunn Paper as having weak liquidity. The company's
liquidity was $16 million as of September 30, 2021,
representing an undrawn portion on its $30 million revolver which
matures on August 26, 2022. Given elevated pulp prices revolver
borrowings increased in the fourth quarter. The first lien term
loan also matures in August 2022 and the second lien term loan matures
in August 2023. The company has no headroom under the 6.75x
leverage covenant following the equity cure provided by the sponsor in
the third quarter of 2021. The credit agreement allows for one
cure right in two consecutive quarters and the company will likely need
to obtain a waiver from current lenders to avoid breaching the covenant
in the fourth quarter. The company is required to deliver the fourth
quarter compliance certificate by May 2, 2022. The covenant
steps down 0.25x each quarter starting on March 31, 2022.
All assets are encumbered by secured credit facilities.
Negative rating outlook reflects weak liquidity, little room for
negative variance in operating performance and increasing risk of default,
restructuring or a distressed exchange.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
We could stabilize the outlook and upgrade the rating if the company refinances
its capital structure. An outlook change and an upgrade would also
depend on improved liquidity and credit metrics, specifically Debt/EBITDA
below 6x and expectation of positive free cash flow.
We could downgrade the rating if the company fails to secure a covenant
waiver and refinance its upcoming maturities or restructures its debt.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products
published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1299152.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Dunn Paper manufactures a
broad range of lightweight food packaging paper as well as absorbency
and specialty tissue products. The company operates seven mills
with annual capacity of 270,000 tonnes of specialty paper and tissue
products. The company generated approximately $342 million
of sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
The company is privately owned (Arbor Investments acquired Dunn Paper
in August 2016) and does not publicly disclose financial information.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
