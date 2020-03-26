Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Dycom Industries, Inc. Related Research Credit Opinion: Dycom Industries, Inc.: Update to credit analysis Peer Snapshot: Dycom Industries, Inc. - January 2020 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Dycom Industries, Inc. Peer Snapshot: Dycom Industries, Inc. - October 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Dycom Industries, Inc. Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Dycom's CFR to Ba3, outlook stable 26 Mar 2020 Peer Snapshot: Dycom Industries, Inc. - October 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Dycom Industries, Inc. Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Dycom's CFR to Ba3, outlook stable 26 Mar 2020 Approximately $485 million of rated debt affected New York, March 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Dycom Industries, Inc.'s (Dycom) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2, its Probability of Default Rating to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD, and its convertible unsecured notes rating to B2 from B1. Moody's maintained the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating at SGL-3. The ratings outlook has been revised to stable from negative. "The downgrade of Dycom's ratings reflects the recent deterioration in its operating performance and credit metrics and the expectation this trend will continue in 2020 due to project execution issues and potential work stoppages and delays related to the economic impact of the coronavirus." said Michael Corelli, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Dycom Industries, Inc. Downgrades: ..Issuer: Dycom Industries, Inc. .... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD .... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2 ....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD6) Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Dycom Industries, Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative RATINGS RATIONALE Dycom's Ba3 corporate family rating is supported by the positive outlook for capital spending in the telecom sector due to growing demand for greater bandwidth and the deployment of fiber to enable video offerings and increase the speed at which data is transmitted over networks. Dycom's rating also reflects its long-standing customer relationships with large telecommunication service companies, which is reflected in its sizeable order backlog and provides some revenue visibility for services under contract. Dycom's rating is constrained by its negative free cash flow during the past two years which has led to a deterioration in its credit metrics. Its rating also incorporates its high customer concentration with its top four customers compromising 72% of total revenue for the quarter ended January 2020 and its dependence on the capital expenditure budgets of major telecommunications and cable television providers, which are subject to both seasonality and cyclicality. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the potential impact on Dycom from the breadth and severity of the shock, including potential work stoppages and delays, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. Dycom experienced operational challenges during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 (ended January 2020) due to higher than anticipated complexity and costs, difficult soil conditions and adverse weather and these issues will continue to impact the company in fiscal 2021. In addition, the coronavirus is likely to impact its operating performance due to economic weakness and the potential for work stoppages and delays and reduced spending by its customers. Therefore, we anticipate the company's operating performance will deteriorate for the second consecutive year. Dycom incurred cash outflows for the second consecutive year in fiscal 2020 due to increased unbilled revenues and accounts receivables. It will likely continue to experience cash outflows in the first half of fiscal 2021 due to seasonality while its operating performance weakens versus the prior year. This will lead to a deterioration in its credit metrics. We anticipated this would raise its adjusted leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) above 3.5x and reduce its interest coverage (EBITA/Interest) below 2.0x, which excluded the recent $650 million draw on its revolver. The company plans to use a portion of the borrowings to repurchase about $157 million principal amount of its convertible notes for around $138 million. The revolver draw and convertible debt paydown will enhance the company's liquidity and modestly reduce its net debt position, but it will raise its leverage ratio above 5.5x and reduce its interest coverage below 1.5x. These metrics could improve in the second half of the year if the company generates free cash flow and pays down debt, but this could be offset by potential project delays. The speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-3 reflects Dycom's adequate liquidity. The company had $54 million of cash and $287 million of availability under its undrawn $750 million revolving credit facility as of January 2020. On 18 March 2020, Dycom borrowed $650 million under the revolver to preserve financial flexibility in light of the economic and financial market uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. Proceeds were placed in the company's bank accounts and its net debt was unchanged. The revolving credit facility had $22.7 million of capacity after the $650 million was borrowed. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Dycom's operating performance will moderately weaken in fiscal 2021, but that it will use its free cash flow to pay down debt and maintain credit metrics that support its rating. Dycom's credit metrics will be evaluated excluding the recent revolver draw as long as it maintains the cash on its balance sheet to pay off these borrowings when economic and credit market conditions stabilize. Factors that could lead to a downgrade include debt-financed acquisitions, excessive share repurchases, a decline in earnings, or the loss of projects from key customers. A deterioration in liquidity or the expectation that its leverage ratio would be sustained above 4.0x, or interest coverage below 2.0x could also result in a downgrade. A ratings upgrade is unlikely in the near term, but could occur if the company consistently generates free cash flow, maintains good liquidity and its leverage ratio is sustained below 3.0x and interest coverage above 3.5x. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Industry published in March 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Dycom Industries, Inc. (Dycom), located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is a leading provider of specialty contracting services in North America. Dycom provides engineering, construction and maintenance services that assist telecommunication and cable television providers expand and monitor their network infrastructure. To a lesser extent, Dycom provides underground locating services for telephone, cable, power, gas, water, and sewer utilities. Dycom generated contract revenues of $3.3 billion for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020 and had a backlog of $7.3 billion. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



