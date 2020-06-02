Moody's downgrades Dynasty Acquisition (dba StandardAero) ratings (CFR and first lien credit facilities to Caa1); outlook to negative

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded ratings of Dynasty Acquisition Co., Inc. and its subsidiary, 1199169 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company (collectively "StandardAero," or the company), including the corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3 and the first lien credit facility ratings to Caa1 from B2. The ratings outlook is negative. This concludes the review for downgrade that began on April 8, 2020.

The downgrades reflect weaker credit metrics than Moody's had previously expected due to the adverse impact on aircraft engine maintenance/repair/overhaul (MRO) demand in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Depressed passenger aircraft flight activity of late will persist over the coming year and in turn reduce MRO demand covering about one-third of the company's revenue base, and leverage will subsequently rise instead of materially declining as had been anticipated.

According to Moody's lead analyst, Bruce Herskovics, "The coronavirus' impact on passenger aircraft MRO demand will take StandardAero's leverage above 8x in 2020, and the degree of deleveraging possible in 2021 will be limited in our estimation."

Herskovics continued, "That said, a very well timed $200 million term debt issuance in early-2020 gave the company much needed liquidity that should enable it to manage through 2021, and potentially beyond, without needing additional capital or covenant amendments -- although room for error will be minimal."

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, low and volatile oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The aerospace and defense sector has been adversely affected by the shock given its indirect exposure to the severely pressured airline industry and its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. StandardAero's weakening credit profile and exposure to passenger airlines has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on StandardAero of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 CFR reflects leverage in the low-8x range with only breakeven free cash flow as projected for 2020, against the leading scale, service and platform diversity of StandardAero's engine MRO network, and operational progress achieved in recent quarters resulting in higher quality earnings. Most of the company's revenues stem from military, cargo and other aircraft where the coronavirus' effect on demand has been and should remain modest. StandardAero secured exclusive MRO licenses on several additional engine programs over the past two years and has already covered the initial investment requirements associated with those programs. Notwithstanding high leverage, the rating considers the longer term revenue visibility that exists in the aircraft engine MRO segment. When passenger aircraft flight activity levels ultimately begin to rise back to somewhat normal course levels, so too should StandardAero's profitability.

The rating also benefits from an adequate liquidity profile, recognition that a single MRO facility (Winnipeg) covers the exposed engine programs which could lessen the complexity of undertaking more permanent cost reductions in response to low demand, and the management team's past success with managing rapid business change. With breakeven free cash flow in 2020 and a scheduled term loan amortization requirement of only $24 million annually, cash on-hand and revolver borrowing availability should be enough to support interim operational needs. StandardAero has two revolving credit lines with combined liquidity of about $335 million as of March 31st. Maintenance covenants only apply when borrowing availability thresholds under the revolvers are crossed and the company should be able to circumvent those triggers.

The negative ratings outlook reflects that the company's substantial debt load was sized in anticipation of a $4.2 billion revenue base by 2021, and without healthier passenger aircraft MRO demand, revenues will probably remain below $3.8 billion, with deleveraging gradual at best. The risk of a distressed exchange will likely grow as leverage lingers above 8x. The company's historically dramatic working capital swings also add an element of complexity to the forecast. Working capital should decline over the second half of 2020 and thereby help StandardAero achieve breakeven free cash flows this year. But the company has not generated free cash flow since 2016 with non-recurring costs and new contract driven working capital growth. Expecting free cash flow soon may be overly optimistic.

The Caa1 rating on the first lien credit facility is on par with the CFR, reflecting the presence of the effectively senior asset-based revolving credit line and the effectively junior unsecured notes. Previously the facility was rated one notch higher than the CFR, but the up-notch has been eliminated based on greater expected loss for the debt class. In Moody's view, should a default occur, the first lien claim would likely recover at the family-wide rate of about 50%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating momentum would depend on leverage below 7x, with free cash flow in excess of $100 million and an adequate liquidity profile.

Downward rating pressure would mount with a free cash deficit exceeding $50 million, leverage continuing above 8x by the end of 2021, a weaker liquidity profile, or if the potential for a distressed exchange were to rise.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Dynasty Acquisition Co., Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

..Issuer: 1199169 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dynasty Acquisition Co., Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Dynasty Acquisition Co., Inc. is the acquisition vehicle through which entities of The Carlyle Group acquired StandardAero Aviation Holdings, Inc. in 2019. StandardAero, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a leading provider of aircraft engine MRO and aircraft completion and modification services to the commercial, business, military and general aviation industries. Revenues in 2019 were up 24% to $3.7 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Bruce Herskovics

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Russell Solomon

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

