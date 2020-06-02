Moody's downgrades Dynasty Acquisition (dba StandardAero) ratings (CFR and first lien credit facilities to Caa1); outlook to negative

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded ratings of Dynasty Acquisition
Co., Inc. and its subsidiary, 1199169 B.C.
Unlimited Liability Company (collectively "StandardAero," or the
company), including the corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa1
from B3 and the first lien credit facility ratings to Caa1 from B2.
The ratings outlook is negative. This concludes the review for
downgrade that began on April 8, 2020.
The downgrades reflect weaker credit metrics than Moody's had previously
expected due to the adverse impact on aircraft engine maintenance/repair/overhaul
(MRO) demand in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Depressed
passenger aircraft flight activity of late will persist over the coming
year and in turn reduce MRO demand covering about one-third of
the company's revenue base, and leverage will subsequently rise
instead of materially declining as had been anticipated.
According to Moody's lead analyst, Bruce Herskovics,
"The coronavirus' impact on passenger aircraft MRO demand
will take StandardAero's leverage above 8x in 2020, and the
degree of deleveraging possible in 2021 will be limited in our estimation."
Herskovics continued, "That said, a very well timed
$200 million term debt issuance in early-2020 gave the company
much needed liquidity that should enable it to manage through 2021,
and potentially beyond, without needing additional capital or covenant
amendments -- although room for error will be minimal."
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, low and volatile oil prices, and
asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The aerospace
and defense sector has been adversely affected by the shock given its
indirect exposure to the severely pressured airline industry and its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. StandardAero's weakening credit
profile and exposure to passenger airlines has left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions,
and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on StandardAero
of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Caa1 CFR reflects leverage in the low-8x range with only breakeven
free cash flow as projected for 2020, against the leading scale,
service and platform diversity of StandardAero's engine MRO network,
and operational progress achieved in recent quarters resulting in higher
quality earnings. Most of the company's revenues stem from
military, cargo and other aircraft where the coronavirus'
effect on demand has been and should remain modest. StandardAero
secured exclusive MRO licenses on several additional engine programs over
the past two years and has already covered the initial investment requirements
associated with those programs. Notwithstanding high leverage,
the rating considers the longer term revenue visibility that exists in
the aircraft engine MRO segment. When passenger aircraft flight
activity levels ultimately begin to rise back to somewhat normal course
levels, so too should StandardAero's profitability.
The rating also benefits from an adequate liquidity profile, recognition
that a single MRO facility (Winnipeg) covers the exposed engine programs
which could lessen the complexity of undertaking more permanent cost reductions
in response to low demand, and the management team's past
success with managing rapid business change. With breakeven free
cash flow in 2020 and a scheduled term loan amortization requirement of
only $24 million annually, cash on-hand and revolver
borrowing availability should be enough to support interim operational
needs. StandardAero has two revolving credit lines with combined
liquidity of about $335 million as of March 31st. Maintenance
covenants only apply when borrowing availability thresholds under the
revolvers are crossed and the company should be able to circumvent those
triggers.
The negative ratings outlook reflects that the company's substantial debt
load was sized in anticipation of a $4.2 billion revenue
base by 2021, and without healthier passenger aircraft MRO demand,
revenues will probably remain below $3.8 billion,
with deleveraging gradual at best. The risk of a distressed exchange
will likely grow as leverage lingers above 8x. The company's
historically dramatic working capital swings also add an element of complexity
to the forecast. Working capital should decline over the second
half of 2020 and thereby help StandardAero achieve breakeven free cash
flows this year. But the company has not generated free cash flow
since 2016 with non-recurring costs and new contract driven working
capital growth. Expecting free cash flow soon may be overly optimistic.
The Caa1 rating on the first lien credit facility is on par with the CFR,
reflecting the presence of the effectively senior asset-based revolving
credit line and the effectively junior unsecured notes. Previously
the facility was rated one notch higher than the CFR, but the up-notch
has been eliminated based on greater expected loss for the debt class.
In Moody's view, should a default occur, the first lien
claim would likely recover at the family-wide rate of about 50%.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating momentum would depend on leverage below 7x, with free
cash flow in excess of $100 million and an adequate liquidity profile.
Downward rating pressure would mount with a free cash deficit exceeding
$50 million, leverage continuing above 8x by the end of 2021,
a weaker liquidity profile, or if the potential for a distressed
exchange were to rise.
The following rating actions were taken:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Dynasty Acquisition Co., Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
..Issuer: 1199169 B.C. Unlimited Liability
Company
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Dynasty Acquisition Co., Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Dynasty Acquisition Co., Inc. is the acquisition vehicle
through which entities of The Carlyle Group acquired StandardAero Aviation
Holdings, Inc. in 2019. StandardAero, headquartered
in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a leading provider of aircraft
engine MRO and aircraft completion and modification services to the commercial,
business, military and general aviation industries. Revenues
in 2019 were up 24% to $3.7 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Bruce Herskovics
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Russell Solomon
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653