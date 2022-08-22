Moody's downgrades E Mart to Ba2; outlook stable

Hong Kong, August 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of E Mart Inc. to Ba2 from Ba1.

Moody's has also changed the outlook to stable from negative.

"The downgrade of E Mart's rating reflects our expectation that the company's profitability will remain weak, which, together with its continued large investments, will keep its financial leverage elevated over the next 1-2 years," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects E Mart's adjusted EBITA margin to stay weak at around 2% in 2022-23, which is lower than the 2.2% in 2021 and weak for the company's previous Ba1 rating level. This weakening will be mainly caused by sluggish performance at its hypermarket and online businesses amid stiff competition. These factors more than offset the company's cost rationalization efforts and the newly added earnings of SCK Company Co., Ltd. (previously named Starbucks Coffee Korea Co., Ltd.), which became a consolidated subsidiary since the fourth quarter of 2021.

E Mart's consolidated operating income decreased to KRW22 billion in the first half of 2022 from KRW131 billion in 1H 2021 because of the aforementioned factors and the higher amortization expenses following its large-scale acquisitions in 2021.

Moody's expects E Mart's adjusted debt to remain elevated at about KRW11.0 trillion-KRW11.5 trillion over the next 1-2 years, similar to the level at the end of 2021. This forecast is based on Moody's expectation that the company's capital spending will remain significant, which will offset its additional sizable asset sales to contain debt increases.

Based on these assumptions, Moody's expects E Mart's adjusted debt/EBITDA to stay at 5.5x-6.0x in 2022-23. This level of financial leverage is more appropriate for the Ba2 rating category.

E Mart's Ba2 CFR continues to reflect the company's leading position in Korea's hypermarket industry, as well as its holdings of sizable liquid equity investments.

These strengths are counterbalanced by the company's weak profitability and high financial leverage driven by intense competition in the e-commerce industry, as well as its large-scale investments.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

E Mart faces highly negative exposure to social risks (S-4). This mainly reflects demographic and societal trends stemming from a structural shift to e-commerce. Although the company is implementing countermeasures such as making significant investments in its online business and restructuring certain offline stores, this structural shift has strained the company's profitability over the past few years and is reflected in the CIS-4 score. Moody's has also considered E Mart's aggressive investment appetite, although the company's track record of asset sales and its manageable shareholder returns mitigate this risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that E Mart will maintain largely steady financial metrics over the next 1-2 years, underpinned by its ongoing asset sales.

Moody's could upgrade E Mart's rating if the company improves its financial profile by enhancing its profitability or reducing its adjusted debt, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 5.5x and its adjusted EBITA margin exceeds 2.25%-2.50% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade E Mart's rating if the company's profitability weakens further or if it undertakes additional large-scale investments, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 6.5x or its adjusted EBITA margin remains below 1.50%-1.75% on a sustained basis. In addition, a significant weakening in E Mart's liquidity would also be negative for its rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

E Mart Inc. is the largest hypermarket operator in Korea by revenue and number of stores. As of 30 June 2022, it operated 159 hypermarket stores in Korea, including 21 warehouse stores. Through its subsidiaries, the company is also engaged in other businesses, such as online shopping, supermarkets, convenience stores, hotels, food services and coffee.

