Moody's downgrades EFS Cogen to B1; outlook is stable

Approximately $1.06 billion (originally $1.1 billion) of debt securities affected

New York, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service downgraded the senior secured rating assigned to EFS Cogen Holdings I LLC's (EFS Cogen) senior secured term loan B due 2027 to B1 from Ba3 and also downgraded EFS Cogen's super senior secured $100 million working capital credit facility due 2025 to Ba3 from Ba2. The rating outlook for EFS Cogen is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action was driven by weaker than expected financial performance leading to increased refinancing risk. EFS Cogen's financial performance factors in lower capacity revenues in NY Zone J and lower-than-anticipated energy margins. Specifically, energy margins have been negatively impacted by increased steam demand under existing steam sales agreements that have increased EFS Cogen's heat rate requiring greater natural gas purchases and by a widening in the basis between two local power delivery points that has reduced the effectiveness of EFS Cogen's hedged position. The widened power basis was most prominent in the first quarter of 2022 due to transmission congestion between the two nodes. While certain factors impacting first quarter 2022 results may not reoccur, EFS Cogen does have a similar hedging strategy for 2023.

We calculate EFS Cogen's key financial metrics, including project cash from operations to adjusted debt and debt service coverage at approximately 2.0% and 1.4x, respectively, for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, a dramatic decline from 2020 and 2021 year-end financial performance. Principal repayment under EFS Cogen's originally sized $1.0 billion senior secured term loan has not materialized to the levels previously anticipated (approximately $960 million outstanding as of September 30, 2022) and is an additional consideration for today's rating action.

EFS Cogen's revised ratings are supported by an expected material improvement in Zone J capacity prices beginning May 2023, its role as a critical asset providing power into New York City and steam to the Bayway Refinery and a strong sponsor group. We anticipate a recovery in Zone J capacity prices beginning in May 2023 due to the retirement of in-city peaking generation coinciding with the start of a more restrictive nitrogen oxide emission requirement as well as an increase in the peak demand as determined by the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO). Today's rating action assumes the Zone J capacity prices beginning May 2023 (Summer 2023) will be around $14.00 kW-month and remain near this level over the next few years. An improved capacity revenue environment combined with modestly higher energy margins should allow EFS Cogen to generate key financial metrics that compare favorably to recent historical levels, provide for more substantive debt reduction and produce key financial metrics that are appropriate for the revised rating level. Specifically, we expect project cash from operations to adjusted debt in a range of 5-7% for 2023 and 2024 and debt to be reduced to less than $900 million by year-end 2024. Debt-to-EBITDA will remain significant at around 8-9x.

EFS Cogen's Ba3 rating for its senior secured working capital credit facility reflects structural features that provides a priority claim over the senior secured term loan during any bankruptcy reorganization or liquidation scenario. Because our ratings incorporate both the probability of default and loss given default probabilities, we have notched the rating of this super senior secured working capital facility one notch above the rating of the secured term loan.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects an expectation for continued strong operating performance and improved near-term financial performance due in part to higher capacity related revenues beginning May 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In light of today's rating action and our expectation for near-term financial performance, an upgrade is not expected over the medium-term. Longer term, the rating could come under positive pressure should the credit metrics become more solidly positioned in the mid-Ba rating category on a consistent basis. Specifically, if the ratio of project cash from operations to adjusted debt exceeds 10% and debt service coverage exceeds 2.0x on a sustained basis, consideration of an upgrade may be warranted.

EFS Cogen's rating may be pressured should its ratio of project cash from operations to adjusted debt remain below 5% on a sustained basis. Weaker-than-anticipated capacity auction, in the range of less than $12 kW-month, for Summer 2023 could trigger rating pressure.

EFS Cogen owns a 974 MW 6-unit natural gas-fired combined cycle cogeneration plant in Linden, New Jersey that consists of Units 1-5 (809 MW) and Unit 6 (165 MW).

EFS Cogen is owned 50% by JERA Co. Inc., a global energy company based in Tokyo, 28% by Electricity Generating Public Company Limited (EGCO), a Thailand-based IPP publicly traded on the Thai Stock Exchange, 12% by Rose Capital Investment and 10% by GS Platform, a consortium of South Korean power producers.

