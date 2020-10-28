Moody's downgrades EG Group's CFR to B3; outlook stable

London, 28 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate
family rating (CFR) of Blackburn, England-based fuel forecourt
operator EG Group Limited ("EG", "the company"
or "the group") to B3 from B2 and its probability of default
rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's has also
downgraded to B3 from B2 and to Caa2 from Caa1 the ratings on EG's
first and second lien instrument ratings respectively of the debt issued
by its subsidiaries EG Finco Limited, EG Global Finance plc.,
EG America LLC and EG Group Australia Pty Ltd. The outlook on the
ratings has been changed to stable from negative.
The rating action reflects Moody's view of the company's limited
progress in terms of financial reporting and governance, with regards
to internal controls and board composition, relative to its substantially
increased scale and complexity following large-scale M&A activity
in the last two years. Moody's understands that this has
contributed to the recent resignation of its auditors and their replacement
with new auditors. Moody's also acknowledges that the group's
2019 accounts received an unqualified opinion by Deloitte and understands
that the appointment of KPMG as new auditor followed an extensive on boarding
process, that there have been no accounting or auditing disputes
between EG and Deloitte, and that Deloitte continues to audit the
group's Australian operations. The rating action also reflects
the company's still meaningful gap between pro-forma debt
metrics and debt metrics based on audited financial figures, albeit
reducing and expected to be at the lowest level ever in Q3 2020.
More positively, Moody's anticipates an improvement in the
company's pro-forma debt metrics in 2020, with leverage
expected to have reduced to around 6.7x in Q3 2020, the lowest
level achieved by the company since its inception following strong reported
results, the realization of synergies from previous acquisitions
and no significant M&A activity in the last 12 months.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 CFR reflects Moody's view of the company's: 1) lack
of independent directors despite its much increased size following several
large acquisitions completed during the last two years; 2) a gap
between audited reported debt metrics and pro-forma debt metrics
including the annualised contributions from the acquired businesses and
the full year impact of cost savings initiatives already actioned albeit
acknowledging that this gap is expected to be at the lowest level ever
in Q3 2020; 3) risk of additional and debt-funded M&A
activity; and 4) still elevated leverage, albeit reducing.
More positively, the rating also reflects the company's 1) wide
geographic diversity and increased scale, with strong bargaining
power with suppliers and opportunities to employ best practices group-wide;
2) exposure to the growing convenience grocery segment and historically
(before the lockdowns) stable fuel demand patterns; 3) a good track
record in the integration of recent acquisitions; and 4) its resilient
performance during the lockdown months both in terms of EBITDA generation
and liquidity profile.
In terms of governance, EG references the Wates Corporate Governance
Principles for Large Private Companies. The Wates principles suggest
that the size a board should be guided by the scale and complexity of
the company and that companies should consider the value of appointing
independent non-executive directors, including a chairman.
EG's board currently comprises its four shareholders, with
two of them holding the position of group Co-CEOs, but not
a chairman, although we understand that it is actively seeking the
appointment of non-executive directors.
The Wates principles also encourages large private companies to delegate
some of the Board functions - such as financial reporting,
risk, succession and remuneration - to committees and that
such committees might benefit from the contribution of an independent
non-executive director. EG has no formal board audit committee,
although it has introduced an internal audit team in Q1 2020 and plans
are in place to further enhance internal controls, which are particularly
important for a group operating in several different regions of the world
and has inherited a number of legacy systems from its recent and large-scale
M&A activity. Furthermore, there is no remuneration committee
nor a nomination committee, which would be seen as best practice
for a company of EG's size.
In terms of financial reporting, the company has made some progress
in disclosing like-for-like EBITDA data since Q1 2020,
albeit unaudited. However, there is a still gap between reported
leverage based on audited annual financial figures and the leverage calculated
on a pro-forma unaudited basis, albeit reducing and expected
to be at the lowest level ever in Q3 2020. In 2019, Moody's
adjusted leverage stood at 11.4x based on audited reported figures
and at 7.5x based on EG's management accounts pro-forma
for the annualised contributions from the acquired businesses and the
full year impact of cost savings initiatives already actioned.
On a last 12 months basis as of 30 September 2020, Moody's
adjusted gross debt to EBITDA (leverage) is expected to have reduced to
around 6.7x pro-forma based on EBITDA calculated including
actioned synergies, compared with Moody's expectations of
leverage in a 5.5x-6.5x range for the previous B2
rating.
Although significant uncertainties remain regards the potential re-introduction
of restrictions to personal movement due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,
Moody's anticipates that the company's operating performance
will further improve before the end of 2020 based on a pro-forma
EBITDA calculated including actioned synergies, although the risk
of additional debt-funded acquisitions remains high in the longer
term. The company's operating performance in the second and
third quarter of 2020 is expected to have been resilient thanks to its
geographic diversification, measures implemented by management to
reduce costs, a strong contribution from its non-fuel operations,
and to high fuel margins, in turn driven by the decline in oil prices
in early 2020 and by pricing discipline of fuel forecourts operators.
Moody's currently considers EG's liquidity position as adequate,
with cash on balance sheet and available revolving credit facilities expected
to be around $1.4 billion at 30 September 2020 including
the positive effect on liquidity of deferred excise taxes of $600
million, which will reverse at some point during the next several
quarters. The revolving facilities have one springing maintenance
covenant based on net senior secured leverage, tested only when
the facility is drawn by more than 40%. We anticipate that
the revolving credit facilities were fully undrawn as at 30 September
2020.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B3 rating of the Senior Secured Credit Facilities, in line with
the CFR, reflects the fact that they represent the majority of the
debt in the capital structure. The relatively small second lien
debt is rated Caa2, reflecting its position behind the first lien
facilities in the event of a default.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that 1) the opinion
of new auditors appointed by the company will not materially differ from
the unqualified opinions of the previous auditors, 2) the company
will implement planned changes in its governance by appointing non-executive
directors to its board, 3) its key debt metrics will continue to
gradually improve from current levels while liquidity remains adequate,
and 4) no further major acquisitions are made.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its governance with
regards to internal controls and board composition as expected for a company
of the scale and complexity, and at the same time its key debt metrics
also improve, as evidenced by Moody's adjusted gross debt
to EBITDA (leverage) sustained below 6.5x, with no meaningful
gap between reported and pro-forma leverage. Additionally,
adequate liquidity needs to be maintained at all times.
The ratings could be downgraded if no improvements in governance and internal
controls materialise, or the gap between audited reported and pro-forma
leverage does not reduce from current levels. A downgrade could
also result if leverage increased sustainably above 7.5x,
in case of further significant debt-funded acquisitions,
or if liquidity deteriorates.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: EG Group Limited
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
..Issuer: EG America LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 from B2
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1
..Issuer: EG Finco Limited
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 from B2
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 from B2
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1
..Issuer: EG Global Finance plc.
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B3 from B2
..Issuer: EG Group Australia Pty Ltd
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 from B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: EG Group Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: EG America LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: EG Finco Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: EG Global Finance plc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: EG Group Australia Pty Ltd
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
PROFILE
EG is a global retailer operating petrol stations, convenience stores
and food-to-go outlets in the UK, Europe, the
United States and Australia. The group was created through the
merger of Euro Garages and EFR Group in 2016. The business has
grown through a series of acquisitions to become one of the leading independent
motor-fuel forecourt operators in Europe, the US and Australia.
The group is headquartered in Blackburn, England and is owned equally
by funds managed by TDR Capital LLP and the two brothers who founded Euro
Garages, Mohsin and Zuber Issa.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Roberto Pozzi
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454