Moody's downgrades EG Group's CFR to B3; outlook stable

London, 28 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Blackburn, England-based fuel forecourt operator EG Group Limited ("EG", "the company" or "the group") to B3 from B2 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's has also downgraded to B3 from B2 and to Caa2 from Caa1 the ratings on EG's first and second lien instrument ratings respectively of the debt issued by its subsidiaries EG Finco Limited, EG Global Finance plc., EG America LLC and EG Group Australia Pty Ltd. The outlook on the ratings has been changed to stable from negative.

The rating action reflects Moody's view of the company's limited progress in terms of financial reporting and governance, with regards to internal controls and board composition, relative to its substantially increased scale and complexity following large-scale M&A activity in the last two years. Moody's understands that this has contributed to the recent resignation of its auditors and their replacement with new auditors. Moody's also acknowledges that the group's 2019 accounts received an unqualified opinion by Deloitte and understands that the appointment of KPMG as new auditor followed an extensive on boarding process, that there have been no accounting or auditing disputes between EG and Deloitte, and that Deloitte continues to audit the group's Australian operations. The rating action also reflects the company's still meaningful gap between pro-forma debt metrics and debt metrics based on audited financial figures, albeit reducing and expected to be at the lowest level ever in Q3 2020. More positively, Moody's anticipates an improvement in the company's pro-forma debt metrics in 2020, with leverage expected to have reduced to around 6.7x in Q3 2020, the lowest level achieved by the company since its inception following strong reported results, the realization of synergies from previous acquisitions and no significant M&A activity in the last 12 months.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects Moody's view of the company's: 1) lack of independent directors despite its much increased size following several large acquisitions completed during the last two years; 2) a gap between audited reported debt metrics and pro-forma debt metrics including the annualised contributions from the acquired businesses and the full year impact of cost savings initiatives already actioned albeit acknowledging that this gap is expected to be at the lowest level ever in Q3 2020; 3) risk of additional and debt-funded M&A activity; and 4) still elevated leverage, albeit reducing.

More positively, the rating also reflects the company's 1) wide geographic diversity and increased scale, with strong bargaining power with suppliers and opportunities to employ best practices group-wide; 2) exposure to the growing convenience grocery segment and historically (before the lockdowns) stable fuel demand patterns; 3) a good track record in the integration of recent acquisitions; and 4) its resilient performance during the lockdown months both in terms of EBITDA generation and liquidity profile.

In terms of governance, EG references the Wates Corporate Governance Principles for Large Private Companies. The Wates principles suggest that the size a board should be guided by the scale and complexity of the company and that companies should consider the value of appointing independent non-executive directors, including a chairman. EG's board currently comprises its four shareholders, with two of them holding the position of group Co-CEOs, but not a chairman, although we understand that it is actively seeking the appointment of non-executive directors.

The Wates principles also encourages large private companies to delegate some of the Board functions - such as financial reporting, risk, succession and remuneration - to committees and that such committees might benefit from the contribution of an independent non-executive director. EG has no formal board audit committee, although it has introduced an internal audit team in Q1 2020 and plans are in place to further enhance internal controls, which are particularly important for a group operating in several different regions of the world and has inherited a number of legacy systems from its recent and large-scale M&A activity. Furthermore, there is no remuneration committee nor a nomination committee, which would be seen as best practice for a company of EG's size.

In terms of financial reporting, the company has made some progress in disclosing like-for-like EBITDA data since Q1 2020, albeit unaudited. However, there is a still gap between reported leverage based on audited annual financial figures and the leverage calculated on a pro-forma unaudited basis, albeit reducing and expected to be at the lowest level ever in Q3 2020. In 2019, Moody's adjusted leverage stood at 11.4x based on audited reported figures and at 7.5x based on EG's management accounts pro-forma for the annualised contributions from the acquired businesses and the full year impact of cost savings initiatives already actioned. On a last 12 months basis as of 30 September 2020, Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA (leverage) is expected to have reduced to around 6.7x pro-forma based on EBITDA calculated including actioned synergies, compared with Moody's expectations of leverage in a 5.5x-6.5x range for the previous B2 rating.

Although significant uncertainties remain regards the potential re-introduction of restrictions to personal movement due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Moody's anticipates that the company's operating performance will further improve before the end of 2020 based on a pro-forma EBITDA calculated including actioned synergies, although the risk of additional debt-funded acquisitions remains high in the longer term. The company's operating performance in the second and third quarter of 2020 is expected to have been resilient thanks to its geographic diversification, measures implemented by management to reduce costs, a strong contribution from its non-fuel operations, and to high fuel margins, in turn driven by the decline in oil prices in early 2020 and by pricing discipline of fuel forecourts operators.

Moody's currently considers EG's liquidity position as adequate, with cash on balance sheet and available revolving credit facilities expected to be around $1.4 billion at 30 September 2020 including the positive effect on liquidity of deferred excise taxes of $600 million, which will reverse at some point during the next several quarters. The revolving facilities have one springing maintenance covenant based on net senior secured leverage, tested only when the facility is drawn by more than 40%. We anticipate that the revolving credit facilities were fully undrawn as at 30 September 2020.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating of the Senior Secured Credit Facilities, in line with the CFR, reflects the fact that they represent the majority of the debt in the capital structure. The relatively small second lien debt is rated Caa2, reflecting its position behind the first lien facilities in the event of a default.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that 1) the opinion of new auditors appointed by the company will not materially differ from the unqualified opinions of the previous auditors, 2) the company will implement planned changes in its governance by appointing non-executive directors to its board, 3) its key debt metrics will continue to gradually improve from current levels while liquidity remains adequate, and 4) no further major acquisitions are made.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its governance with regards to internal controls and board composition as expected for a company of the scale and complexity, and at the same time its key debt metrics also improve, as evidenced by Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA (leverage) sustained below 6.5x, with no meaningful gap between reported and pro-forma leverage. Additionally, adequate liquidity needs to be maintained at all times.

The ratings could be downgraded if no improvements in governance and internal controls materialise, or the gap between audited reported and pro-forma leverage does not reduce from current levels. A downgrade could also result if leverage increased sustainably above 7.5x, in case of further significant debt-funded acquisitions, or if liquidity deteriorates.

PROFILE

EG is a global retailer operating petrol stations, convenience stores and food-to-go outlets in the UK, Europe, the United States and Australia. The group was created through the merger of Euro Garages and EFR Group in 2016. The business has grown through a series of acquisitions to become one of the leading independent motor-fuel forecourt operators in Europe, the US and Australia. The group is headquartered in Blackburn, England and is owned equally by funds managed by TDR Capital LLP and the two brothers who founded Euro Garages, Mohsin and Zuber Issa.

