Moody's downgrades EOLO's CFR to B3; outlook stable

Milan, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to B3-PD from B2-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of EOLO S.p.A. ("EOLO" or "the company"), a Fixed Wireless Access ("FWA") telecommunications service operator in Italy. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the rating on the €375 million senior secured notes due in 2028 and issued by EOLO. The outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

"The downgrade to B3 reflects the increase in EOLO's leverage resulting from lower subscriber growth and higher than expected capex, leading to a longer period of negative free cash flow generation," says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for EOLO.

RATINGS RATIONALE

EOLO's 2022 full year results (for the fiscal year ending March 2022) were behind Moody's expectations when we assigned the initial rating in October 2021. This deviation in performance was caused by a combination of lower than expected customer growth, modest ARPU deterioration, and higher capex leading to a sustained negative free cash flow generation.

The lower than expected customer growth was due to a combination of flattening in the broadband market after the exponential growth during the pandemic, as well as increased competition from other telecom companies, as EOLO has expanded into new areas. This, combined with supply chain disruptions, has increased pressure on capex, as the company decided to increase investments in network capacity and speed up the pace of customer upgrades to the 100Mb/200Mb technology, which requires higher investments in Customer Premises Equipment (CPE).

Moody's expects these trends to continue in 2023-2024, with revenues growing at around 5% per year compared to the historical growth in the double digit range. The rating agency forecasts that EOLO's Moody's adjusted EBITDA will also grow more slowly and reach €100 million by 2024 (€85 million in 2022), while Moody's adjusted free cash flow after growth capex will remain negative at around €65 million each year over 2023-2024.

Leverage (as adjusted by Moody's) will increase towards 6.5x over 2023-2024 from 5.8x in 2022. However, the leverage evolution will depend on the speed of the company's growth plan and how it will fund the incremental capex and potential negative free cash flow generation.

Moody's also notes that the EBITDA calculation reflects the capitalization of network and CPE related costs, which are amortized over the useful life of the underlying assets. However, historical operating margins are significantly lower, and over 2021-2022, the company reported a negative EBIT largely owing to depreciation of CPE and amortization of intangible assets arisen in the PPA process. While the company's EBIT to interest coverage ratio is very weak as a result, its FFO to interest coverage ratio is much stronger at around 7.0x.

EOLO's rating reflects (1) the supportive fundamentals of the Italian FWA market, given the relatively low penetration of fibre in rural areas and the difficult orography of the country; (2) the company's strong market position and technological leadership in this segment; (3) its well invested infrastructure; and (4) its growing customer base and modest churn rate. The rating is constrained by (1) the company's high Moody's adjusted leverage and negative free cash flow generation after growth capex; (2) EOLO's modest scale and niche business focus; (3) its exposure to technology risk; (4) the more challenging competitive environment as the company enters into new regions; and (5) its high operating leverage owing to a high proportion of fixed costs.

LIQUIDITY

EOLO's liquidity is adequate, but it has weakened due to the higher than expected capital investments. As of June 2022, the company had cash of €13 million and maintained access to the €140 million super senior revolving credit facility ("SSRCF") maturing in April 2028, with no financial covenants, of which €105 million were available.

Because of the significant growth capex and the spectrum payment, Moody's expects the company to generate negative FCF of €65 million each year over 2023-2024, which might require full utilization of the SSRCF by end fiscal 2024 unless EOLO raises additional sources of liquidity. Moody's expects the company to pro-actively address the funding requirements to support the growth plan, although the rating agency acknowledges that a large part of the investments includes growth (success-based) capital spending that could be curtailed if needed.

The company has a long dated debt maturity profile, with its senior secured debt maturing in 2028.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Caa1 rating of the senior secured notes is one notch below the CFR, reflecting its ranking behind the SSRCF, which has priority over the proceeds in an enforcement scenario under the Intercreditor Agreement.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that EOLO will continue to grow its revenues and earnings overtime, mitigating the intense competition through a solid customer service proposition and ongoing technology upgrades. While leverage is expected to remain flattish at around 6.0x-6.5x, the rating factors in the flexibility that the company has to curtail growth capex in order to accelerate the achievement of a positive free cash flow generation.

The stable outlook assumes that the company will raise sufficient funds to accommodate its growth plan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could develop if the company successfully executes its growth plan, showing strong revenue growth as well as a sustainable improvement in EBITDA margins that allows sustained deleveraging. Quantitatively, that would require Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to reduce towards 5.0x and Moody's adjusted free cash flow (FCF) to at least break-even.

Downward pressure on the ratings could develop if operating performance deteriorates, including sustained subscriber losses leading to revenue and EBITDA declines, with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA rising above 6.5x. In addition, downward rating pressure could arise if EOLO's liquidity weakens because of sustained negative free cash flow generation and the company is unable to raise sufficient funds to fund its growth plan.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: EOLO S.p.A.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: EOLO S.p.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Busto Arsizio, Italy, EOLO is a national telecommunications operator and market leader in the supply of ultrabroadband FWA services to the residential, business and wholesale sectors in Italy. EOLO offers FWA services in rural and suburban areas in Italy for residential and wholesale customers with speeds ranging from 30 Mbps in the basic package to 200Mbps in the premium package.

As of 30 June 2022, the company had 610 thousand subscribers. Reported revenue and company adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ending March 2022 were €208 million (+8.6% vs 2021) and €112 million (+3.8% vs 2021), respectively.

