Moody's downgrades EPIC Crude's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded EPIC Crude Services, LP's (EPIC Crude) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, super-priority revolver rating to B1 from Ba3 and senior secured Term Loan B rating to Caa1 from B3. The outlook is negative. This rating action concludes the review for possible downgrade initiated on April 3, 2020.

"The downgrade of EPIC Crude's ratings reflects elevated leverage and reliance on external capital amid a weak oil price environment," said Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: EPIC Crude Services, LP

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Senior Secured Super Priority Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD1) from Ba3 (LGD1)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EPIC Crude Services, LP

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

EPIC Crude's Caa1 CFR reflects high leverage and weak liquidity. The company is reliant on large increases in volumes to sufficiently reduce leverage and Moody's does not expect this to occur in 2020. The ability of the company to improve EBITDA and leverage is dependent on volume growth. Reduced capital spending by upstream companies because of weak oil prices pose significant challenges. The rating considers Moody's expectation that EPIC Crude will need further funding driving weak liquidity but also that owners have contributed equity in the past. Continued equity support would be an important factor to support liquidity and overall credit quality. EPIC Crude has a fully drawn $75 million revolver expiring in 2024. As of December 31, 2019, EPIC Crude had $15 million of cash but net proceeds from the $175 million term loans issued in the first quarter of 2020 increased cash providing an interim source of liquidity. To offset near-term cash needs, the company is working with suppliers to delay certain capital spend and to structure vendor payments over time.

The company started flowing crude oil on its own pipelines at the beginning of April 2020. Previously, the company leased capacity from its sister company (EPIC Y-Grade) to provide interim services (which it began in August 2019). EPIC Crude benefits from storage capacity which can be sold to customers. Contracts are fixed fee leaving EPIC Crude with limited direct commodity price risk. A portion of cash flow is underpinned by minimum volume commitments though a sizable portion of capacity does not have such commitments leaving the company exposed to volume risks. Customers include some of EPIC Crude's owners which align incentives for moving volumes on the system. The company has executed some small contracts recently, including some that are short-term and relate to highly sought storage capacity. Meanwhile, the company continues to look for additional opportunities. The pace at which oil demand increases will affect outcomes for its pipeline utilization but the ability of the company to sell excess storage capacity could provide some offset to a slower pace of volume growth on pipelines. Governance considerations include financial policies and strategies that have resulted in incremental debt and high leverage, but also equity contributions from owners.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The exploration and production sector has been one of the sectors most affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and commodity prices, and this in turn has affected some midstream energy companies who move E&P production volumes. More specifically, the weaknesses in EPIC Crude's credit profile and liquidity have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and EPIC Crude remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and commodity prices remaining weak. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on EPIC Crude of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

EPIC Crude's approximately $1.1 billion Term Loan B is rated Caa1. The company's $75 million Term Loan C ranks pari passu with the Term Loan B. The term loans share a maturity date in 2026. The company has a $75 million super-priority revolver expiring in 2024 rated B1. Because of the small size of the revolver, the term loan comprises the preponderance of debt, resulting in the Term Loan B rating being the same as the CFR.

The negative outlook reflects risks from high leverage, weak liquidity as well as the challenges to volume growth posed by the weak commodity price environment and reduced upstream capital spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include weakening liquidity or increasing risk of default.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include increased volumes supporting EBITDA growth and lower leverage, EBITDA/interest above 2.5x and sustained adequate liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

EPIC Crude (a subsidiary of EPIC Crude Holdings, LP) is a privately-owned midstream energy company with oil pipelines running from the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Basin to Corpus Christi. EPIC Crude is owned by Ares Management, Noble Midstream Partners, Altus Midstream and Rattler Midstream.

