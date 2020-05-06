Moody's downgrades EPIC Y-Grade's CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded EPIC Y-Grade Services, LP's (EPIC Y-Grade) CFR to Caa2 from B3, PDR to Caa2-PD from B3-PD, super-priority revolver rating to B1 from Ba3 and senior secured Term Loan B rating to Caa2 from B3. The outlook is negative. This rating action concludes the review for possible downgrade initiated on April 3, 2020.

"The downgrade of EPIC Y-Grade's ratings reflects weak liquidity, capital funding shortfall, and highly constrained near-term EBITDA generation," said Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst

Downgrades:

..Issuer: EPIC Y-Grade Services, LP

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Super Priority Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD1) from Ba3 (LGD1)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EPIC Y-Grade Services, LP

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

EPIC Y-Grade's Caa2 CFR reflects weak liquidity, capital funding shortfalls and elevated leverage. Leverage is likely to remain high through 2021. EBITDA in 2020 is likely to be highly constrained by the delay in commissioning of the first fractionator to June, upstream ethane rejection and takeaway constraints for propane. EPIC Y-Grade has a fully used $40 million revolver expiring in 2023. To offset some near-term cash needs, the company is delaying certain capital spending and has structured delayed vendor payments. Contracts are fixed fee and mostly long-term leaving EPIC Y-Grade with limited direct commodity price risk. A portion of cash flow will be underpinned by minimum volume commitments once the first fractionator is in service though the majority of capacity does not have such commitments leaving the company exposed to volume risks in the weak commodity price environment amid reduced upstream capital spend. The company is actively pursuing potential opportunities to increase volumes.

Governance considerations include financial policies and strategies that have resulted in incremental debt and high leverage, but also the significant capital invested by owners in the company. The most recent capital injection came in the form of a $60 million Term Loan C issued to certain of its equity owners to supplement liquidity. This loan has a high interest rate of L+1400 (or L+1600 if paid in kind, which the company has the option to do for one year).

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The exploration and production sector has been one of the sectors most affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices, and this in turn has affected some midstream energy companies who move E&P production volumes. More specifically, the weaknesses in EPIC Y-Grade's credit profile and liquidity has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and EPIC Y-Grade remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and commodity prices remaining weak. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on EPIC Y-Grade of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

EPIC Y-Grade's Term Loan B is rated Caa2. The company's Term Loan C ranks pari passu with the Term Loan B. The Term Loan C matures in December 2023 and the Term Loan B matures in June 2024. The company has a $40 million super-priority revolver expiring in 2023 rated B1. Because of the small size of the revolver, the term loan comprises the preponderance of debt, resulting in the Term Loan B rating being the same as the CFR.

The negative outlook reflects risks from capital funding shortfalls, weak liquidity and elevated leverage as well as the challenges to volume growth posed by the weak commodity price environment and reduced upstream capital spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include further weakening of liquidity or increasing risk of default.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include improved liquidity and significant growth in EBITDA and correspondingly lower leverage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

EPIC Y-Grade (a subsidiary of EPIC Y-Grade, LP) is a privately-owned midstream energy company with NGL pipelines running from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi. EPIC Y-Grade is majority-owned by Ares Management with ownership stakes also held by Noble Midstream Partners and Salt Creek Midstream (an Ares portfolio company).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jonathan Teitel, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

