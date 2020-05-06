Moody's downgrades EPIC Y-Grade's CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
EPIC Y-Grade Services, LP's (EPIC Y-Grade) CFR
to Caa2 from B3, PDR to Caa2-PD from B3-PD,
super-priority revolver rating to B1 from Ba3 and senior secured
Term Loan B rating to Caa2 from B3. The outlook is negative.
This rating action concludes the review for possible downgrade initiated
on April 3, 2020.
"The downgrade of EPIC Y-Grade's ratings reflects weak
liquidity, capital funding shortfall, and highly constrained
near-term EBITDA generation," said Jonathan Teitel,
a Moody's analyst
Downgrades:
..Issuer: EPIC Y-Grade Services, LP
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa2 from B3
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Super Priority
Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD1) from Ba3 (LGD1)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B,
Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: EPIC Y-Grade Services, LP
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
EPIC Y-Grade's Caa2 CFR reflects weak liquidity, capital
funding shortfalls and elevated leverage. Leverage is likely to
remain high through 2021. EBITDA in 2020 is likely to be highly
constrained by the delay in commissioning of the first fractionator to
June, upstream ethane rejection and takeaway constraints for propane.
EPIC Y-Grade has a fully used $40 million revolver expiring
in 2023. To offset some near-term cash needs, the
company is delaying certain capital spending and has structured delayed
vendor payments. Contracts are fixed fee and mostly long-term
leaving EPIC Y-Grade with limited direct commodity price risk.
A portion of cash flow will be underpinned by minimum volume commitments
once the first fractionator is in service though the majority of capacity
does not have such commitments leaving the company exposed to volume risks
in the weak commodity price environment amid reduced upstream capital
spend. The company is actively pursuing potential opportunities
to increase volumes.
Governance considerations include financial policies and strategies that
have resulted in incremental debt and high leverage, but also the
significant capital invested by owners in the company. The most
recent capital injection came in the form of a $60 million Term
Loan C issued to certain of its equity owners to supplement liquidity.
This loan has a high interest rate of L+1400 (or L+1600 if paid
in kind, which the company has the option to do for one year).
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The exploration and production
sector has been one of the sectors most affected by the shock given its
sensitivity to demand and oil prices, and this in turn has affected
some midstream energy companies who move E&P production volumes.
More specifically, the weaknesses in EPIC Y-Grade's credit
profile and liquidity has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions and EPIC Y-Grade remains
vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and commodity prices remaining
weak. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the
impact on EPIC Y-Grade of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
EPIC Y-Grade's Term Loan B is rated Caa2. The company's
Term Loan C ranks pari passu with the Term Loan B. The Term Loan
C matures in December 2023 and the Term Loan B matures in June 2024.
The company has a $40 million super-priority revolver expiring
in 2023 rated B1. Because of the small size of the revolver,
the term loan comprises the preponderance of debt, resulting in
the Term Loan B rating being the same as the CFR.
The negative outlook reflects risks from capital funding shortfalls,
weak liquidity and elevated leverage as well as the challenges to volume
growth posed by the weak commodity price environment and reduced upstream
capital spending.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include further weakening of liquidity
or increasing risk of default.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include improved liquidity and significant
growth in EBITDA and correspondingly lower leverage.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
EPIC Y-Grade (a subsidiary of EPIC Y-Grade, LP) is
a privately-owned midstream energy company with NGL pipelines running
from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi. EPIC Y-Grade is
majority-owned by Ares Management with ownership stakes also held
by Noble Midstream Partners and Salt Creek Midstream (an Ares portfolio
company).
