Moody's downgrades EPR to Baa3, outlook remains negative

New York, August 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of EPR Properties, including its senior unsecured and issuer ratings to Baa3 from Baa2. The rating outlook remains negative. The ratings downgrade reflects the substantial decline in the REIT's cash flows, as the coronavirus pandemic is impacting its experiential tenants' businesses and ability to pay rent to EPR. The downgrade also reflect risks pertaining to EPR's large concentration in movie theaters (46% of 1Q20 annualized revenues), as theaters have not yet reopened and will ultimately be challenged with drawing customers amidst safety concerns and competition from at-home viewing options such as streaming and premium video-on-demand. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATINGS RATIONALE

EPR's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects its high-quality portfolio of experiential assets, as well as its long-term, triple-net leases that have historically generated steady cash flows. The ratings are also supported by its strong liquidity and governance considerations, specifically a consistent, conservative financial policy as the REIT manages leverage within a targeted range of 4.6x-5.6x as it seeks strategic growth. EPR's strong balance sheet will help it to navigate a challenging operating environment for its tenants as the coronavirus outbreak persists. The REIT had $1 billion of cash balances as of 2Q20, which provides ample liquidity considering that its cash burn for 2Q20 was only $38 million (including payment of interest and preferred dividend) and it has no debt maturities until its revolver ($750mm outstanding) comes due in Sept 2022 (including a 7-month extension option).

EPR's ratings are constrained by its large concentration in movie theaters, which comprised 46% of 1Q20 annualized revenues. The movie theater industry had already been facing secular and cyclical pressures prior to the coronavirus outbreak due to competition from streaming and premium video-on demand services. We believe there is risk that these trends could accelerate, as customers have become more accustomed to at-home viewing options during the pandemic. Safety concerns related to theaters reopening, combined with a weak macro environment and reduced consumer consumption are further negatives for the industry. EPR's movie theaters are high quality, but still face risks stemming from these industry trends. The REIT recently restructured its lease agreements with AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (Caa3 negative), which included combining most of its theaters into a new master lease with increased term and a 21% decline in fixed rent payments. The restructuring provides financial flexibility to AMC and increased clarity for EPR, but risks related to the longer-term value of its theater portfolio remain.

EPR collected 21% of contractual cash rent payments for 2Q20 and 28% for July. The REIT has completed agreements with tenants comprising 85% of total cash revenues, with terms including an average of five months deferred rents and thirty-two months collection period. EPR ultimately expects permanent rent cuts of 5%-7%, most of which is related to AMC. Most of its non-theater properties have now reopened and are showing encouraging consumer demand, but risks remain given the ongoing pandemic and weak macro climate.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on EPR Properties of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to experiential properties reliant on consumer spending, which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

The negative outlook reflects the risks to EPR's cash flows as most its tenants' businesses, particularly movie theaters, are experiencing substantial disruption from the coronavirus pandemic and the path to recovery remains uncertain.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

EPR's ratings will likely be downgraded should cash collection trends fail to demonstrate meaningful improvement in the coming months and covenant cushion were to erode. Concerns about the longer-term outlook for the theater business, and diminished value for EPR's assets would also cause a ratings downgrade. An upgrade is unlikely near term, but would reflect positive property cash flow trends across its portfolio, as well as maintenance of Net Debt/EBITDA below 5.5x (including treatment of 75% preferred stock as debt and Moody's operating lease adjustments) on a consistent basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, is an experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) with nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states.

