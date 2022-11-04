Moody's downgrades EUR 66.7M Notes issued by Delta SPARK Limited

Madrid, November 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the rating of Class A Notes in Delta SPARK Limited. The rating action reflects the shortfall that occurred to the scheduled principal payment due to the Class A noteholders.

....EUR1289.5M (Current outstanding balance EUR66.7M) Class A Notes, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Jan 22, 2018 Affirmed A2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

On January 2022 principal repayment to the Class A Notes were reduced by EUR22k, the shortfall increased to EUR52k by May 2022 and remained uncured as of October 2022. Nonpayment of the scheduled amortization of the Notes is an Event of Default under the transaction's documents as reported by the trustee, however neither the trustee nor the noteholders have taken any action so far to declare the Notes immediately due and payable. Such shortfall represents a loss of 0.004% of the original balance of Class A Notes and around 0.04% of the outstanding balance of such Class as of January 2022.

Moody's assessed that the principal shortfall was mostly caused by the higher-than-expected issuer's expenses that were not fully covered by structural provisions in place, and also to a lesser degree due to the effect of negative Euribor resulting into additional payments being made under the swap agreement. Moody's understands that the cash manager has limited ability to use any remaining cash amount in the transaction account to cure any principal payment shortfall at the maturity of the transaction in July 2023 and therefore such shortfall is unlikely to be cured.

Today's action positions the rating of Class A Notes to reflect the expected loss on the Notes taking into account the very small shortfall to date and Moody's assessment of the shortfall between now and the maturity of the transaction in July 2023.

Counterparty Exposure

Today's rating action took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer, account bank or swap provider.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Utility Cost Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in February 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70479. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The underlying assets' credit quality would weaken if any electricity reforms weaken the terms of the tariff deficit receivables, new deficits maintain or increase the system's debt level or if the Spanish government's creditworthiness weakens.

The assets' credit quality would benefit from a stronger-than-expected macroeconomic environment in Spain, resulting in an improvement in the government's creditworthiness.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

