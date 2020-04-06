Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers EVOCA S.p.A. Related Research Credit Opinion: EVOCA S.p.A.: Update to credit analysis LGD Assessment: EVOCA S.p.A.: LGD Assessment Covenant Quality Assessment: EVOCA S.p.A.: Covenant Quality Post-Sale Snapshot: €550m Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2026 Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of EVOCA S.p.A. Rating Action: Moody's assigns a B2 rating to EVOCA's new EUR550 million notes offering; stable outlook Rating Action: Moody's downgrades EVOCA to B3; stable outlook 06 Apr 2020 Frankfurt am Main, April 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of EVOCA S.p.A. (EVOCA) to B3 from B2, its probability of default (PDR) rating to B3-PD from B2-PD, as well as the rating of its senior secured bond to B3 from B2. The outlook remains stable. RATINGS RATIONALE RATIONALE FOR A DOWNGRADE Today's downgrade reflects the rating agency's expectation that EVOCA will not be able to deliver the previously expected increase in EBITDA in the next 12-18 month that would improve its Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 6.0x, which would be commensurate with a B2 CFR. Based on preliminary results the rating agency calculates that EVOCA's adjusted gross leverage was around 6.4x in 2019, which already positioned the company weakly in B2 rating. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The manufacturing sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in EVOCA's credit profile, including its exposure to Italy, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and EVOCA remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on EVOCA of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. As a result of the coronavirus pandemics on 10 March EVOCA decided to suspend production in its Italian facilities located in the Parma and Bergamo region, representing roughly half of its entire production capacity. Following the Italian government's ministerial decree on 22 March suspending all non-essential production the Company suspended the resumption of activities in these facilities originally scheduled for 23 March and extended the suspension to its other Italian facilities. In addition, Moody's also sees a risk that the pandemics will lead to a recession in a number of countries, in which EVOCA operates. In such difficult environment, some of EVOCA's customers may decide to postpone purchases of new machines, which would hit its revenues and EBITDA at least through 2020, even though the degree of the deterioration is difficult to quantify at this point. To partially offset these challenges Moody's understands that the company will benefit from the ordinary public scheme for integration of the salary ("Cassa Integrazione Guadagni Ordinaria"), enabling it to have some of its Italian employees' salaries (or at least a part of them) paid by the Italian National Social Security Institute for up to nine weeks. Furthermore it has identified a number of cost reduction initiatives to preserve cash flow during this period and can also resort to a postponement of some capital spending to protect its cash flows, if needed. Evoca's B3 ratings also factor in its private equity ownership, which entails weaker reporting standards than public companies and a financial policy that has been tolerant of high leverage. Since 2015, the company's leverage, as adjusted by Moody's, has oscillated around the agency's 6.0x downgrade trigger for a B2 rating, being most of the time weaker than that, even during the periods of a relatively benign operating environment. The aggressive financial policy is also exemplified by an issuance of PIK notes outside of restricted group of EVOCA in October 2019, proceeds of which have been applied to minimise the exposure of the existing sponsor. RATIONALE FOR A STABLE OUTLOOK The stable outlook reflects EVOCA's adequate liquidity position, enabling the company to weather a period of a weaker operating performance. After the last October's bond upsizing EVOCA ended up the financial year 2019 with a fairly sizeable cash of around EUR94 million, which was well above the levels it had historically carried on its balance sheet. In addition the company had an access to EUR80 million revolving facility (undrawn at end of 2019), with a spring-in covenant, under which the agency expects the company to maintain an ample capacity. EVOCA does not face any material debt maturities until 2026. The stable outlook also reflects EVOCA's solid business model, which has improved over the past five year and which helps offset its high leverage. EVOCA's business is characterized by high profitability, a fairly high proportion of variable costs and limited capital spending up to 4% of sales, which have enabled it to operate with a positive free cash flow generation over the past six years. In addition, the refinancing of the capital structure the company undertook in October last year has reduced its annual interest bill by roughly EUR10 million, which will benefit EVOCA's cash flow generation at times when its operating cash flows are likely to be under pressure. At this point Moody's does not expect that the company will turn into meaningfully negative free cash flows generation in 2020. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS: EVOCA's ratings could be downgraded if the company's adequate liquidity positioned deteriorated, for instance due to material negative free cash flow generation or if EVOCA's gross debt/EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's, exceeds 7.0x for a prolonged period. An upgrade would require EVOCA to be able to sustain its strong profitability, with its Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin in high-teens and a healthy FCF generation, while improving its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably below 6.0x. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Headquartered in Bergamo, Italy, EVOCA is a leading manufacturer of professional coffee machines. As of December 2019, EVOCA operated nine manufacturing sites and had around 2,000 employees. The company reported revenue of EUR468 million for the twelve-month period to June 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



