Moody's downgrades EW Scripps' CFR to B2; outlook negative

New York, April 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
The Scripps (E.W.) Company (EW Scripps) corporate family
rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and probability of default rating (PDR) to
B2-PD from B1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's
downgraded the rating on the company's senior secured bank credit
facility to Ba3 from Ba2 and the rating on the senior unsecured notes
to Caa1 from B3. The company's speculative grade liquidity
rating has been downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The
outlook is negative.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Scripps (E.W.) Company (The)
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B2 from B1
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Scripps (E.W.) Company (The)
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of the CFR to B2 reflects the economic ripples stemming
from the coronavirus pandemic which Moody's expects will have a
material impact on EW Scripps' advertising revenue in the second
and potentially third quarters of 2020. The company had elevated
leverage exiting 2019 and Moody's now expects key credit metrics
to deteriorate further and remain consistent with the B2 category for
an extended period.
EW Scripps' B2 CFR reflects the company's EBITDA exposure
to core TV advertising demand, and Moody's expectations that
under the current circumstances, EW Scripps' 2020 leverage
will be above 7x (Moody's adjusted, pro-forma for 2019
acquisitions and Comcast's carriage fee signed on 1 January 2020
and calculated on a two year average basis.)
We regard the current pandemic as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for health and safety.
The response to the coronavirus outbreak with stay at home orders,
rapid unemployment increases and a potential looming recession in 2020
will lead to advertising demand -- which is correlated to the economic
cycle and consumer confidence -- declining materially in 2020.
Given more than half of EW Scripps' revenue is directly exposed
to advertising and given the high operating leverage with the majority
of broadcasting costs fixed, EBITDA for 2020 could decline by as
much as 30% should core ad revenue decline by 15%.
The elevated leverage is also a factor of EW Scripps exiting 2019 with
very high leverage on the back of two sizeable acquisitions (Cordillera
and the Nexstar/Tribune divestitures) which led to the ratings being downgraded
by one notch on the back of weakening credit metrics. At the time,
Moody's expected that a strong 2020 performance, boosted by
record political advertising and improving retransmission fees,
would allow the company to more comfortably grow into its B1 rating.
More positively, the current COVID-19 pandemic has led to
a very strong increase in viewership of local TV as the concerned audiences
have sought clear, relevant and trustworthy news from their local
broadcasters. While the figures vary by market, Moody's
estimates that EW Scripps' channels will have experienced at least
a 30% increase in viewership during their news programs in March.
EW Scripps is expected to maintain an adequate liquidity profile over
the coming 18 months, as reflected by its SGL-3 rating.
At the end of 2019, the company had around $33 million of
cash on hand and a fully undrawn $210 million available revolving
credit facility which expires in April 2022. The company has to
comply with a quarterly net first lien leverage covenant of 4.5x
(stepping down to 4.25x from September 2021 onward) and Moody's
expects EW Scripps to be in compliance with its covenant with adequate
headroom through the rest of 2020 at least. Free cash flow generation
will depend on the extent of the decline in advertising revenue and at
this point, Moody's estimates EW Scripps' free cash
flow, absent any material cost cutting, to be neutral in 2020.
The negative outlook reflects the low visibility over the current crisis'
outcome both in terms of timing and of amplitude of the disruption it
may cause in the context of the company's elevated leverage.
The Ba3 (LGD2) rating on the company's senior secured facilities
reflects their priority ranking ahead of the Caa1 (LGD5) rated senior
notes. The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default
of the company, as reflected in the B2-PD PDR, an average
expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of
secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular
instruments' rankings in the capital structure.
Given the ongoing disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic,
an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. Ultimately, any
ratings upgrade would require EW Scripps to return to revenue and EBITDA
growth as well as a run-rate leverage of 5.25x.
The ratings could be downgraded further should the company's free
cash flow deteriorate further putting pressure on the company's
liquidity profile or should the decline in EW Scripps' EBITDA be
more pronounced and lead to concerns over the company's ability
to meet its financial covenants.
Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH and founded in 1878, Scripps
(E.W.) Company (The) is one of the largest pure-play
television broadcasters based on US household coverage of nearly 30%.
Broadcasting operations consist of 59 television stations in 42 markets.
The company's operations also include a collection of national journalism
and content businesses, including Newsy, a national news network;
podcast industry leader Stitcher and its advertising network Midroll Media;
and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit,
Escape and Laff, and Triton, the global leader in digital
audio technology and measurement services. The company is publicly
traded with the Scripps family controlling effectively all voting rights
(93%) and an estimated 28% economic interest with remaining
shares being widely held. The company reported approximately $1.42
billion in revenue in 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017.
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
