Moody's downgrades EaglePicher Technologies' CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

Approximately $615 million of rated debt affected

New York, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of EPV Merger Sub Inc. (dba EaglePicher Technologies), including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. The senior secured first lien debt rating was downgraded to B3 from B1 resulting from a higher expected loss on that instrument in a distress scenario, while the senior secured second lien debt rating was downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2. The rating outlook is stable.

The downgrade of EaglePicher's CFR reflects Moody's view that debt-to-EBITDA will be sustained at very high levels, likely remaining above 8.0 times through the end of 2023. Moody's expects that continued pressure on both topline growth and profit margin will constrain the company's ability to meaningfully improve credit metrics.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: EPV Merger Sub Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EPV Merger Sub Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

EaglePicher's ratings reflect its solid track record as a supplier of long lived and highly reliable batteries for critical applications in the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry. Moody's evaluation of the company contemplates the ongoing operations of A&D, which benefit from good profit margin and significant revenue visibility, especially from long-term government contracts. However, EaglePicher also has small scale. Moody's expects revenue for 2022 will be in the range of $220 - $230 million, effectively flat from the LTM period ended September 30, 2021.

EaglePicher's adjusted debt-to-LTM EBITDA is also very high at 9.0 times at September 30, 2021 and Moody's expects it will remain above 8.0 times at the end of 2022. However, Moody's expects the company to have moderately positive free cash flow of about $5 - $10 million for 2022.

Moody's expects EaglePicher's liquidity to be adequate over the next twelve months owing to revolver availability and our expectation for a modest amount of free cash flow in 2022. Moody's expects that the company will maintain a modest cash balance and ample availability on its revolving credit facility. Required amortization of only $4.25 million per year on the first lien term loan and limited maintenance capital expenditure requirements help support free cash flow.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that EaglePicher will have no deterioration in topline or margin performance while generating moderately positive free cash flow in 2022. Also, liquidity will remain at least adequate and debt-to-EBITDA will gradually approach 8.5 times by the end of 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a material deterioration in liquidity involving either negative free cash flow or increasing revolver reliance. In addition, if the company loses a large program or prospects for a default increase the ratings could be downgraded.

The ratings could be upgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is expected to be sustained below 6.0 times and EBIT-to-interest is expected to be sustained above 1 time. The company would also be expected to maintain at least adequate liquidity for an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

EPV Merger Sub Inc. (dba EaglePicher Technologies) is a provider of specialty power solutions for mission-critical applications with a high cost of failure. Production is focused on the aerospace & defense and medical markets. Product applications include missiles, satellites, directed energy weapons, and implantable medical devices. The company has been owned and controlled by the sponsor GTCR, LLC since March 2018.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brian Silver, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

