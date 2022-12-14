Moody's downgrades EaglePicher Technologies' CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

New York, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of EPV Merger Sub Inc. (dba EaglePicher Technologies) including the corporate family rating to Caa2 from Caa1, probability of default rating to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD, and senior secured first lien debt rating to Caa1 from B3. The rating on the senior secured second lien debt was affirmed at Caa3. The rating outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

"EaglePicher's ratings downgrade reflects our view that refinancing risk is rising as the company's revolver will expire in late 2024 and debt-to-EBITDA will remain very high," said Brian Silver, VP – Senior Analyst at Moody's.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: EPV Merger Sub Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: EPV Merger Sub Inc.

.... Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EPV Merger Sub Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

EaglePicher has small scale and very high debt-to-LTM EBITDA of 12.2 times at September 30, 2022. Moody's expects leverage will improve but remain very high at around 11 times by the end of 2023 (all ratios are Moody's adjusted unless otherwise stated).

EaglePicher has a solid track record as a supplier of long lived and highly reliable batteries for critical applications in the aerospace and defense industry. The company also has good profit margin potential and benefits from significant revenue visibility, especially from long-term government contracts. Orders have been healthy of late contributing to a record high backlog.

Revenue and profitability are expected to grow in 2023 after having declined over the last year. Weakness resulted in part from ERP implementation challenges earlier in the year that have since been resolved. However, supply chain issues associated with a shortage in the availability of parts and labor will remain. We also expect the company to have limited free cash flow over the next 12-18 months.

We view EaglePicher's liquidity to be weak because the company has limited availability on its revolver owing to covenant requirements while cash flow will be constrained by rising interest expense. EaglePicher also has increasing refinancing risk with the revolver and the first lien term loan maturing in December 2024 and March 2025, respectively. Moody's notes the company has cash proceeds from the 2022 sale of the medical division located in unrestricted subsidiaries, which although technically available for liquidity, could also be used elsewhere.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that EaglePicher's limited free cash flow will make it very difficult to materially reduce leverage. Moody's believes that realizing revenue growth opportunities and materially improving profitability in the near term will be critically necessary for the company to strengthen credit metrics and address upcoming maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a material deterioration in liquidity, including negative free cash flow, increasing revolver reliance, or inability to access the available revolver. In addition, if there is an increased probability of a debt restructuring, the ratings could be downgraded.

The ratings could be upgraded if there is a rapid improvement in profitability and debt-to-EBITDA approaches 8.0 times with more deleveraging anticipated. In addition, if the company can effectively address upcoming maturities the ratings could be upgraded. The company would also be expected to maintain at least adequate liquidity for an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

EPV Merger Sub Inc. (dba EaglePicher Technologies) is a provider of specialty power solutions for mission-critical applications with a high cost of failure. Production is focused on the aerospace & defense and medical markets. Product applications include missiles, satellites, directed energy weapons, and implantable medical devices. The company has been owned and controlled by the sponsor GTCR, LLC since March 2018.

