Moody's downgrades Eastern Michigan University's (MI) to A3 from A2; outlook is revised to stable

New York, March 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Eastern Michigan University's (MI) issuer and revenue bond ratings to A3 from A2. The outlook is revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to A3 is driven by Eastern Michigan University's (EMU) continued, significant enrollment challenges, reflected in overall full-time equivalent (FTE) enrollment loss of over 30% since 2014. Overall enrollment losses are projected to continue in the near-term and longer-term in-state demographic trends are unfavorable. These student market challenges, driven by demographic pressures, are a consideration under our ESG framework, and will strain operating revenue growth and potentially thin operating performance and debt service coverage after federal COVID relief ends in fiscal 2023. Further, liquidity remains thin compared with peers despite improvement in the current fiscal year.

Despite these challenges, the A3 issuer rating remains supported by EMU's scope of operations at over $325 million and overall FTE enrollment of nearly 13,000 students, reflecting its importance to the region it serves in the State of Michigan (Aa1 stable). Management is favorably projecting increased liquidity and total cash and investments for fiscal 2022, but coverage of debt and expenses will remain weak. Operating performance in fiscal 2022 is projected to improve with an estimated general fund surplus with recognition of additional federal COVID relief. Improved operating performance is projected to continue through fiscal 2023 given prospects for improved state support and recognition of a remaining tranche of federal support. Additional credit considerations include debt structure and swap risk and a moderate legacy pension liability. Additionally, EMU recently announced a PPP agreement for residence facility upgrades on its campus. Full details are not yet available. The project will further increase the university's already high adjusted debt levels but will also provide necessary upgrades to residence facilities.

The A3 revenue bond rating reflects EMU's issuer rating, relatively broad array of pledged revenues, and good coverage of debt service from those revenues.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of EBIDA margins in the low-to-mid double digits in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 resulting in debt service coverage above at least 1.5x. It also reflects our expectations that management will improve liquidity in the near-term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant strengthening of brand and strategic positioning evidenced by enrollment and net tuition revenue growth over multiple years

- Material growth in unrestricted liquidity - Sustained improvement in EBIDA margins

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to sustain double-digit EBIDA margins and debt service coverage above 1.5x

- Inability to improve liquidity in the near-term - Continued enrollment erosion beyond expectations

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds have a first lien on pledged revenues. Pledged revenues consist of tuition, fees, grants and gifts, sales of educational services, investment income and revenue from the housing and auxiliary system. State appropriations, restricted gifts and grants, money held in escrow, and up to 5% of revenues from fees are excluded from pledged revenues. Pledged revenue coverage of maximum annual debt service is robust, and there is an additional bonds test, under which EMU has generous headroom.

PROFILE

Established in 1849, EMU has evolved from a teachers college into a comprehensive undergraduate and graduate institution. The university reported operating revenue of over $326 million in fiscal 2021 and enrolled 12,945 full-time equivalent students in fall 2021.

