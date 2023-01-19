Moody's downgrades Eastern Power to B2; outlook is stable

Approximately $700 million of debt securities affected

New York, January 19, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Eastern Power, LLC's (Eastern Power) senior secured credit facility to B2 from B1. The rating outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action balances material debt reduction under Eastern Power's term loan with proceeds from asset sale and an improved outlook for capacity prices with elevated refinancing risk resulting from the anticipated near-term shutdown of two of Eastern Power's generating facilities.

Eastern Power completed the sale of three PJM-based peaking assets in September 2022 resulting in $493 million of term loan principal repayment. Combined with a $30 million prepayment made in December, Eastern Power's term loan balance at year-end was approximately $650 million compared to $1,173 million at year-end 2021.

The B2 rating is supported by an expectation that capacity prices in New York City meaningfully rebound beginning May 2023 coinciding with the initial reduction in nitrogen oxide requirements and the corresponding retirement of impacted generating facilities. Specifically, we expect Summer 2023 capacity prices to be in excess of $14 kW-month and Winter 2023/24 prices to in excess of $6 kW-month, almost a tripling of capacity prices compared to the most recent summer and winter prices. Given Eastern Power's concentration to the NYC capacity market and low capacity factor, its financial performance remains sensitive to realized capacity prices. Assuming these price levels, our analysis suggests Eastern Power's term loan balance toward maturity would be in a range of $500-550 million. The potential to monetize the existing sites of Gowanus and Narrows at the end of their respective end-of-life represents another avenue for debt reduction. Failure of capacity prices to rebound to the aforementioned price levels over the near-term would likely increase Eastern Power's debt outstanding at maturity and potentially trigger a negative rating action.

Cash flow to meet Eastern Power's debt service is derived primarily from capacity revenue earned by its three New York City-based generating facilities: the Astoria Generating Station (Astoria: 959 MW), Gowanus Turbine Facility (Gowanus: 320 MW) and Narrows Station (Narrows: 352 MW). Gowanus and Narrows, however, are nearing retirement due to a New York statewide requirement that reduces the allowable level of nitrogen oxide emission from peaking plants beginning May 2023 followed by a further step-down beginning May 2025. Because of the potential retirement of Gowanus and Narrows, we view this issue as an environmental consideration under our Environmental, Social, and Governance risk assessment.

To that end, Eastern Power in November 2022 retired 50% or 320 megawatts of Gowanus' generating capacity that would not have met the May 2023 requirement. Gowanus' remaining 320 megawatts of capacity and all of Narrows capacity is scheduled to be retired no earlier than May 2025. Depending upon the reliability needs, however, some or all the barges could continue to operate beyond May 2025. If the timing of the retirement of Gowanus and Narrows is near the October 2025 term loan maturity date, it may complicate Eastern Power's ability to refinance its term loan as its remaining asset will be Astoria.

Variables that will determine Eastern Power's ability to refinance its term loan at maturity include capacity and power prices at that time, the level of term loan debt outstanding and the residual value of Gowanus and Narrows should Eastern Power elect to monetize these assets. The one notch downgrade considers a high degree of uncertainty around each of these variables.

Eastern Power's cash position is approximately $90 million, an amount that includes a cash funded 6-month debt service reserve account. External liquidity is provided under a $50 million revolving credit facility due October 2023 under which $30 million of letters of credit were issued. Our understanding is that Eastern Power has begun discussions relating to an extension of the credit facility.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the improved outlook for capacity prices that is expected to improve Eastern Power's financial performance and allow for incremental debt repayment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In light of today's rating action, there are limited near-term prospects for the rating to be upgraded. Greater than anticipated debt reduction from higher than expected capacity pricing, early partial monetization of real estate or delayed retirement of the barges could have positive rating ramifications.

Eastern Power's rating could be downgraded should the anticipated improved capacity pricing environment not materialize reducing Eastern Power's ability to reduce term its term loan balance over the remaining term. Failure to extend the maturity of its revolving credit facility could also trigger negative rating pressure.

Eastern Power owns three gas-fired electric generating stations with a combined operating capacity of approximately 1,630 megawatts (MWs). Eastern Power is an affiliate of ArcLight Energy Partners.

