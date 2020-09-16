Moody's downgrades Eau Claire, WI to Aa2; negative outlook removed

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the city of Eau Claire, WI's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to Aa2 from Aa1. Concurrently, Moody's assigned an Aa2 rating to the city's $11 million General Obligation Corporate Purpose Bonds, Series 2020A, $2.1 million General Obligation Promissory Notes, Series 2020B, and $4.7 million Taxable General Obligation Corporate Purpose Bonds, Series 2020C. Post-sale, the city will have $142.4 million of outstanding rated GOULT debt. The negative outlook was removed.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of GOULT debt to Aa2 reflects the continued need for general fund support for various enterprise funds, a weakened financial position that is more in line with Aa2 medians, and elevated fixed costs that are unlikely to be mitigated given the city's long-term annual borrowing plans. The rating also incorporates the city's sizable, growing tax base and role as an economic center in northwestern Wisconsin (Aa1 stable), supported by various higher education and health care institutions. Additionally, the rating accounts for an average median family income that is depressed somewhat by a large student population, and manageable pension liabilities.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the City of Eau Claire, WI, due in part to the city's reliance on more stable property tax revenues. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks are generally not applicable for local government credits with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Marked improvement in the city's financial position
- Moderation of the debt burden
- Strengthening of the city's economic profile
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Weakening of the city's reserves and/or liquidity
- Significant deterioration in the city's tax base
- Continued increases to the city's debt or pension burden
LEGAL SECURITY
Debt service on the city's outstanding GOULT debt, including the Series 2020A bonds, 2020B notes and 2020C bonds, are secured by the city's general obligation unlimited tax pledge (GOULT) which benefits from a designated property tax levy that is unlimited as to rate or amount.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The proceeds of the Series 2020A bonds will be used for a current refunding of the Series 2010A bonds, as well as financing the acquisition of a new fire truck and street, stormwater, tax increment district and park improvements.
The proceeds of the 2020B notes will be used to finance public purposes, including transit projects and street and city hall improvements.
The proceeds of the 2020C bonds will be used to finance public purposes, including the ice arena and tax increment district projects.
PROFILE
The City of Eau Claire is located in Eau Claire County (Aa1) and Chippewa County (Aa1) in northwestern Wisconsin (Aa1 stable), approximately 90 miles east of the Minneapolis - St. Paul (Minneapolis Aa1 stable; St. Paul Aa1 stable) metropolitan area. The city comprises an area of 34 square miles with an estimated population of 68,090.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
