Moody's downgrades Ecuador's rating to Caa1; changes outlook to stable

New York, February 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the long-term foreign-currency issuer and
senior unsecured rating of the Government of Ecuador to Caa1 from B3 and
changed the outlook to stable from negative.
The downgrade of Ecuador's rating reflects the following key rating
drivers:
1) Market access for the sovereign is likely to remain constrained ahead
of a challenging debt amortization schedule beginning in 2022.
2) The authorities are facing considerable resistance to the adoption
of urgent reforms, which has led to policy uncertainty and hindered
economic growth, in addition to adding further challenges to debt
sustainability and market access.
The stable outlook on the Caa1 rating captures the authorities'
intentions to maintain their efforts aimed at achieving further,
gradual, fiscal consolidation and that risks to debt repayment remain
contained in 2020-21 given an absence of large amounts of maturing
market debt.
At the same time Moody's has affirmed the long-term foreign-currency
senior unsecured rating for unrestructured debt at C, pertaining
to the approximately $52 million (including accrued interest) of
the 2030 global bonds that have been in default since 2008.
Ecuador's long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling
was changed to B3 from B2 and the foreign-currency bank deposit
ceiling changed to Caa2 from Caa1. The short-term foreign-currency
bond ceiling and the short-term foreign-currency bank deposit
ceilings remain unchanged at Not Prime (NP).
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE TO Caa1
FIRST DRIVER: MARKET ACCESS FOR THE SOVEREIGN IS LIKELY TO REMAIN
CONSTRAINED AHEAD OF A CHALLENGING DEBT AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE BEGINNING
IN 2022
A persistently high cost of funding and the need to access markets to
rollover maturing debt highlight risks to repayment capacity in 2022 given
already low debt affordability metrics. High yields on the sovereign's
debt issuances and a reliance on unconventional sources of finance as
alternatives to the high market rates have been partly responsible for
the sovereign's tight liquidity position prior to engaging the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) and signing on to an Extended Fund Facility (EFF)
program in early 2019. Although the program initially resulted
in a more favorable liquidity situation, the sovereign's high
cost of funding has not been fully addressed owing to delays in adopting
reforms under the program. Moody's estimates that the central
government's interest payment-to-revenue deteriorated
to 17.3% in 2019 from 14.7% in 2018,
higher than the median for 'B'-rated sovereigns at
10% and for 'Caa'-rated sovereigns at 11.2%,
and will remain above peer medians through 2024.
The authorities were able to adopt tax reform in December 2019 that they
expect will yield a net increase in revenues of 0.5% of
GDP in 2020 and 0.5% of GDP in 2021, lower than the
0.7% in 2020 and 0.6% in 2021 under a prior
proposal that was more in line with the initial IMF program targets.
Additionally, no measures were enacted for 2019 to mitigate some
of the loss in revenues from the ailing economy. Moody's
estimates real GDP contracted 0.5% in in 2019. As
a result, the loss of tax revenues in 2019 was larger than what
the authorities and the IMF had forecast by 0.3% of GDP.
Other expenditure restraint targets for 2019 were broadly met, but
owing to the revenue loss, Moody's estimates that the central
government fiscal deficit widened marginally to 3.8% of
GDP from 3.6% in 2018.
IMF funding in 2020-21 and other efforts will provide support for
meeting the sovereign's financing needs, but Ecuador faces
considerable uncertainty beyond 2021 owing to the large amounts of market
debt coming due beginning in 2022. Market sentiment has been prone
to abrupt shifts as illustrated by the spike to over 1,300 basis
points on Ecuador's EMBI spread in November, when the National
Assembly voted to reject an urgent reform package. Although spread
levels declined through the end of the year, they once again have
risen to nearly 1,000 basis points. This highlights the fragility
of the sovereign's access to markets despite a continued reliance
on market funding in order to fulfill its financing needs, which
Moody's estimates will remain between 7% and 8% of
GDP for the central government through 2023, despite continued gradual
fiscal consolidation efforts.
SECOND DRIVER: THE AUTHORITIES ARE FACING CONSIDERABLE RESISTANCE
TO THE ADOPTION OF URGENT REFORMS, WHICH HAS LED TO POLICY UNCERTAINTY
AND HINDERED ECONOMIC GROWTH, IN ADDITION TO ADDING FURTHER CHALLENGES
TO DEBT SUSTAINABILITY AND MARKET ACCESS
The authorities have shown a willingness to adopt forceful adjustment
measures, but the sociopolitical environment has been unsupportive
for the adjustment that the government intended. The government
announced a set of reform measures on 1 October 2019 expected to yield
2.1% of GDP in fiscal adjustment at the non-financial
public sector level through 2021, including a removal of fuel subsidies
which would be the key measure underpinning the fiscal adjustment,
but the authorities were forced to backtrack due to strong opposition
from the population. Compensatory measures, along with a
set of other urgent reforms to meet IMF performance criteria, were
rejected in a vote by the National Assembly. Although the tax reform
was later approved by the National Assembly, the ensuing policy
uncertainty along with the protests have adversely impacted economic activity,
resulting in a contraction of real output in 2019. Moody's
forecasts that economic growth will remain subdued at 0.2%
in 2020, reflecting the negative impact of the recent political
instability and policy uncertainty on investment in 2020, which
will be unsupportive of domestic demand growth.
Sluggish economic activity will further hinder efforts by the authorities
to narrow the central government deficit and reduce financing needs.
The upcoming February 2021 presidential and legislative elections cast
some uncertainty as to policy direction, as does the conclusion
of the IMF program in December 2021, ahead of the challenging debt
service schedule in 2022 and beyond.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's view that upside
and downside risks to the current assessment of Ecuador's credit
profile remain balanced in the near term. Moody's believes that
the authorities intend to maintain their efforts aimed at achieving further,
gradual, fiscal consolidation and that risks to debt repayment remain
contained in 2020-21 given an absence of large amounts of maturing
market debt.
ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are not material to Ecuador's credit profile,
and the country has not been identified as being one of the sovereigns
materially exposed to physical climate change risks. However,
Ecuador's economy, particularly primary sector activity, has
been subject to droughts and floods from the El Niño weather shock
at irregular intervals (10 or more years).
Social considerations have played a role in increasing political risk
in the country. As illustrated recently in October 2019,
violent protests broke out against government measures to eliminate fuel
subsidies, forcing the government to backtrack on the subsidy removal
and to devise complimentary measures in support of fiscal consolidation
under an IMF program. The risk of social unrest constrains the
sovereign's ability to adopt policies that address long-standing
distortions that inhibit economic growth in the country.
Governance considerations form an integral part of our credit analysis
for Ecuador and are material to the credit profile. Long-standing
concerns about public financial and fiscal management, willingness
to repay (which in the past had a hand in defaults), and the overall
lack of clarity and predictability of policymaking have constrained Ecuador's
credit profile.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
Evidence of a sustained improvement in economic management leading to
a material reduction in both fiscal and external imbalances would contribute
to improving creditworthiness. Additionally, substantial
progress on consolidating the central government deficit to reduce financing
needs and improve access to market funding at rates that support the sustainability
of public finances could lead to a positive rating action.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
Further tightening of liquidity conditions, due to the lack of credible
fiscal policies or other factors outside the authorities' control,
would likely lead to a downgrade by jeopardizing the sovereign's
ability to access market funding at affordable rates ahead of the challenging
debt maturity profile beginning in 2022.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 11,760 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 1.3% (2018 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.3%
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.6%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -1.4% (2018 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 40.9% (2018 Actual)
Economic resiliency: ba3
Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans)
has been recorded since 1983.
On 31 January 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the
rating of the Ecuador, Government of. The main points raised
during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals,
including its economic strength, have not materially changed.
The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially
changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including
its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer
has become increasingly susceptible to event risks.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
