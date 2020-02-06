Moody's downgrades Ecuador's rating to Caa1; changes outlook to stable

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Terms of One-Time Website Use Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody's to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. To the extent permitted by law, Moody's and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody's or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Ecuador, Government of Related Research Credit Opinion: Government of Ecuador – Caa1 stable: Update following downgrade to Caa1, outlook stable Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Ecuador, Government of Announcement: Moody's report on global sea level rise says Vietnam, Egypt, Suriname and some small island sovereigns face material credit risk Issuer In-Depth: Government of Ecuador – B3 negative: Annual credit analysis Issuer Comment: Government of Ecuador: Reforms will support fiscal consolidation efforts, but challenging debt repayment schedule still poses risks Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Ecuador's rating to Caa1; changes outlook to stable 06 Feb 2020 New York, February 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the long-term foreign-currency issuer and senior unsecured rating of the Government of Ecuador to Caa1 from B3 and changed the outlook to stable from negative. The downgrade of Ecuador's rating reflects the following key rating drivers: 1) Market access for the sovereign is likely to remain constrained ahead of a challenging debt amortization schedule beginning in 2022. 2) The authorities are facing considerable resistance to the adoption of urgent reforms, which has led to policy uncertainty and hindered economic growth, in addition to adding further challenges to debt sustainability and market access. The stable outlook on the Caa1 rating captures the authorities' intentions to maintain their efforts aimed at achieving further, gradual, fiscal consolidation and that risks to debt repayment remain contained in 2020-21 given an absence of large amounts of maturing market debt. At the same time Moody's has affirmed the long-term foreign-currency senior unsecured rating for unrestructured debt at C, pertaining to the approximately $52 million (including accrued interest) of the 2030 global bonds that have been in default since 2008. Ecuador's long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling was changed to B3 from B2 and the foreign-currency bank deposit ceiling changed to Caa2 from Caa1. The short-term foreign-currency bond ceiling and the short-term foreign-currency bank deposit ceilings remain unchanged at Not Prime (NP). RATINGS RATIONALE RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE TO Caa1 FIRST DRIVER: MARKET ACCESS FOR THE SOVEREIGN IS LIKELY TO REMAIN CONSTRAINED AHEAD OF A CHALLENGING DEBT AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE BEGINNING IN 2022 A persistently high cost of funding and the need to access markets to rollover maturing debt highlight risks to repayment capacity in 2022 given already low debt affordability metrics. High yields on the sovereign's debt issuances and a reliance on unconventional sources of finance as alternatives to the high market rates have been partly responsible for the sovereign's tight liquidity position prior to engaging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and signing on to an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program in early 2019. Although the program initially resulted in a more favorable liquidity situation, the sovereign's high cost of funding has not been fully addressed owing to delays in adopting reforms under the program. Moody's estimates that the central government's interest payment-to-revenue deteriorated to 17.3% in 2019 from 14.7% in 2018, higher than the median for 'B'-rated sovereigns at 10% and for 'Caa'-rated sovereigns at 11.2%, and will remain above peer medians through 2024. The authorities were able to adopt tax reform in December 2019 that they expect will yield a net increase in revenues of 0.5% of GDP in 2020 and 0.5% of GDP in 2021, lower than the 0.7% in 2020 and 0.6% in 2021 under a prior proposal that was more in line with the initial IMF program targets. Additionally, no measures were enacted for 2019 to mitigate some of the loss in revenues from the ailing economy. Moody's estimates real GDP contracted 0.5% in in 2019. As a result, the loss of tax revenues in 2019 was larger than what the authorities and the IMF had forecast by 0.3% of GDP. Other expenditure restraint targets for 2019 were broadly met, but owing to the revenue loss, Moody's estimates that the central government fiscal deficit widened marginally to 3.8% of GDP from 3.6% in 2018. IMF funding in 2020-21 and other efforts will provide support for meeting the sovereign's financing needs, but Ecuador faces considerable uncertainty beyond 2021 owing to the large amounts of market debt coming due beginning in 2022. Market sentiment has been prone to abrupt shifts as illustrated by the spike to over 1,300 basis points on Ecuador's EMBI spread in November, when the National Assembly voted to reject an urgent reform package. Although spread levels declined through the end of the year, they once again have risen to nearly 1,000 basis points. This highlights the fragility of the sovereign's access to markets despite a continued reliance on market funding in order to fulfill its financing needs, which Moody's estimates will remain between 7% and 8% of GDP for the central government through 2023, despite continued gradual fiscal consolidation efforts. SECOND DRIVER: THE AUTHORITIES ARE FACING CONSIDERABLE RESISTANCE TO THE ADOPTION OF URGENT REFORMS, WHICH HAS LED TO POLICY UNCERTAINTY AND HINDERED ECONOMIC GROWTH, IN ADDITION TO ADDING FURTHER CHALLENGES TO DEBT SUSTAINABILITY AND MARKET ACCESS The authorities have shown a willingness to adopt forceful adjustment measures, but the sociopolitical environment has been unsupportive for the adjustment that the government intended. The government announced a set of reform measures on 1 October 2019 expected to yield 2.1% of GDP in fiscal adjustment at the non-financial public sector level through 2021, including a removal of fuel subsidies which would be the key measure underpinning the fiscal adjustment, but the authorities were forced to backtrack due to strong opposition from the population. Compensatory measures, along with a set of other urgent reforms to meet IMF performance criteria, were rejected in a vote by the National Assembly. Although the tax reform was later approved by the National Assembly, the ensuing policy uncertainty along with the protests have adversely impacted economic activity, resulting in a contraction of real output in 2019. Moody's forecasts that economic growth will remain subdued at 0.2% in 2020, reflecting the negative impact of the recent political instability and policy uncertainty on investment in 2020, which will be unsupportive of domestic demand growth. Sluggish economic activity will further hinder efforts by the authorities to narrow the central government deficit and reduce financing needs. The upcoming February 2021 presidential and legislative elections cast some uncertainty as to policy direction, as does the conclusion of the IMF program in December 2021, ahead of the challenging debt service schedule in 2022 and beyond. RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's view that upside and downside risks to the current assessment of Ecuador's credit profile remain balanced in the near term. Moody's believes that the authorities intend to maintain their efforts aimed at achieving further, gradual, fiscal consolidation and that risks to debt repayment remain contained in 2020-21 given an absence of large amounts of maturing market debt. ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS Environmental considerations are not material to Ecuador's credit profile, and the country has not been identified as being one of the sovereigns materially exposed to physical climate change risks. However, Ecuador's economy, particularly primary sector activity, has been subject to droughts and floods from the El Niño weather shock at irregular intervals (10 or more years). Social considerations have played a role in increasing political risk in the country. As illustrated recently in October 2019, violent protests broke out against government measures to eliminate fuel subsidies, forcing the government to backtrack on the subsidy removal and to devise complimentary measures in support of fiscal consolidation under an IMF program. The risk of social unrest constrains the sovereign's ability to adopt policies that address long-standing distortions that inhibit economic growth in the country. Governance considerations form an integral part of our credit analysis for Ecuador and are material to the credit profile. Long-standing concerns about public financial and fiscal management, willingness to repay (which in the past had a hand in defaults), and the overall lack of clarity and predictability of policymaking have constrained Ecuador's credit profile. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP Evidence of a sustained improvement in economic management leading to a material reduction in both fiscal and external imbalances would contribute to improving creditworthiness. Additionally, substantial progress on consolidating the central government deficit to reduce financing needs and improve access to market funding at rates that support the sustainability of public finances could lead to a positive rating action. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN Further tightening of liquidity conditions, due to the lack of credible fiscal policies or other factors outside the authorities' control, would likely lead to a downgrade by jeopardizing the sovereign's ability to access market funding at affordable rates ahead of the challenging debt maturity profile beginning in 2022. GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 11,760 (2018 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income) Real GDP growth (% change): 1.3% (2018 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth) Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.3% (2018 Actual) Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.6% (2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance) Current Account Balance/GDP: -1.4% (2018 Actual) (also known as External Balance) External debt/GDP: 40.9% (2018 Actual) Economic resiliency: ba3 Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983. On 31 January 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Ecuador, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer has become increasingly susceptible to event risks. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Jaime Reusche

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Sovereign Risk Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Yves Lemay

MD - Sovereign Risk

Sovereign Risk Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

