Moody's downgrades El Salvador's rating to Caa1, maintains negative outlook

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades El Salvador's rating to Caa1, maintains negative outlook

30 Jul 2021

New York, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the Government of El Salvador's long-term foreign-currency issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Caa1 from B3. The outlook remains negative.

The key drivers the downgrade were:

1) Market access for the sovereign is likely to remain constrained ahead of a challenging debt amortization schedule beginning in 2023.

2) A deterioration in the quality of policymaking that has intensified implementation risks to the authorities' fiscal adjustment plans and increased uncertainty about financing prospects.

The negative outlook on the Caa1 rating reflects Moody's view that the fiscal position remains vulnerable and susceptible to financing shocks that could jeopardize the sovereign's repayment capacity ahead of the challenging redemption schedule on its external market debt beginning in January 2023. Limited availability of funding alternatives for the sovereign and uncertainty surrounding the possibility of fresh financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggest that the sovereign will continue to face liquidity pressures in future years despite the authorities' willingness to enact measures to achieve further, gradual fiscal consolidation.

Concurrently, Moody's also lowered El Salvador's foreign-currency country ceiling to B2 from B1 maintaining the existing two-notch gap between the sovereign rating and the foreign-currency ceiling to reflect the deteriorating predictability of institutions and government policies, weak policy effectiveness and the government's relatively large share in the country's total external debt. Moody's does not assign a local currency country ceiling for El Salvador because the country is fully dollarized.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS TO Caa1

FIRST DRIVER: MARKET ACCESS FOR THE SOVEREIGN IS LIKELY TO REMAIN CONSTRAINED AHEAD OF A CHALLENGING DEBT AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE BEGINNING IN 2023

A persistently high cost of market funding and the need to access markets to rollover maturing debt highlight risks to repayment capacity ahead of a series of external bond amortizations beginning in January 2023, given already low debt affordability metrics. High yields on the sovereign's outstanding debt issuances, illustrated by an EMBIG sovereign spread of 805 as of 28 July 2021, and a reliance on short-term domestic sources of financing have been partly responsible for the sovereign's tight liquidity position as there has not yet been a formal agreement on an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program to alleviate funding constraints, and to lend credibility and anchor market confidence such that the maturing market debt can be rolled over at sustainable rates.

Although Moody's has incorporated the potential funding flows from a possible IMF program in its analysis of El Salvador's funding prospects for 2022, the rating agency believes that even if an agreement is reached with the IMF on a financing program, issues involving the sovereign's high cost of funding are unlikely to be fully addressed by official funding flows. Elevated interest expenditures on debt service will continue to weigh on fiscal performance, constraining the sovereign's liquidity position ahead of a challenging amortization schedule. Moody's estimates indicate that the ratio of interest payment-to-government revenue was 17.8% in 2020 well above the 8.4% median for B-rated sovereigns and higher than the 13.3% median for Caa-rated sovereigns. Moreover, its projections indicate that the interest burden is likely remain above peer medians through at least 2024.

SECOND DRIVER: A DETERIORATION IN THE QUALITY OF POLICYMAKING THAT HAS INTENSIFIED IMPLEMENTATION RISKS TO THE AUTHORITIES' FISCAL ADJUSTMENT PLANS AND INCREASED UNCERTAINTY ABOUT FINANCING PROSPECTS

The sovereign's liquidity situation for 2021 has improved as a result of a 26.3% increase in central government revenues in January-May 2021 relative to the same period in 2020, reflecting a strong economic rebound supported by a 45.3% growth in remittance inflows in January-June 2021 versus the same period last year. Moody's forecasts that economic growth will be in the order of 4.5% in 2021, with upside risks from continued high remittance inflows that would support domestic demand, following a contraction of 7.9% in 2020. Despite these improved conditions, a series of policy decisions have undermined governance and institutional strength, delaying negotiations with the IMF, generating uncertainty and adding further challenges to debt sustainability and market access.

On 4 June, the government withdrew from the International Commission against Impunity in El Salvador after the Organization of American States, which established the commission to fight corruption, appointed a member of the political opposition as an advisor. Before that, on 1 May, the newly sworn-in Legislative Assembly, where President Nayib Bukele's party Nuevas Ideas holds a supermajority (56 of 84 total seats), voted to remove and replace five Supreme Court justices. More controversially, on 9 June the Legislative Assembly approved the world's first law to make Bitcoin (a cryptocurrency) legal tender in the country, such that both the US dollar and Bitcoin are now legal currency for settling transactions.

In Moody's opinion, these measures reflect weakened governance in El Salvador, raising tensions with international partners -- including the United States (Aaa stable) -- and jeopardizing progress toward an agreement with the IMF. In this context, risks associated to El Salvador's need to access sufficient external financing ahead of bond redemptions beginning in January 2023 have materially increased.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that risks to El Salvador's credit profile are skewed to the downside. This is based on Moody's opinion that the fiscal position remains vulnerable and susceptible to financing shocks that could jeopardize the sovereign's repayment capacity ahead of the challenging redemption schedule on its external market debt beginning in January 2023, particularly if market access remains constrained.

Although the authorities are likely to continue enacting measures to achieve further, gradual fiscal consolidation, public debt ratios remain elevated at 89.2% of GDP as of the end-2020. Given large financing needs, which Moody's estimates will be in excess of 15% of GDP in 2022, and upcoming debt redemptions in subsequent years, identifying sources of financing against a backdrop of tight liquidity will be a key credit challenge. Even if an agreement with the IMF unlocks fresh multilateral financing, implementation risks and policy missteps could undermine market sentiment, potentially increasing risks to bondholders.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

El Salvador's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting moderate exposure to environmental risk, highly negative exposure to social risks and a very highly negative governance issuer profile score (IPS) with limited financial resilience.

El Salvador's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3 IPS), related to physical climate change and limited natural capital. El Salvador's geography is dominated by a region known as the Dry Corridor, characterized by heavy precipitation events that lead to flooding and landslides and occasional droughts. The steady rise in the frequency and severity of droughts and other climate-related shocks poses a threat to the country's agriculture sector, which employs 16% of the country's population. Extreme weather events can influence El Salvador's key credit metrics, such as GDP growth volatility, household incomes and agricultural export earnings.

Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 IPS). Despite a recent decline, El Salvador's homicide rate remains among the highest in the Western Hemisphere. While remittances from El Salvadorans living abroad support about 20% of economic activity, which boosts consumption, high levels of violence and insecurity stunt the country's investment levels, productivity and long-term growth potential.

The influence of governance on El Salvador's credit profile is very highly negative (G-5 IPS) reflecting its weak government effectiveness, rule of law and control of corruption. A deteriorating predictability of institutions and government policies also undermines the governance issuer profile score.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 8,422 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -8.5% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.5% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -8.8% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 0.5% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 74.% (2020 Actual)

Economic resiliency: b1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 28 July 2021, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the El Salvador, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have materially decreased. Other views raised included: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially decreased. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP

Steady progress on consolidating central government finances that substantially reduces financing needs and improves market access at materially lower funding rates, or multilateral funding in amounts large enough to fully cover government financing needs in 2021-23, including upcoming external market debt redemptions, could lead to an upgrade of the sovereign's rating.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN

Downward pressure on the sovereign's credit profile would emerge if the sovereign is unable to secure multilateral financing, including from the IMF, large enough to materially ease liquidity pressures. The persistence of funding costs at a level that compromises debt sustainability would put additional downward pressure on El Salvador's credit profile increasing the risk of losses to bondholders.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jaime Reusche
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Alejandro Olivo
MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2021 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com