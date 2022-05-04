Moody's downgrades El Salvador's ratings to Caa3 from Caa1; maintains negative outlook

New York, May 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the Government of El Salvador's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating and long-term foreign-currency senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa3 from Caa1. The outlook is negative.

Moody's decision to downgrade El Salvador's ratings reflects an increased probability of a credit event – restructuring, distressed exchange, or default – with relatively high severity, as the sovereign faces a challenging debt amortization schedule with bond maturities in 2023 and 2025 in a context of continued funding stress and persistently high financing needs.

The negative outlook on the Caa3 rating reflects Moody's view that in the event of a default losses to investors could exceed those typically associated with a Caa3 rating.

Concurrently, Moody's has lowered El Salvador's foreign-currency country ceiling to Caa1 from B2, maintaining the existing two-notch gap between the sovereign rating and the foreign-currency ceiling to reflect the low predictability of institutions and government policies, weak policy effectiveness and the government's relatively large share in the country's total external debt. We do not assign a local currency country ceiling for El Salvador because the country is fully dollarized.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE TO Caa3

The downgrade of El Salvador's rating is driven in good part by the lack of a credible financing plan, a factor that heightens credit risks derived from restricted market access given the distressed yields on El Salvador's external debt. The downgrade incorporates Moody's expectation of high material losses to investors ahead of the two upcoming bond redemptions. Even if the government finds a way to manage near-term financing pressures from the upcoming 2023 bond maturity, Moody's view is that the sovereign will continue to face funding pressures that would compromise its ability to service its debt commitments in full.

El Salvador's repayment capacity is compromised by an extremely high cost of funding ahead of a challenging debt amortization schedule that includes bond maturities of $800 million in January 2023 and again in January 2025. High yields on the sovereign's outstanding external market debt, with sovereign spreads in excess of 2,200 basis points, and reliance on costly short-term domestic debt have led to a material increase in credit risks. Although the sovereign's liquidity pressures have eased somewhat as a result of last year's record-high 26.9% increase in tax receipts, Moody's believes that liquidity pressures will intensify in the second half of 2022 and through the upcoming $800 million bond maturity in January 2023.

Moody's estimates indicate that El Salvador will likely face a funding gap of about 1% of GDP this year as the government moves to cover financing needs equivalent to 16.2% of GDP. Funding pressures will remain high as next year's financing needs, which include January's $800 million principal payment of the 2023 bond, are forecasted to amount to 17% of GDP.

The government has announced its intention to reform the pension system, which Moody's thinks could free up liquidity to meet the 2023 bond payment. However, as no details have been provided to date, sovereign credit risks remain elevated. In addition to risks associated to the financing of the 2023 bond redemption, the underlying strength of El Salvador's credit profile is also undermined by low debt affordability. The ratio of interest payments-to-revenue reached 18.4% in 2021 and Moody's forecasts it will remain above 18% through 2024.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the Caa3 rating reflects the likelihood that tightening external financial conditions and a limited availability of funding alternatives could result in losses to investors that would exceed those consistent with a Caa3 rating. Furthermore, government decisions that have repeatedly prioritized political considerations over economic ones have undermined policy predictability, including what terms the government could seek in the event of a debt restructuring.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

El Salvador's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting moderate exposure to environmental risk, highly negative exposure to social risks and very highly negative governance issuer profile score with limited financial resilience.

El Salvador's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3 issuer profile score), related to physical climate change and limited natural capital. El Salvador's geography is dominated by a region known as the Dry Corridor, characterized by heavy precipitation events that lead to flooding and landslides and occasional droughts. The steady rise in the frequency and severity of droughts and other climate-related shocks poses a threat to the country's agriculture sector, which employs 16% of the population. Extreme weather events can lead to volatility in some of El Salvador's key credit metrics, including GDP growth, household incomes and agricultural export earnings.

Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score). El Salvador's homicide rate is one of the highest in the Western Hemisphere and is emblematic of the country's weak domestic security, a key driver behind the significant emigration of its residents to the US. While remittances from El Salvadorans living abroad support about 25% of economic activity, which boosts consumption, high levels of violence and insecurity stunt the country's investment levels, productivity and long-term growth potential.

The influence of governance on El Salvador's credit profile is very highly negative (G-5 issuer profile score) reflecting its weak government effectiveness, rule of law and control of corruption. A deteriorating predictability of institutions and government actions also undermines the governance issuer profile score.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 8,498 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -7.9% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.5% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -10% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 0.8% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 46.47% (2020 Actual)

Economic resiliency: b1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 29 April 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the El Salvador, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially decreased. The issuer has become increasingly susceptible to event risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Evidence that sufficient financing at more affordable rates will be available to cover the sovereign's funding needs over the medium term would decrease potential losses to bondholders and the likelihood of a credit event, supporting a higher rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward pressure on the sovereign's credit profile would emerge if Moody's were to conclude that losses to investors from a possible restructuring of government debt would exceed those consistent with a Caa3 rating. A worsening of El Salvador's funding prospects, or the government's inability to come up with measures to alleviate liquidity pressures ahead of a challenging debt maturity schedule would further undermine El Salvador's credit profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

