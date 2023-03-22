Moody's downgrades Elanco's CFR to Ba3; outlook stable

New York, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Elanco Animal Health Incorporated's ("Elanco") Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 from Ba2 and Probability of Default Rating to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the senior secured bank credit facilities' ratings to Ba2 from Ba1, and unsecured ratings to B2 from B1. Moody's also downgraded the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

The ratings downgrade primarily reflects Elanco's operational underperformance relative to Moody's expectations, driving slower deleveraging and weaker credit metrics than Moody's previously expected. On Moody's adjusted basis, debt to EBITDA was 5.8x as of 12/31/22, and Moody's expects that leverage will increase to over 6x in FY2023 on continued earnings declines. To that end, Moody's expects that Elanco will continue to be negatively impacted by competitive animal health products and macroeconomic headwinds in 2023. That said, Moody's notes the earnings upside and potential deleveraging from Elanco's innovation portfolio that will ramp up over the next 2-3 years with five potential "blockbusters" (defined as peak revenues of over $100 million). Moody's notes that Elanco's new product pipeline will need to take market share from competitive products already on the market with established quality track records. As such there is uncertainty around Elanco's ability to meet its targets ($600 to $700 million of innovation revenue by 2025).

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. Elanco has yet to establish a track record for deleveraging since becoming an independent company in 2018. This risk factor is driven by its historical penchant for debt-funded acquisitions, operational misses to budget, and an innovation portfolio that has lagged industry peers.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD3) from Ba1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to B2 (LGD6) from B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Elanco's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage, with Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA at 5.8x as of 12/31/22. Moody's expects that Elanco's leverage will remain high through at least 2023, a few years after the debt-funded acquisitions of Bayer's animal health business and KindredBio (closed in 2020 and 2021, respectively). The credit profile broadly reflects Elanco's weak track record of deleveraging since the company spun-off from Eli Lilly and Company (A2/Positive) in 2018. Finally, the rating reflects Elanco's trailing growth profile, partially driven by its new product pipeline that has lagged competitors to date in business segments such as parasiticides and dermatology.

The rating is supported by Elanco's size and scale with revenue of more than $4.4 billion, making it one of the largest animal health companies globally. Once integration costs related to the Bayer acquisition fully wind down by 2024, Moody's expects Elanco's free cash flow to materially improve. Finally, the rating incorporates Moody's favorable view of the animal health end-market, which Moody's believes has lower business risk than other healthcare sectors with good long-term growth prospects.

Elanco's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4, previously CIS-3). The score reflects highly negative exposure to governance risks (G-4, previously G-3) driven by Elanco's inconsistent management credibility and track record, with material debt-funded acquisitions and underperformance to Moody's projections. The score also reflects moderately negative exposure to social risks (S-3). Social risk considerations are driven by responsible production, incorporating the risk of regulation to curb the use of Elanco's antibiotic products in animal protein production globally.

The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that free cash flow will be positive in 2023 notwithstanding continued earnings headwinds and rising interest expense on Elanco's unhedged floating rate debt (currently approximately 32% of the debt capital structure). Elanco reported $345 million of cash at December 31, 2022, and an undrawn $750 million secured revolver that expires in 2025. Elanco has $344 million of notes due in August 2023. While management has publicly stated its intentions to refinance this 2023 maturity, Elanco could choose to utilize a portion of its undrawn revolver and/or cash balance, which would reduce its sources of liquidity. Elanco's revolver has financial maintenance covenants. These include a maximum net debt/EBITDA ratio of 7.71x and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.0x, using pro forma EBITDA, and Moody's expects ample cushion.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects Elanco's credit metrics will improve to be consistent with the rating level by the end of 2024. While Moody's expects that earnings will decline and leverage will rise over the next 12 months, Moody's also believes that the company's earnings will benefit from its new product pipeline in 2024 and that the company will generate higher free cash flow that can be used repay debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include stable top-line growth and margin expansion. Specifically, debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.5x could lead to an upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include performance headwinds that extend beyond 2023. If Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be sustained above 5.5x, the ratings could be downgraded.

Headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana, Elanco Animal Health Inc. is a global manufacturer of animal health products. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for a variety of companion and food animals. Elanco LTM revenues exceeded $4.4 billion as of 12/31/22.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

