Related Issuers Eldorado Brasil Celulose S.A. Related Research Credit Opinion: Eldorado Brasil Celulose S.A.: Update following downgrade to B1 Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Eldorado Brasil Celulose S.A. Issuer In-Depth: Eldorado Brasil Celulose S.A.: Pre-sale report Rating Action: Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Eldorado Brasil proposed notes; stable outlook Rating Action: Moody's assigns first time Ba3 rating to Eldorado Brasil; stable outlook Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Eldorado Brasil Celulose to B1; stable outlook 07 Feb 2020 New York, February 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded to B1 from Ba3 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Eldorado Brasil Celulose S.A. ("Eldorado"). The outlook is stable. Rating actions: Issuer: Eldorado Brasil Celulose S.A. ..Corporate Family Rating: downgraded to B1 from Ba3 The outlook is stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The rating's downgrade to B1 reflects heightened liquidity risk given the concentration of debt maturities in the next 12 to 24 months. As of September 2019, Eldorado had about BRL5.8 billion ($1.4 billion) due until the end of 2022 (including the prepayment of the BRL 1.2 billion debentures in 4Q19). Part of this is represented by export-related lines that are typically renewed at maturity, but also by its $350 million senior unsecured notes due in June 2021. In January 2019, Eldorado announced a bond transaction, which was not completed due to disagreements between the shareholders on certain terms of the transaction. The B1 rating continues to incorporate the company's steady credit metrics and strong operational performance, with average EBITDA margins of around 60% since 2015 (45-50% range in 2H2019). Eldorado has the lowest-cost operation in the global pulp industry as a consequence of its privileged location, forest availability and integrated process into a state-of the-art plant. The rating is constrained by Eldorado's susceptibility to event risk driven by its single-plant nature and limited operational diversity. We believe that Eldorado's ability to control input costs through its vertically integrated production process partially compensates for the risk of operating primarily in a single commodity product and in a single location. Eldorado's unbalanced capital structure with a high concentration of debt in the short-term remains a major constraint. The dispute between the company's shareholders (J&F Investimentos S.A. and CA Investment S.A./Paper Excellence) remains a constraint for the rating as well, as it may bring delays in strategic decisions for Eldorado until the arbitration process is concluded. Eldorado posted weaker cash flow from operations in 2019, which we estimate will only gradually improve through 2020 due to significantly lower pulp prices compared to 2017-18 levels. Still, we expect Eldorado to amortize debt related to the Tres Lagoas mill construction at maturity in 2020 (about BRL 680 million) , while the company will continue to refinance its bank debt. Eldorado's capex will remain close to sustaining levels of around BRL 500-600 million per year in the next two to three years, as the only growth project underway is a 50 MWh thermal power plant Onça Pintada, with a capital spending requirement of BRL 350 million distributed within 2018-2020. The stable outlook is based on our expectation that Eldorado's low-cost process will allow the company to continue to record steady credit metrics in the next 12-18 months, despite lower hardwood pulp prices and weaker cash flow from operations than that in 2017-18. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that Eldorado will use excess cash flow to reduce its debt and continue with liability management to address shorter-term maturities, particularly the senior unsecured notes due in June 2021. An upward rating movement would require Eldorado to materially improve its liquidity profile and capital structure by reducing short term debt and extending maturities, while maintaining its competitive cost position and further reducing leverage. In addition, an improvement in its interest coverage, with adjusted EBITDA/interest expense above 4x and positive free cash flows on a sustained basis are required for a positive rating action, together with cash flows diversification by source (different segments) and/or geography (asset location). A resolution of the dispute between the company's shareholders is also a necessary condition for an upgrade. The rating could suffer negative pressure if Eldorado is not able to improve its liquidity profile and debt maturities remain concentrated in 2020-21, or debt levels increase, with leverage, measured as total adjusted debt/EBITDA, trending towards 4.5x or above, and interest coverage, measured as adjusted EBITDA/interest expense, remaining below 4x for a prolonged period. Failure to address 2020-2021 maturities well in advance, in particular the 2021 senior unsecured notes, could lead to a further downgrade. A significant deterioration in the company's operating performance, with negative free cash flow generation would exert negative pressure on the rating or outlook. The principal methodology used in this rating was Paper and Forest Products Industry published in October 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brasil and with operations in Tres Lagoas, Mato Grosso do Sul, Eldorado Brasil is a key player in the global pulp markets, with an installed capacity of 1.5 million tons of hardwood pulp (1.7 million tons nominal capacity) and very competitive cash cost, supported by an extensive forest base of more than 230,000 hectares in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul. Eldorado is owned by J&F Investimentos S.A. (50.59%) and CA Investment (Brazil) SA, subsidiary of Paper Excellence. Eldorado started operations in December 2012 and reported revenues of BRL 4.3 billion ($1.1 billion) in the twelve months ended September 2019. Barbara Mattos, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's America Latina Ltda.

Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551

16th Floor, Room 1601

Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903

Brazil

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Marianna Waltz, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

