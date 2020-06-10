Moody's downgrades Eldorado Brasil Celulose to B2; stable outlook

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
to B2 from B1 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Eldorado Brasil Celulose
S.A. ("Eldorado"). The outlook is stable.
The downgrade to B2 reflects Eldorado's high refinancing risk at
a time of deterioration in financial markets conditions. As of
December 2019, Eldorado had about BRL5.1 billion ($1.1
billion), or 75% of its total debt, due until the end
of 2021. Part of this amount has already been refinanced and is
represented by export-related lines that are typically renewed
at maturity, but also by its $350 million senior unsecured
notes due in June 2021.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Eldorado Brasil Celulose S.A.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B2 from B1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Eldorado Brasil Celulose S.A.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 rating continues to incorporate the company's strong operating
performance and low-cost profile, which places the company
in a more resilient position to withstand challenges in this operating
environment. Eldorado has the lowest-cost operation in the
global pulp industry and has been able to maintain average EBITDA margins
of around 58% from 2015 through 2019.
Eldorado's unbalanced capital structure with a high concentration
of debt in the short-term is a major constraint for the rating,
as well as the dispute between the company's shareholders (J&F
Investimentos S.A. and CA Investment S.A./Paper
Excellence), as it may bring delays in strategic decisions for Eldorado
until the arbitration process is concluded. We expect Eldorado
will continue to amortize debt related to the Tres Lagoas mill construction
at maturity during 2020 and 2021, while the company will continue
to refinance its bank debt, mostly represented by trade finance
lines. However, more significant changes in the capital structure
will only be possible after the conclusion of the arbitration.
The rating is also constrained by Eldorado's susceptibility to event
risk driven by its single-plant nature and limited operational
diversity. We believe that Eldorado's ability to control input
costs through its vertically integrated production process partially compensates
for the risk of operating primarily in a single commodity product and
in a single location.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, despite the tight
liquidity position and enhanced refinancing risk, Eldorado's
cash flows should improve in 2020 compared to 2019, as a result
of steady demand, FX depreciation and lower capital spending,
as well as gradual improvements in prices during 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The rating could suffer further negative pressure if Eldorado is not able
to roll over debt maturities of 2020-21, in particular the
2021 senior unsecured notes, with further deterioration of its liquidity
profile. A significant deterioration in the company's operating
performance, with negative free cash flow generation, and
an increase in debt levels, with leverage, measured as total
adjusted debt to EBITDA, trending towards 5.0x or above,
and interest coverage, measured as adjusted EBITDA to interest expenses,
remaining below 3.5x for a prolonged period, would exert
negative pressure on the rating or outlook.
An upward rating movement would require Eldorado to improve its liquidity
profile and capital structure. In addition, an upgrade would
be dependent on the maintenance of strong operating performance and current
credit metrics.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Paper and Forest Products
Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in São Paulo, Brasil and with operations in
Tres Lagoas, Mato Grosso do Sul, Eldorado Brasil is a key
player in the global pulp markets, with a nominal capacity of 1.5
million tons of hardwood pulp and very competitive cash cost, supported
by an extensive forest base of more than 230,000 hectares in the
state of Mato Grosso do Sul. Eldorado is owned by J&F Investimentos
S.A. (50.59%) and CA Investment (Brazil) SA,
subsidiary of Paper Excellence. Eldorado started operations in
December 2012 and reported revenues of BRL 4.2 billion in 2019.
