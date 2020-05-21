Moody's downgrades Electric Power Development to A2; revises outlook to stable

Tokyo, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has downgraded to A2 from A1 the issuer
and senior unsecured bond ratings of Electric Power Development Co.,
Ltd. (J-Power).
The outlook on J-Power has been changed to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The downgrade reflects J-Power's high leverage in context
of a single-A rated unregulated power company and relative to its
peers globally, and our expectation that its debt level will not
decline materially given its capital commitments," says Yukiko
Asanuma, a Moody's Analyst.
"Nevertheless, J-Power's stable outlook is supported
by its very stable cash flow that allows the company to maintain its financial
profile," adds Asanuma.
J-Power's debt is unlikely to decline as the company invests
in wind power in Japan and the UK, and gas power in the US.
In addition, the company continues to make large outlays to construct
its first nuclear power plant at Ohma.
Moody's expects J-Power's leverage, for example,
in terms of retained cash flow (RCF)/debt to stay around 7%-7.5%
over the next two to three years. These levels map to single-B
in the Unregulated Power methodology scorecard and are lower than average
ratios recorded in recent years by domestic gas companies (around the
20% range) as well as some global unregulated power companies,
such as Statkraft AS (A3 stable) and Southern Power Company (Baa1 stable)(both
in the mid-teens).
In addition, J-Power's business risk is gradually rising
as it increases its sales in the spot market as a consequence of the ongoing
deregulation of Japan's electric retail market. The volume
that J-Power sells to the spot market is still limited, but
earnings will become more volatile longer term from that portion of its
sales price and volume becoming exposed to market conditions. These
spot sales are a shift from J-Power's legacy business model
based on wholesale sales of power under long-term contracts with
the ten major electric utilities in Japan.
A2 ratings continue to reflect the company's (1) stable cash flow from
its wholesale power operations, supported by long-term bilateral
contracts with the 10 utilities; (2) diverse base of offtakers,
given J-Power's position as a nationwide provider to all 10 regional
utilities; (3) cost-competitive power plants; and (4)
important role in Japan's energy policy, given its contribution
to the stable supply of electricity, ownership of an integral transmission
network, and its material generation capacity.
In terms of environmental risk, J-Power has elevated carbon
transition risk with a high reliance on coal-fired generation (nearly
half of its power generation capacity for the domestic market).
J-Power might see an increase in stranded assets in the future
if coal-fired plants under construction are forced to stop operations
or lose cost-competitiveness.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook is based on J-Power being able to manage its
investments to avoid further increase in leverage, retains stable
cash flow supported by long-term power purchase agreements and
competitiveness of its generation assets.
Moody's does not expect positive credit pressure in the near future,
considering the company's weak credit metrics, the uncertainties
surrounding nuclear power generation in Japan and ongoing deregulation.
However, longer term it could be possible if J-Power significantly
reduces its debt and maintains stronger credit metrics, such as
RCF/debt sustained above 15%.
Downward rating pressure will build if further cash flow volatility rises
as a result of an increasing portion of sales going into wholesale without
long-term contracts, or if large investments heighten business
risk and weaken credit metrics, such as RCF/debt sustained below
7%.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Electric Power Development Co.,
Ltd. is a major wholesale power company in Japan, supplying
power to all 10 regional electric utilities in the country.
