Moody's downgrades Electric Power Development to A2; revises outlook to stable

Tokyo, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has downgraded to A2 from A1 the issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings of Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-Power).

The outlook on J-Power has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrade reflects J-Power's high leverage in context of a single-A rated unregulated power company and relative to its peers globally, and our expectation that its debt level will not decline materially given its capital commitments," says Yukiko Asanuma, a Moody's Analyst.

"Nevertheless, J-Power's stable outlook is supported by its very stable cash flow that allows the company to maintain its financial profile," adds Asanuma.

J-Power's debt is unlikely to decline as the company invests in wind power in Japan and the UK, and gas power in the US. In addition, the company continues to make large outlays to construct its first nuclear power plant at Ohma.

Moody's expects J-Power's leverage, for example, in terms of retained cash flow (RCF)/debt to stay around 7%-7.5% over the next two to three years. These levels map to single-B in the Unregulated Power methodology scorecard and are lower than average ratios recorded in recent years by domestic gas companies (around the 20% range) as well as some global unregulated power companies, such as Statkraft AS (A3 stable) and Southern Power Company (Baa1 stable)(both in the mid-teens).

In addition, J-Power's business risk is gradually rising as it increases its sales in the spot market as a consequence of the ongoing deregulation of Japan's electric retail market. The volume that J-Power sells to the spot market is still limited, but earnings will become more volatile longer term from that portion of its sales price and volume becoming exposed to market conditions. These spot sales are a shift from J-Power's legacy business model based on wholesale sales of power under long-term contracts with the ten major electric utilities in Japan.

A2 ratings continue to reflect the company's (1) stable cash flow from its wholesale power operations, supported by long-term bilateral contracts with the 10 utilities; (2) diverse base of offtakers, given J-Power's position as a nationwide provider to all 10 regional utilities; (3) cost-competitive power plants; and (4) important role in Japan's energy policy, given its contribution to the stable supply of electricity, ownership of an integral transmission network, and its material generation capacity.

In terms of environmental risk, J-Power has elevated carbon transition risk with a high reliance on coal-fired generation (nearly half of its power generation capacity for the domestic market). J-Power might see an increase in stranded assets in the future if coal-fired plants under construction are forced to stop operations or lose cost-competitiveness.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook is based on J-Power being able to manage its investments to avoid further increase in leverage, retains stable cash flow supported by long-term power purchase agreements and competitiveness of its generation assets.

Moody's does not expect positive credit pressure in the near future, considering the company's weak credit metrics, the uncertainties surrounding nuclear power generation in Japan and ongoing deregulation. However, longer term it could be possible if J-Power significantly reduces its debt and maintains stronger credit metrics, such as RCF/debt sustained above 15%.

Downward rating pressure will build if further cash flow volatility rises as a result of an increasing portion of sales going into wholesale without long-term contracts, or if large investments heighten business risk and weaken credit metrics, such as RCF/debt sustained below 7%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies (Japanese) published in November 2018 and available at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_1150645. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. is a major wholesale power company in Japan, supplying power to all 10 regional electric utilities in the country.

