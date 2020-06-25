Moody's downgrades Electronics for Imaging's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Electronics for Imaging, Inc.'s ("EFI") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. As part of the rating action, Moody's also downgraded the 1st lien senior secured credit facility to B3 from B2 and the 2nd lien senior secured term loan to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook was changed to negative from stable. The downgrades and negative outlook reflect Moody's view that adjusted leverage will remain elevated with weakened liquidity for an extended period while EFI recovers from the expected significant revenue decline in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and global economic recession.

Rating actions for Electronics for Imaging, Inc. are summarized below:

... Corporate Family Rating (CFR) -- Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

... Probability of Default Rating -- Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....... Guaranteed senior secured 1st lien revolver -- Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....... Guaranteed senior secured 1st lien term loan -- Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....... Guaranteed senior secured 2nd lien term loan -- Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

... Outlook -- Changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 CFR reflects Moody's view that as revenues recover from a significant decline in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 and the global economic recession, improvements in adjusted leverage and liquidity will fall short of Moody's original base case forecast through 2022. Moody's believes revenue declines and adjusted EBITDA shortfalls beginning in 1Q20 and for the remainder of 2020 will result in very high leverage and negative free cash flow. Moody's expects revenue to decline by (35%) or more in 2020 compared to 2019, and although adjusted EBITDA is estimated to decline by only (10%) compared to 2019, leverage will be elevated at over 8.5x (Moody's adjusted including a portion of targeted synergies, or more than 11x with no synergies) by the end of 2020 given the combined impact of lower EBITDA and higher debt balances. There is further downside risk in the event demand for IT hardware and related software remains depressed beyond 2020 in a scenario in which COVID-19 is not contained. To the extent leverage remains elevated while revenues and EBITDA remain depressed, there would be additional pressure on ratings and Moody's could view the debt structure as unsustainable.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The IT Hardware and related software sectors have been affected by the shock given their sensitivity to global business demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in EFI's credit profile, including its exposure to global economies have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and EFI remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Despite roughly 70% of the initial $90 million of targeted cost cuts being realized as of June 2020 and plans for a 50% increase in targeted cost synergies, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in 2021 will remain below Moody's initial base case scenario when ratings were assigned last year while debt balances have increased. Consequently, Moody's believes that leverage for EFI will remain very high above 8x (Moody's adjusted and partial credit to synergies) through the end of 2021 with negative free cash flow in 2020 and only modest free cash flow in 2021. EFI's liquidity is adequate in the near-term with limited revolver availability and Moody's conservative expectation that cash balances will decrease to roughly $50 million by the end of 2020 from just above $100 million, absent additional asset sales or an equity injection.

In 1Q2020, revenues for the Inkjet business (58% of total 2019 revenues) declined 18% compared to the 1Q2019. As customers cut back on capital spending, equipment sales declined notably in March which is typically EFI's biggest month for the quarter. Looking forward, Moody's expects continued weak demand will contribute to steeper revenue declines for Inkjet equipment and software for the remainder of 2020. Although revenues from ink and supply sales provide high margin recurring revenue streams, they represent less than 40% of total revenues.

In the first year following the July 2019 buyout, EFI succeeded in realizing $65 million of the initial $90 million of targeted cost synergies through elimination of redundant positions, consolidation of purchasing and service functions, relocation of some operations, and shedding of costs related to being a public company. As a result, Moody's expects adjusted EBITDA (excluding addbacks for additional cost synergies) for 2020 will erode by only (10%) compared to pro forma 2019 levels. EFI believes it can extract another $80 million of annual cost savings allowing EFI to approach its original EBITDA plan despite significant revenue shortfalls. The Caa1 CFR incorporates Moody's view that EFI will need more time to reach original base case projections for revenue, liquidity and adjusted debt to EBITDA in the face of an expected 35% revenue decline from $918 million reported in 2019 with limited liquidity. EFI indicates that it has maintained funding for key products expected to be launched in early 2021 that should support a return to top line gains as demand returns.

EFI has adequate liquidity in the near term with just over $100 million of cash currently, but Moody's conservatively expects cash balances will decrease to roughly $50 million by the end of 2020. There is effectively no availability under the $100 million revolver due 2024. When advances under the current revolver exceed $40 million, EFI's springing 6.60x first lien leverage test (as defined) is triggered. Moody's expects free cash flow to be negative in 2020. The company sold its Fremont headquarters for $37.5 million of net proceeds and recently sold certain business bringing in another $7.5 million. In addition, EFI has been able to raise a low interest government loan in Europe. Required debt payments include $8.75 million of annual term loan amortization plus net proceeds from recent assets sales less amounts reinvested. EFI's financial sponsor, Siris Capital Group, contributed $814 million of equity or over 40% of initial capital at closing in July 2019 and has over $170 million of follow-on capital available to support EFI, which Moody's does not include as committed liquidity.

In addition to social risks from the coronavirus outbreak, governance risk is another key consideration given EFI's ownership by a financial sponsor. Private equity ownership often leads to debt financed distributions or M&A to enhance equity returns. Lack of public financial disclosure and the absence of board independence are also incorporated in EFI's credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook for EFI is driven by significant uncertainty regarding the depth and duration of the current economic recession as well as the decline in global business spending for IT hardware and related software which will result in significant revenue declines over the next year. To the extent timing of a rebound from the COVID-19 outbreak is in line with Moody's base case scenario and demand for IT equipment, including inkjet printers, and related software returns, EFI would be better positioned in the Caa1 CFR, and the outlook could be revised to stable. EFI has made progress in realizing targeted synergies in its first year following the July 2019 buyout, as well as its efforts to preserve liquidity by cutting operating expenses, limiting capital spending, and selling non-core assets.

An upgrade is not likely in the near term given the negative outlook; however, ratings could be upgraded if EFI realizes most of its targeted cost synergies for 2020 and EFI maintains consistent top line growth with adjusted debt to EBITDA improving to less than 6.5x (with limited addbacks to EBITDA). EFI will also need to maintain good liquidity with a largely undrawn revolver and adjusted free cash flow to debt being sustained in the mid-single digit percentage range. Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, Moody's expects adjusted debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 8x (with limited addbacks to EBITDA) after 2021 reflecting a continuing negative impact from the COVID-19 outbreak, competitive pressures, or inability to realize additional cost synergies. There would be downward pressure on ratings if adjusted EBITDA margins deteriorate or if adjusted free cash flow to debt is not on track to reach the mid-single digit percentage range.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc., based in Fremont, CA, is a global technology platform providing digital imaging solutions for the printing, packaging, and imaging industries. The company's offerings include industrial printers, proprietary ink, production software and workflow suites, as well as digital front ends. In July 2019, Siris Capital Group, LLC took EFI private in a transaction valued at roughly $1.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

