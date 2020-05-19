Moody's downgrades Element Materials to B3, stable outlook

London, 19 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Element Materials Technology Limited (Element or the group), an independent provider of materials and product qualification testing. Concurrently, the rating agency has downgraded Element's probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD, from B2-PD, and has downgraded to B2 from B1 the instrument rating of the first lien facilities borrowed by Greenrock Finance, Inc. and Greenrock Midco Limited. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Demand for services provided by the testing, inspection, and certification industry is linked to a range of short and long term drivers, including the underlying levels of economic activity, that have been significantly impacted by the outbreak.

Today's rating action reflects the following drivers:

• The reduction in revenue and EBITDA expected over the next 12-18 months could result in leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA, above 7x on a sustained basis.

• Although timing of any recovery is uncertain and there is a risk that the coronavirus outbreak may have prolonged negative effects in Element's core end markets, Moody's expects a baseline level of demand for the group's critical services from its customers.

• Comfortable liquidity position, further supported by decisive management action on the cost base that allows for significant cash preservation over the next 12-18 months.

Element's rating continues to reflect (1) the group's well-established position in its niche markets, supported by high barriers to entry into the technically demanding testing market and significant switching costs for customers; (2) the critical and non-discretionary nature of the group's testing services, which are dedicated to industries with zero or low tolerance for failure; and (3) the group's sound liquidity position.

The group's rating is constrained by (1) Element's high adjusted gross leverage of 6.6x, as at year-end 2019, which Moody's expects will increase in the next 12-18 months; (2) Element's constrained free cash flow generation albeit improving on the back of the cost actions taken by management and (3) the cyclicality of some of Element's end markets, particularly the potential risk of a sustained weakening of commercial aerospace.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Element's ratings factor in its private equity ownership, its financial policy, which is tolerant of high leverage, and its history of pursuing growth both organically and via acquisitions which are debt-funded. At the same time, the group has a well-defined acquisition strategy, good track record of successfully integrating acquisitions and achieving operational efficiencies. The group's tolerance for leverage is further evidenced by the presence of the PIK note held outside the restricted group, that although not factored into our leverage calculations, is part of the group's capital structure.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 instrument rating of the First Lien Facilities, one notch above the CFR, reflects the presence of the Second Lien Term Loan Facility, which benefits from the same guarantee and security package but on a second-lien basis. The B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) is in line with the CFR, reflecting a 50% family recovery rate typical for debt structures that have a mix of first-lien and second-lien debt.

LIQUIDITY ANALYSIS

Moody's views Element as benefitting from an adequate liquidity position. As at 31 March 2020, the group had c. $131 million of cash on the balance sheet, and $248 million of availability under its committed facilities, including S195 million of headroom under its $200 million capital spending/acquisition facility, which can be used for general corporate purposes over the next 18 months.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the group's business model will remain resilient through the next 12-18 months, with the negative pressure on their main end markets partially offset by the diversity of segments within those markets, including some more stable segments, the critical nature of the services provided, and its flexible cost base. The outlook also assumes that liquidity will remain adequate with satisfactory interest cover, with no significant debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could occur if the group (1) reduces leverage, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA reduces below 6.5x on a sustained basis, driven by stability in their main end markets; (2) maintains sustained positive cash generation so that free cash flow (FCF)/debt increases towards 5%; and (3) pursues acquisitions in a prudent manner and successfully integrates the targets into the group.

Negative rating pressure could arise if the group (1) is not able to grow EBITDA sustainably and/or reduce leverage from 2021 onwards, (2) experiences weakness in its core segments, over a prolonged period of time, (3) the liquidity position weakens or the group embarks on additional significant debt-funded acquisitions, or (4) Element's FCF/debt remains negative on a sustained basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Element Materials Technology Limited is an independent provider of materials and product qualification testing, offering a full suite of laboratory-based services focusing on the aerospace, transportation and industrials, energy, fire and building products, and connected technologies mainly in the US and Europe with an increasing presence in Asia. Element was acquired by private equity firm Bridgepoint in March 2016. Temasek acquired a minority stake in Element in July 2019.

