Moody's downgrades Element Materials to B3, stable outlook

London, 19 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Element
Materials Technology Limited (Element or the group), an independent
provider of materials and product qualification testing. Concurrently,
the rating agency has downgraded Element's probability of default
rating (PDR) to B3-PD, from B2-PD, and has downgraded
to B2 from B1 the instrument rating of the first lien facilities borrowed
by Greenrock Finance, Inc. and Greenrock Midco Limited.
The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Demand for services provided
by the testing, inspection, and certification industry is
linked to a range of short and long term drivers, including the
underlying levels of economic activity, that have been significantly
impacted by the outbreak.
Today's rating action reflects the following drivers:
• The reduction in revenue and EBITDA expected over the next 12-18
months could result in leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted
debt / EBITDA, above 7x on a sustained basis.
• Although timing of any recovery is uncertain and there is a risk
that the coronavirus outbreak may have prolonged negative effects in Element's
core end markets, Moody's expects a baseline level of demand
for the group's critical services from its customers.
• Comfortable liquidity position, further supported by decisive
management action on the cost base that allows for significant cash preservation
over the next 12-18 months.
Element's rating continues to reflect (1) the group's well-established
position in its niche markets, supported by high barriers to entry
into the technically demanding testing market and significant switching
costs for customers; (2) the critical and non-discretionary
nature of the group's testing services, which are dedicated to industries
with zero or low tolerance for failure; and (3) the group's sound
liquidity position.
The group's rating is constrained by (1) Element's high adjusted gross
leverage of 6.6x, as at year-end 2019, which
Moody's expects will increase in the next 12-18 months;
(2) Element's constrained free cash flow generation albeit improving on
the back of the cost actions taken by management and (3) the cyclicality
of some of Element's end markets, particularly the potential risk
of a sustained weakening of commercial aerospace.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Element's ratings factor in its private equity
ownership, its financial policy, which is tolerant of high
leverage, and its history of pursuing growth both organically and
via acquisitions which are debt-funded. At the same time,
the group has a well-defined acquisition strategy, good track
record of successfully integrating acquisitions and achieving operational
efficiencies. The group's tolerance for leverage is further
evidenced by the presence of the PIK note held outside the restricted
group, that although not factored into our leverage calculations,
is part of the group's capital structure.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 instrument rating of the First Lien Facilities, one notch
above the CFR, reflects the presence of the Second Lien Term Loan
Facility, which benefits from the same guarantee and security package
but on a second-lien basis. The B3-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) is in line with the CFR, reflecting a 50%
family recovery rate typical for debt structures that have a mix of first-lien
and second-lien debt.
LIQUIDITY ANALYSIS
Moody's views Element as benefitting from an adequate liquidity
position. As at 31 March 2020, the group had c. $131
million of cash on the balance sheet, and $248 million of
availability under its committed facilities, including S195 million
of headroom under its $200 million capital spending/acquisition
facility, which can be used for general corporate purposes over
the next 18 months.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the group's
business model will remain resilient through the next 12-18 months,
with the negative pressure on their main end markets partially offset
by the diversity of segments within those markets, including some
more stable segments, the critical nature of the services provided,
and its flexible cost base. The outlook also assumes that liquidity
will remain adequate with satisfactory interest cover, with no significant
debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the rating could occur if the group (1) reduces leverage,
such that adjusted debt/EBITDA reduces below 6.5x on a sustained
basis, driven by stability in their main end markets; (2) maintains
sustained positive cash generation so that free cash flow (FCF)/debt increases
towards 5%; and (3) pursues acquisitions in a prudent manner
and successfully integrates the targets into the group.
Negative rating pressure could arise if the group (1) is not able to grow
EBITDA sustainably and/or reduce leverage from 2021 onwards, (2)
experiences weakness in its core segments, over a prolonged period
of time, (3) the liquidity position weakens or the group embarks
on additional significant debt-funded acquisitions, or (4)
Element's FCF/debt remains negative on a sustained basis.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985
. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Element Materials Technology
Limited is an independent provider of materials and product qualification
testing, offering a full suite of laboratory-based services
focusing on the aerospace, transportation and industrials,
energy, fire and building products, and connected technologies
mainly in the US and Europe with an increasing presence in Asia.
Element was acquired by private equity firm Bridgepoint in March 2016.
Temasek acquired a minority stake in Element in July 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lucia Lopez
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454