Moody's downgrades Elevate Textiles' CFR to Caa1

New York, September 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Elevate Textiles, Inc.'s (Elevate) ratings, including the corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, senior secured first lien term loan rating to Caa1 from B3, and senior secured second lien term loan rating to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The downgrade reflects Moody's view that the weaker retail environment and increasing macroeconomic pressures will result in limited growth in earnings and free cash flow, which would impede Elevate's ability to reduce leverage. Although Moody's expects the company's operating performance to remain broadly resilient due to the diversified nature of its business, earnings growth is needed to sufficiently cover the higher costs stemming from rising interest rates, which increases the risk that the company could face difficulty refinancing its debt in a timely and economical manner. Elevate has high leverage of 6.1x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA (5.2x based on credit agreement net leverage calculations) and the majority of its funded debt matures in 2024.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Elevate Textiles, Inc.:

.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD4)

.... Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

.... Outlook, revised to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Elevate's Caa1 CFR reflects its high leverage and 2024 maturities. The company experienced a strong earnings recovery in the first half of 2022, driven by demand across all channels, price increases to offset inflationary cost pressures, high capacity utilization, and productivity improvements. However, the curtailing of retailer orders in summer 2022 in response to the supply-demand mismatch is expected to impact Q3 results. Further, rising macroeconomic pressures increase the risk that future earnings improvement will be limited. The rating also reflects governance risks associated with private equity ownership, particularly acquisition strategies and dividend and capital allocation policies. Elevate's high debt levels largely stem from the May 2018 acquisition of American & Efird Global Holdings, LLC (A&E), a transformative transaction that more than doubled the company's size. In 2019, Elevate experienced earnings declines and transformation costs that were not anticipated at the time of the transaction, resulting in high leverage heading into 2020.

At the same time, the rating incorporates Elevate's solid market position in the fragmented global threads and textile manufacturing markets. The company's diverse product end markets and geographical footprint, and its established long-term key customer relationships, support revenue stability. This is evidenced by Elevate's strong performance during the coronavirus pandemic, when the company grew earnings as it added barrier fabrics business that more than offset the declines in other products. The rating is also supported by Elevate's adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects expectations for adequate liquidity and stable earnings performance over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company does not make progress in addressing its debt ahead of its maturities, or if earnings or liquidity deteriorate.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company refinances its debt in a timely and economically manner with long dated maturities, such that EBITA/interest expense is above 1.25 times on a pro-forma basis. An upgrade would require stable or growing earnings and at least adequate liquidity.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Elevate Textiles, Inc. is a global textiles and threads manufacturer serving diverse end markets, including apparel, denim, military, fire, auto and industrials. Elevate is a direct subsidiary of Elevate Textiles Holding Corporation. The company is owned by affiliates of private equity firm Platinum Equity LLC. Revenues for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 were approximately $1.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

