Moody's downgrades Elior's CFR to B2 from B1; ratings on review for downgrade

Paris, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded Elior Group S.A.'s (Elior or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, the probability of default rating to B2-PD from B1-PD and the rating on the guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2026 to B2 from B1. The ratings are on review for downgrade. The outlook was changed to ratings under review from stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's downgrade and the review for downgrade reflects Moody's expectations that the increasing inflation will have a material negative effect on Elior's cost base, and will impact its operating performance and overall liquidity. This is in addition to the deterioration in the company's operating performance already experienced in H1-22 (negative reported EBITA due to the impact of omicron wave and higher inflation) and exceptional non-recurring items such as the loss on Preferred Meals business (which Elior has now voluntarily exited since September 2022), that have already weakened the company's liquidity. This led to a cash burn of €60 million in H1-22, adding to the cash burn experienced in the previous fiscal years due to COVID crisis. Management expects the company reported EBITA to be near breakeven in fiscal 2022, excluding an estimated €35 million in losses at Preferred Meals.

The majority of Elior's contracts with customers are negotiated on a profit and loss basis, meaning that the pass-through of price increases is not automatic - these need to be discussed together with some other elements of the contract. Moody's understands that Elior has already successfully renegotiated 47% of outstanding contracts, as of July 2022. Moody's still believes in the business model and the company still benefits from good market positions, but given the nature of its contracts, Elior's profitability will remain under pressure. There will be some time lag before renegotiated contracts, or contracts that are currently under renegotiation, will begin to improve the company's profitability.

Moody's forecasts that the company's free cash flow generation after IFRS 16 repayment will be negative at over €100 million in the next 12-18 months, breakeven at best, and that the company will most likely need to draw down on its revolving credit facility (RCF) or raise additional financing to bolster its liquidity. Moody's expects that the company will be very close to breaching its covenants over the next 12-18 months and that a waiver may be needed. Moody's expects management to promptly address, if necessary, a waiver request, as already done in the past.

The review will focus on the disclosure of the company's fiscal 2022 results, 2023 guidance and details on how the company's liquidity will develop including any waiver requests.

Governance was considered a key rating driver in accordance with Moody's ESG framework, given the expected deterioration in the company's liquidity and the need to potentially waive covenants in the next 12 months.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Elior's liquidity as weak, given the company will most likely generate negative free cash flow in the next 12-18 months. As of the end of March 2022 cash and equivalents on the balance sheet were €38 million, Elior had €350 million available under the committed revolving credit facility (RCF) and €81 million available under the current receivable securitization program. The company does not have any short term debt maturing but the first debt maturity will take place in October 2023 (fiscal 2024), when the €225 million French state-guaranteed loan will begin amortizing (€28 million repayment).

The semi-annual net leverage maintenance covenant remains suspended till March 2023, when the test ratio is set at 7.5x. Moody's expects the covenant headroom to be tight and management to promptly address, if necessary, a waiver request, as already done in the past.

RATIONALE FOR THE REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

The ratings on review for downgrade reflects Moody's expectations that the company's operating performance will come under increased pressure to due to inflation and that this will weaken the company's liquidity. Disclosure of fiscal 2022 results and guidance on fiscal 2023 will help Moody's to understand how the company's operating performance will develop, including the success of contract renegotiations. The review also reflects the need to timely address any potential waiver request or shortfall in cash.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely in the short term, the rating could be upgraded if Elior successfully manages the ongoing inflationary pressure such that Moody's adjusted EBITA margin progressively and sustainably increases well above 2.5% and then ultimately revert back to around 3%, levels more in line with pre-covid levels. Moody's would also require free cash flow to turn sustainably positive in excess of 5% free cash flow (FCF)/debt and liquidity to become adequate. An upgrade would also require Moody's adjusted EBITA/ interest expense to remain sustainably above 2x. At the same time, Moody's adjusted debt /EBITDA would also require to be lower than 6.0x on a sustainable basis.

The rating could be downgraded if Moody's adjusted EBITA margin looks unlikely to increase towards 2% in the next 12-18 months, which in Moody's view would be a level that would begin to support positive free cash flow. A downgrade could also materialize if Moody's FCF/debt fails to increase to low single digits and approach 5%. In addition, a downgrade could also materialize if management fails to promptly address any potential waiver request or shortfall in cash in a timely manner. Negative rating action may also materialize if liquidity further deteriorates in the next 12 months, or adjusted debt to EBITDA remains above 7x.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Elior Group S.A.

Downgrades, Placed On Review for Downgrade:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 from B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, Elior is a global player in contract catering and support services. In the fiscal year ended September 2021, the company generated revenues of €3.7 billion.

