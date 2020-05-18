Moody's downgrades Elior's CFR to Ba3 from Ba2; outlook negative

Paris, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded French contract caterer Elior Group S.A.'s (Elior or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2 and probability of default rating to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

"The rating action reflects the protracted impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the company's main end markets notably business and industry, and education despite some easing of confinement measures in the company's core geographies", says Eric Kang, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Elior. "While we expect the education end-market to swiftly recover in fiscal 2021, there is a risk that a slower recovery in the business and industry end-market will hinder an improvement of credit metrics to levels commensurate with a Ba3 rating", adds Mr Kang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects the company's credit metrics will deteriorate significantly in 2020 due to the impact that the coronavirus will have on Elior's earnings and cash flow but improve materially in fiscal 2021, including a reduction of Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA towards 5.0x. But there is execution risk related to the ability of the company to timely adjust its cost structure -- notably personnel costs -- in light of a potential slower recovery in the business and industry end-market. The Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA was 3.6x in fiscal 2019.

While confinement measures across the company's core geographies are being gradually lifted, Moody's anticipates the pace of recovery to be relatively slow because governments will likely encourage office employees to work remotely for as long as possible. The coronavirus outbreak -- which Moody's regards as a social risk under its ESG framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety -- could also result in societal changes, notably more frequent remote working, which would prevent footfall from recovering to pre-crisis levels. Conversely, Moody's expects activity levels in the education and healthcare end-markets to normalize rapidly in fiscal 2021. The healthcare end-market has been the most resilient to date, although it has been temporarily impacted in Europe by the postponement of non-urgent surgeries until after the pandemic. Elior's support services operations could also benefit from additional level of activity following the end of the lockdown period due to the likely need for more thorough cleaning services and hygienic conditions, although it is difficult to forecast to which extent at this stage.

Moody's views Elior's liquidity as adequate. As of March 2020, the company had cash balances of €779 million. The two revolving credit facilities (RCFs) of €450 million and $250 million respectively were both fully drawn. Moody's views the utilisation of the €360 million securitization programme as restricted to some extent in the next few months due to the lower level of activity. As of 31 March 2020, the receivable securitisation programme was utilized by €341 million, of which €235 million on an off-balance sheet basis. Apart from the receivable securitisation programme which expires in July 2021, the next material debt maturities are the RCFs and the term loan in May 2023.

The company also needs to comply with a net leverage maintenance covenant set at 4.5x at half year-end, which reduces to 4.0x at fiscal year-end to reflect the company's cash flow seasonality. The net leverage as defined by the debt indenture was 2.5x as of March 2020, but is likely to increase in the coming quarters because of the lower EBITDA. Moody's understands that the company is in negotiation with its lender banks regarding a covenant holiday waiver for September 2020 and March 2021.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk that a slower recovery in the business and industry end-market will hinder an improvement to credit metrics commensurate with a Ba3 CFR as outlined below.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be downgraded if operating performance does not materially recover over the next 12-18 months leading to (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably remaining well above 5.0x, (2) sustained weak Moody's-adjusted free cash flow, or (3) weaker liquidity.

The rating could be upgraded over time if a visible improvement in operating performance sustainably leads to (1) Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin of above 3.5% (same as pre-crisis level), (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA decreasing below 4.0x, and (3) solid liquidity including Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt of around 3%-5%. An upgrade would also require the company to demonstrate a conservative financial policy with regards to leverage, shareholder remuneration, and debt-financed acquisitions.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, Elior is a global player in contract catering and support services. In the fiscal year ended September 2019, the company generated revenues of €4.9 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

