Moody's downgrades Elior's CFR to Ba3 from Ba2; outlook negative

Paris, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded French contract
caterer Elior Group S.A.'s (Elior or the company)
corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2 and probability of default
rating to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD. The outlook was changed
to negative from stable.
"The rating action reflects the protracted impact of the coronavirus
outbreak on the company's main end markets notably business and
industry, and education despite some easing of confinement measures
in the company's core geographies", says Eric Kang,
a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for
Elior. "While we expect the education end-market to
swiftly recover in fiscal 2021, there is a risk that a slower recovery
in the business and industry end-market will hinder an improvement
of credit metrics to levels commensurate with a Ba3 rating",
adds Mr Kang.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's expects the company's credit metrics will deteriorate
significantly in 2020 due to the impact that the coronavirus will have
on Elior's earnings and cash flow but improve materially in fiscal
2021, including a reduction of Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
towards 5.0x. But there is execution risk related to the
ability of the company to timely adjust its cost structure -- notably
personnel costs -- in light of a potential slower recovery in the
business and industry end-market. The Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA was 3.6x in fiscal 2019.
While confinement measures across the company's core geographies
are being gradually lifted, Moody's anticipates the pace of
recovery to be relatively slow because governments will likely encourage
office employees to work remotely for as long as possible. The
coronavirus outbreak -- which Moody's regards as a social risk
under its ESG framework given the substantial implications for public
health and safety -- could also result in societal changes,
notably more frequent remote working, which would prevent footfall
from recovering to pre-crisis levels. Conversely,
Moody's expects activity levels in the education and healthcare
end-markets to normalize rapidly in fiscal 2021. The healthcare
end-market has been the most resilient to date, although
it has been temporarily impacted in Europe by the postponement of non-urgent
surgeries until after the pandemic. Elior's support services
operations could also benefit from additional level of activity following
the end of the lockdown period due to the likely need for more thorough
cleaning services and hygienic conditions, although it is difficult
to forecast to which extent at this stage.
Moody's views Elior's liquidity as adequate. As of March
2020, the company had cash balances of €779 million.
The two revolving credit facilities (RCFs) of €450 million and $250
million respectively were both fully drawn. Moody's views
the utilisation of the €360 million securitization programme as restricted
to some extent in the next few months due to the lower level of activity.
As of 31 March 2020, the receivable securitisation programme was
utilized by €341 million, of which €235 million on an
off-balance sheet basis. Apart from the receivable securitisation
programme which expires in July 2021, the next material debt maturities
are the RCFs and the term loan in May 2023.
The company also needs to comply with a net leverage maintenance covenant
set at 4.5x at half year-end, which reduces to 4.0x
at fiscal year-end to reflect the company's cash flow seasonality.
The net leverage as defined by the debt indenture was 2.5x as of
March 2020, but is likely to increase in the coming quarters because
of the lower EBITDA. Moody's understands that the company
is in negotiation with its lender banks regarding a covenant holiday waiver
for September 2020 and March 2021.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the risk that a slower recovery in the business
and industry end-market will hinder an improvement to credit metrics
commensurate with a Ba3 CFR as outlined below.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be downgraded if operating performance does not materially
recover over the next 12-18 months leading to (1) Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA sustainably remaining well above 5.0x, (2) sustained
weak Moody's-adjusted free cash flow, or (3) weaker liquidity.
The rating could be upgraded over time if a visible improvement in operating
performance sustainably leads to (1) Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin
of above 3.5% (same as pre-crisis level), (2)
Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA decreasing below 4.0x,
and (3) solid liquidity including Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt
of around 3%-5%. An upgrade would also require
the company to demonstrate a conservative financial policy with regards
to leverage, shareholder remuneration, and debt-financed
acquisitions.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in France, Elior is a global player in contract catering
and support services. In the fiscal year ended September 2019,
the company generated revenues of €4.9 billion.
