Moody's downgrades Emergent BioSolutions CFR to B1 from Ba3; negative outlook

New York, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ("Emergent") including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3, the Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD from Ba3-PD, the senior unsecured rating to B3 from B1, and Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-4 from SGL-2. The outlook remains negative.

The ratings downgrade reflects Moody's expectation for continued operating losses in Emergent's services segment, which will more than offset good performance in the products segment. In particular, Emergent's contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) will face uncertain revenue growth as it transitions from COVID-related contracts that generated high revenues for several years. However, the CDMO business faces high costs, including those related to manufacturing quality compliance in light of previous compliance lapses. Combined with increasing erosion in the nasal naloxone franchise caused by generic competition, Moody's anticipates that these factors will result in higher financial leverage at least over the next 12 to 18 months.

The downgrade of Emergent's SGL-2 rating to SGL-4 primarily reflects the upcoming maturity of the term loan and expiration of the revolving credit facility in October 2023 because Moody's SGL ratings do not assume credit market access. Upon refinancing of the credit agreement, Moody's will reassess Emergent's SGL rating based on factors including cash flow, revolver availability and covenant cushion.

Social and governance considerations are material to the rating action. Emergent faces heightened responsible production risks and customer relations risks in its CDMO operations. This reflects high costs associated with maintaining the CDMO infrastructure and improving quality controls, while attracting new customers. Governance considerations include compliance, credibility and track record risks stemming from manufacturing quality challenges and earnings shortfalls.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

Â….Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, to SGL-4 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Emergent's B1 Corporate Family Rating reflects its niche position supplying products that treat public health threats. Moody's anticipates ongoing growth in Emergent's anthrax and smallpox vaccines supplied to the US Strategic National Stockpile, supplemented by the recent acquisition of smallpox treatment Tembexa. Combined with nasal naloxone and several travel-related offerings, the products business will sustain solid gross margins above 60%.

Tempering these strengths, Emergent faces challenges in restoring profitability in its CDMO due to high operating costs and uncertain ability to attract significant new business. The CDMO business also faces challenges in improving quality controls, given a warning letter at its Baltimore Camden plant. Combined with steady erosion in nasal naloxone due to generic competition, Moody's anticipates that debt/EBITDA will rise to 4.0x to 5.0x over the next 12 to 18 months. In addition, Emergent has modest scale compared to global pharmaceutical companies, with somewhat limited diversity at the product and customer level.

Emergent's weak liquidity profile reflects the approaching October 2023 expiration of the revolver and maturity of the term loan, which had approximately $380 million outstanding as of June 30, 2022. That being said, Emergent reported $358 million of cash on hand at June 30, 2022, prior to the Tembexa acquisition. Moody's believes that available cash on hand plus cash flow from operating activities is sufficient to fund capital expenditures and term loan amortization payments, excluding the final maturity.

Social and governance considerations are material to Emergent's rating and are reflected in the CIS-4 credit impact score, highly negative (previously CIS-3, moderately negative). Highly negative social risk exposures are reflected in the S-4 score, including customer relations and responsible production exposures related to manufacturing compliance standards. That said, Emergent is less exposed to drug pricing legislative risks compared to many pharmaceutical companies due to its product mix skewed to vaccines supplied directly to the US government. With respect to governance considerations, Emergent faces highly negative exposures, reflected in the G-4 score (previously G-3, moderately negative). Previous compliance problems at the Bayview facility, a recent warning letter at its Camden facility, the termination of the US Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing contract, combined with earnings setbacks have weakened the company's overall track record. This will remain a challenge until success in sustainably growing the CDMO business is more established.

The outlook is negative, reflecting headwinds related to the CDMO business and the nasal naloxone franchise. While these are partly mitigating by steady growth in anthrax and smallpox vaccines and the recent acquisition of Tembexa, the credit profile is subject to downward pressure until progress improving the CDMO business is established.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a very rapid decline in CDMO revenue or nasal naloxone sales, delays in anthrax or smallpox vaccine purchase orders from the US government, material litigation, or failure to refinance the credit facilities. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 4.5x could also result in a downgrade.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include, increased scale and diversity, successful pipeline execution, and a clearer path towards profitability in the CDMO business. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.5x would support an upgrade.

Headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a life sciences company that provides pharmaceuticals, vaccines, medical devices and contract manufacturing services related to public health threats affecting civilian and military populations. Revenues for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 totaled approximately $1.6 billion.

