Moody's downgrades Emergent BioSolutions CFR to B2; outlook negative

New York, November 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ("Emergent") including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, the Probability of Default Rating to B2-PD from B1-PD and the senior unsecured rating to Caa1 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains unchanged at SGL-4. The outlook remains negative.

The ratings downgrade reflects a delay relative to Moody's prior expectations of a US government purchase order for ACAM2000, Emergent's smallpox vaccine supplied to the Strategic National Stockpile. The delay exacerbates the pressures in Emergent's contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), which remains unprofitable due to a high cost structure including ongoing costs to improve compliance standards. In turn, the ACAM2000 delay will result in delayed profitability and cash flow, impeding deleveraging following the recent debt-financed acquisition of Tembexa. The timing and magnitude of the next ACAM2000 procurement order is uncertain, as is the impact on future ACAM2000 procurement orders, which have tended to occur in the second or third quarter each calendar year. That said, Moody's is not aware of any shift in the US government's overall demand for ACAM2000. In addition, the US government's procurement of other Emergent products, like anthrax vaccines and Tembexa, has continued at the pace Moody's expected.

Supporting the credit profile is Emergent's focus on public health preparedness, which Moody's believes remains a key priority of the Strategic National Stockpile despite the ACAM2000 delay. Good gross margins in Emergent's pharmaceuticals business, as well as sizeable albeit declining sales in the nasal naloxone franchise also support the credit profile.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Emergent's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects its niche position supplying products that treat public health threats. Notwithstanding ongoing volatility, Moody's anticipates generally upward sales of Emergent's anthrax and smallpox vaccines supplied to the US Strategic National Stockpile, supplemented by the recent acquisition of smallpox treatment Tembexa. Combined with nasal naloxone and several travel-related offerings, the products business will sustain solid gross margins above 60%.

Tempering these strengths, volatility in US government ordering patterns – most recently with ACAM2000 – exacerbates Emergent's other credit challenges including refinancing risk. Emergent's CDMO business faces high operating costs and uncertain ability to attract significant new business while improving quality controls, given a warning letter at its Baltimore Camden plant. Combined with steady erosion in nasal naloxone due to generic competition, Moody's anticipates that debt/EBITDA will approximate 4.5x to 5.5x over the next 12 to 18 months, but with considerable volatility from quarter to quarter.

Emergent's SGL-4 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects the approaching October 2023 expiration of the revolver and maturity of the term loan, because Moody's SGL ratings do not assume credit market access. As of September 30, 2022, the term loan balance was $371 million and revolver borrowings were $238 million – the amount of the recent Tembexa acquisition. Emergent reported $241 million of cash on hand at September 30, 2022. Moody's believes that available cash on hand plus cash flow from operating activities is sufficient to fund capital expenditures and term loan amortization payments, excluding the final maturity. Upon refinancing of the credit agreement, Moody's will reassess Emergent's SGL rating based on factors including cash flow, revolver availability and covenant cushion.

Social and governance considerations are material to Emergent's rating and are reflected in the CIS-4 credit impact score, highly negative. Highly negative social risk exposures are reflected in the S-4 score, including customer relations and responsible production exposures related to manufacturing compliance standards. That said, Emergent is less exposed to drug pricing legislative risks compared to many pharmaceutical companies due to its product mix skewed to vaccines supplied directly to the US government. With respect to governance considerations, Emergent faces highly negative exposures, reflected in the G-4 score. Previous compliance problems at the Bayview facility, a recent warning letter at its Camden facility, the mutually agreed termination of the US Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing contract, combined with earnings setbacks have weakened the company's overall track record. This will remain a challenge until success in sustainably growing the CDMO business is more established.

The outlook is negative, reflecting the combination of refinancing risk and uncertain stability of overall profitability and cash flow based on volatility in government ordering patterns and high costs in the CDMO business.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include failure to refinance the credit agreement, higher operating losses in the CDMO business, or delays or cancelations in anthrax or smallpox vaccine purchase orders from the US government. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 5.5x could also result in a downgrade.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include reduced volatility in government purchase orders, successful pipeline execution, a clearer path towards profitability in the CDMO business and refinancing of the credit agreemement. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.5x would support an upgrade.

Headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a life sciences company that provides pharmaceuticals, vaccines, medical devices and contract manufacturing services related to public health threats affecting civilian and military populations. Revenues for the 12 months ended September 30, 2022 totaled approximately $1.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

