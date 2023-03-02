Moody's downgrades Emergent BioSolutions' CFR to B3; outlook is negative

New York, March 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ("Emergent") including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, the Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from B2-PD and the senior unsecured rating to Caa2 from Caa1. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains unchanged at SGL-4. Following this action, the outlook remains negative.

The ratings downgrade reflects execution challenges over the next 12 to 18 months related to reversing the operating losses in the CDMO business, managing potential volatility in US government procurement patterns, and successfully commercializing an over-the-counter version of nasal naloxone. These dynamics are likely to constrain earnings to a level below Moody's prior expectations. Although the company's capital structure is subject to change due to pending refinancing and asset sale proceeds, Moody's anticipates gross debt/EBITDA ranging from 6x to 8x over the next 12 to 18 months. Emergent's net debt/EBITDA is likely to be substantially lower, but cash levels will primarily support periods of cash flow burn over the next 12 to 18 months.

The outlook is negative, primarily related to refinancing risk but exacerbated by volatility in government procurement patterns.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Emergent's B3 rating reflects its niche position supplying products that address public health threats. Notwithstanding volatility, Moody's expects generally upward sales of anthrax and smallpox vaccines supplied to the US Strategic National Stockpile, and ongoing purchases of Tembexa as well as other medical countermeasures. Including nasal naloxone, the company's products business has strong gross margins of around 60%. The pending sale of the travel health business will improve earnings due to lower headcount and reduced R&D spend.

Tempering these strengths, volatility in US government ordering patterns exacerbates Emergent's other credit challenges including refinancing risk and a declining nasal naloxone franchise. Emergent's CDMO business faces high albeit declining operating costs and uncertain ability to attract significant new business while improving quality controls.

Emergent's SGL-4 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects the approaching October 2023 expiration of the revolver and maturity of the term loan, because Moody's SGL ratings do not assume credit market access. Upon refinancing of the credit agreement, Moody's will reassess Emergent's SGL rating based on factors including cash flow, revolver availability and covenant cushion. As of December 31, 2022, the term loan balance was $363 million, and the $600 million revolver was nearly fully drawn. Emergent reported $642 million of cash on hand at December 31, 2022. In tandem with the announced sale of the travel health business which will result in a $270 million upfront cash inflow, the lenders have agreed to waive certain covenants temporarily including financial maintenance covenants through March 31, 2023. Although Emergent's free cash flow was about negative $140 million in 2022, this largely related to the absence of an expected ACAM2000 procurement order. With a more typical procurement level likely in 2023, Moody's anticipates positive cash flow from operations and substantially lower cash flow burn.

Social and governance considerations are material to Emergent's rating and are reflected in the CIS-4 credit impact score, highly negative. Highly negative social risk exposures are reflected in the S-4 score, including customer relations and responsible production exposures related to manufacturing compliance standards. That said, Emergent is less exposed to drug pricing legislative risks compared to many pharmaceutical companies due to its product mix skewed to vaccines supplied directly to the US government. With respect to governance considerations, Emergent faces highly negative exposures, reflected in the G-4 score. Previous compliance problems at the Bayview facility, a recent warning letter at its Camden facility, the mutually agreed termination of the US Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing contract, combined with earnings setbacks have weakened the company's overall track record. This will remain a challenge until the refinancing is completed and earnings growth potential is more clearly established.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include failure to refinance the credit agreement, higher operating losses in the CDMO business, or delays or cancelations in anthrax or smallpox vaccine purchase orders from the US government.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include refinancing of the credit agreement, reduced volatility in government purchase orders, and reduced operating losses in the CDMO business. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.5x would support an upgrade.

Headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a life sciences company that provides pharmaceuticals, vaccines, medical devices and contract manufacturing services related to public health threats affecting civilian and military populations. Revenues in 2022 totaled approximately $1.1 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Levesque, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

