Moody's downgrades Emergent BioSolutions to Ba3 from Ba2; negative outlook

New York, May 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ("Emergent") including the Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 from Ba2, the Probability of Default Rating to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD, the senior unsecured rating to B1 from Ba3, and Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrade reflects earnings headwinds related to declines in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business caused by lower COVID-19 vaccine demand, and in the nasal naloxone franchise caused by generic competition. These challenges pressure the company's overall growth outlook and raise its financial leverage.

Social and governance considerations are material to the rating action. Emergent's COVID-19 vaccine opportunities were a positive social consideration, but these have waned in light of weakening demand for Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, resulting in more negative weighting to separate social risk factors. These include customer relations and responsible production risks stemming from previous manufacturing compliance problems and from reliance upon the US government as its key customer. Governance considerations related to credibility and track record challenges stemming from earnings shortfalls and the termination of a government contract related to pandemic preparedness.

Ratings downgraded:

Issuer: Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Â….Corporate Family Rating, to Ba3 from Ba2

Â….Probability of Default Rating, to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD

Â….Senior Unsecured Notes, to B1 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD5)

Â….Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Outlook actions:

Issuer: Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Outlook remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Emergent's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its niche position supplying products that treat public health threats. Areas of focus include vaccines for military and civilian use, public health outbreaks, travel health, and the opioid epidemic. Moody's anticipates ongoing growth in Emergent's anthrax and smallpox vaccines supplied to the US Strategic National Stockpile, presuming no material changes to the government's objectives or ordering patterns. The CDMO business remains an important growth driver and Emergent aims to continue new client wins following past quality problems at its Bayview, Maryland facility related to COVID-19 vaccine production.

Key credit risks include modest scale compared to global pharmaceutical companies, with somewhat limited diversity at the product and customer level. Lower COVID-related earnings and declining Narcan sales will cause financial leverage to increase. Moody's anticipates gross debt/EBITDA below 4.0x over the next 12 to 18 months. Contracting with the US government subjects Emergent to compliance with numerous laws and regulations, and cash flow volatility associated with ordering patterns.

The downgrade of the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1 primarily reflects Moody's expectation for covenant cushion tightening over the next 12 to 18 months as earnings erode. The financial maintenance covenants apply to both the term loan and revolver, comprised of net debt/EBITDA of below 4.5x, and interest coverage (EBITDA less maintenance capex divided by interest cost and principal payments) of greater than 2.5x. The term loan maturity and revolver expiration are on October 13, 2023 (unrated). That said, Emergent's liquidity remains good based on based on cash on hand totaling $436 million at March 31, 2022, positive free cash flow over the upcoming 12 to 18 month period, and availability under the $600 million revolver.

Social and governance considerations are material to Emergent's rating and are reflected in the CIS-3 score, Moderately Negative. Highly negative social risk exposures are reflected in the S-4 score, including customer relations and responsible production exposures related to manufacturing compliance standards. That said, Emergent is less exposed to drug pricing legislative risks compared to many pharmaceutical companies due to its product mix skewed to vaccines supplied directly to the US government. With respect to governance considerations, Emergent faces moderately negative exposures, reflected in the G-3 score. Previous compliance problems at the Bayview facility, the termination of the US Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing contract, combined with earnings setbacks have weakened its overall track record. This will remain a challenge until success in sustainably growing the CDMO business is more established.

The outlook is negative, reflecting headwinds related to both COVID-19 drug substance production and the nasal naloxone franchise. While these are partly mitigating by steady growth in anthrax and smallpox vaccines and other CDMO business, the credit profile is subject to downward pressure until a return to earnings growth is more established.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a very rapid decline in CDMO revenue or nasal naloxone sales, delays in anthrax or smallpox vaccine purchase orders from the US government, or material litigation. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 4.0x could also result in a downgrade.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include, increased scale and diversity, successful pipeline execution, and solid growth in the CDMO business. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.0x would support an upgrade.

Headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a life sciences company that provides pharmaceuticals, vaccines, medical devices and contract manufacturing services related to public health threats affecting civilian and military populations. Revenues in 2021 totaled approximately $1.8 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285013. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Levesque, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

