Moody's downgrades Empire Today, LLC's CFR to B3; outlook negative

New York, June 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Empire Today, LLC's ("Empire") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, its probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD and its senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan ratings to B3 from B2. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The downgrade of the CFR to B3 reflects Empire's weaker than expected operating performance and very high leverage with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA over 7x for the LTM period ended March 31, 2022. The company almost tripled its funded debt in 2021 following the debt-financed dividend under its former ownership and the subsequent acquisition of Empire by Charlesbank Capital Partners. At the time, Empire was benefitting from strong demand in the home category. This led to strong top line growth and lower operating costs including advertising which grew margins. While pricing actions have offset higher inventory costs and lower volumes, operating costs have risen which has been a drag on EBITDA margins. Part of the increase in operating costs are related to advertising which helps combat declining sales leads. However, there is risk that this does not lead to volume growth given the challenging inflationary environment which could possibly cause further margin compression.

The negative outlook reflects the growing risk that weak consumer sentiment and inflationary pressures coupled with rising interest rates could negatively impact demand for home remodeling and prevent the company from deleveraging.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Empire Today, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

.... Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Empire Today, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Empire's B3 CFR reflects its very high leverage and its small scale in a highly competitive business environment with very large and well capitalized competitors. It also reflects the discretionary nature of the company's products, as well as its high susceptibility to macroeconomic factors. Governance is a key rating factor particularly Empire's financial strategies under private equity ownership. The company's direct to consumer asset light business model makes its cost structure quite flexible but an increase in costs to combat slowing demand could continue to negatively impact margins. Due to the company's small scale even small declines in EBITDA can impact credits metrics significantly. The CFR also reflects the company's adequate liquidity supported by Moody's expectation for positive free cash flow in 2022 and a $60 million revolving credit facility which had approximately $13 million outstanding as of April 1, 2022. Ratings are supported by the solid market position Empire has established in the highly fragmented floor covering market, and in the direct to consumer segment of that market in particular.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if there is a sustained improvement in operating performance and Empire maintains good liquidity. Specifically, an upgrade would require debt/EBITDA to be sustained below 5.5 times and EBITA/interest expense sustained above 2 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance continues to weaken, should financial policies become more aggressive, or liquidity deteriorates. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA remains above 6.5x or if EBITA/interest expense is sustained below 1.25 times.

Headquartered in Northlake, IL, Empire Today, LLC is a specialty retailer of carpet, hard floor, and window treatments. The company offers shop-at-home sales in the largest metropolitan markets in the U.S. Revenue is about $870 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

