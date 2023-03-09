Moody's downgrades EnQuest's CFR to B3; negative outlook

London, March 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded EnQuest plc (EnQuest)'s corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the instrument rating assigned to EnQuest's $305 million backed senior unsecured notes due November 2027. The outlook has changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In Moody's view, EnQuest's credit profile has weakened in the aftermath of (i) changes to the UK Energy Profits Levy (EPL) introduced in November 2022[1], (ii) the related reduction of the company's reserve-based lending (RBL) facility, and (iii) announced deferral of capital expenditure[2] in response to those changes, as well as a 25% reduction in capital and abandonment expenditure for 2022 relative to the guidance provided earlier in the year. Accordingly, the B3 CFR reflects the company's tight liquidity position, along with Moody's expectations of lower production volumes, lower cash generation capacity and reduced ability to significantly de-leverage at mid-cycle price conditions in the longer-term.

High operational concentration in the UK exposes EnQuest to increased taxation of domestic upstream activities; in Moody's view, this constrains the company's liquidity, operational and financial performance. The value of EnQuest's hydrocarbon reserves has reduced in the wake of the EPL; accordingly, the company is required to meet an accelerated amortisation schedule of its $500 million RBL facility $400 million of which were drawn at year-end 2022. EnQuest repaid $78 million of the RBL in January 2023. Assuming a 40%-45% reduction in RBL commitments, Moody's calculates that EnQuest needs to repay an additional $40 million of the RBL drawings by the end of 2023. Besides the RBL amortisation, the company still faces retail bond maturities of Â£111.3 million in October 2023, therefore the quantum of upcoming mandatory debt reduction remains substantial. In an effort to preserve liquidity, EnQuest has announced a deferral of investment in Kraken, that Moody's considers detrimental to the longer-term production profile on account of steep natural decline rates of the company's mature asset base. As a result, the rating agency now projects a significant reduction in EnQuest's free cash flow generation (FCF, as defined by Moody's) because of the combined effects of higher taxation and production volumes constrained by sub-optimal levels of future investments.

Moody's base case scenario, which currently assumes an average Brent oil price of $70/barrel in 2023 and $65/barrel in 2024 for the rated corporates in the Oil & Gas sector globally, incorporates stable, but lower than previously expected production at around 42-43 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day and higher unit operating cost of $25-$27/boe in each of 2023 and 2024. Accordingly, EnQuest should generate Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of $550-600 million annually in 2023 and 2024. Projected operating cash flows of approximately $350 million in 2023 and $250 million in 2024 shall be sufficient to cover Moody's-adjusted capital expenditure (including lease repayments) of around $250 million per annum. While positive, FCF generation under Moody's base case is expected to be materially lower than previously expected and the company will need to rely on its cash balances to fund around $270 million equivalent of expected mandatory debt repayments and contingent considerations in 2023. In its base case scenario, absent any access to capital markets, Moody's projects a year-end 2023 cash position to fall to around $75 million, significantly lower than historical levels of over $200 million. However, should oil prices fare better than Moody's current base case scenario assumptions (as seen year to date), then the company's year-end 2023 cash position would be higher.

LIQUIDITY

EnQuest's liquidity profile is tight. Moody's assessment reflects the expectation of mildly positive FCF generation in a $65-$70/barrel Brent oil price environment along with a significantly reduced availability of external liquidity under the company's RBL following the redetermination of the borrowing base. The company has significant debt maturities over the coming months including the retail bond maturities of Â£111.3 million in October 2023. Absent any access to capital markets, EnQuest will need to rely on existing cash balance and FCF generation to meet its substantial debt repayments which would exhaust its cash buffer substantially.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects EnQuest's tight near-term liquidity under Moody's base case. The outlook could be stabilised on the back of an improved liquidity assessment under our base case, for instance through stronger than currently expected operating performance and cost discipline, leading to higher internal cash flow generation or through demonstrated access to capital markets to support the management of mandatory debt repayments and a year-end cash balance commensurate with the requirements of the business.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

EnQuest's ESG Credit Impact Score has been revised downwards to CIS-4 from CIS-3 commensurate with this rating action. A CIS-4 score implies that the company's rating is lower than it would have been if ESG risk exposures did not exist. This change in EnQuest's CIS score is primarily driven by the heightened social risk exposure, reflecting the substantial increase in taxation on the UK O&G windfall profits.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given today's rating action, a rating upgrade over the short term is unlikely. Over time, EnQuest's ratings could be upgraded if the company:

>Sustainably grows its production and reserves

>Maintains RCF/Debt above 25%

>Generates positive free cash flow and establishes a track record of ensuring good liquidity through the cycle

Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded should EnQuest's:

>Fail to improve liquidity and successfully address its 2023 debt maturities

>Fail to maintain current production levels of around 45 kboepd

>RCF/Debt drop to below 15%

>EBITDA/Interest expense drop below 3.0x

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396736. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Energy (Oil and Gas) Profits Levy Act 2022 17-Nov-2022

[2] Full year 2022 operations update and 2023 guidance 17-Feb-2023

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

