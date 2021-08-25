Moody's downgrades Endo's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, August 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
the ratings of Endo Luxembourg Finance I Company S.à.r.l.,
and other subsidiaries of Endo International plc (together, "Endo").
The Corporate Family Rating was downgraded to Caa1 from B3 and the Probability
of Default Rating was downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD.
Moody's also downgraded the ratings on the company's senior secured
debt to B3 from B2, and the unsecured ratings to Caa3 from Caa2.
Moody's affirmed the secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture,
at Caa2. There is no change to the SGL-3 Speculative Grade
Liquidity Rating. At the same time, Moody's revised the rating
outlook to negative from stable.
The rating downgrades reflect Moody's expectation that Endo's potential
cash outflows related to opioid litigation will hinder its ability to
improve operational performance or meaningfully deleverage. The
downgrade also reflects ongoing erosion in Endo's US generics business,
as well as Moody's view that Endo has experienced a material reduction
in its capital market access and enterprise value. This adds pressure
to the company's ongoing business challenges.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view of Endo's rising
exposure to opioid-related litigation and settlement involving
cash outflows. The negative outlook also reflects Moody's
view that Endo's earnings will decline in 2022, but that it's large
cash balance will provide adequate liquidity for operations.
Social considerations were a material factor in this rating action.
The company faces significant legal exposures related to its sales of
branded and generic opioid drugs. Moody's believes the risk
of a settlement to resolve all outstanding opioid litigation by the end
of 2021 is high, as other defendants have neared final global resolution
of their exposures. A settlement involving cash outflows over multiple
years would be credit negative for Endo.
Downgrades:
... Issuer: Endo Luxembourg Finance I Company
S.a.r.l.
.... Corporate Family Rating, to Caa1
from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
.... Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
.... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular
Bond/Debenture to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Issuer: Par Pharmaceutical Inc.
.... Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
... Issuer: Endo Finance LLC
.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)
. Backed Senior Unsecured Bond/Debenture, to Caa3
(LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)
... Issuer: Endo Finance Co.
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)
Affirmations:
... Issuer: Endo Finance LLC
. Backed Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture,
at Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
... Issuer: Endo Luxembourg Finance I Company
S.a.r.l.
.... Outlook, Changed to Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: Par Pharmaceutical Inc.
.... Outlook, Changed to Negative from
Stable
... Issuer: Endo Finance LLC
.... Outlook, Changed to Negative from
Stable
Issuer: Endo Finance Co.
.... Outlook, Changed to Negative from
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Endo's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects its weak credit profile as
earnings will continue to decline in 2021 and 2022 due to ongoing challenges
in its US generics business. Moody's expects the branded
segment to grow while it is unlikely that the generics business will return
to growth for the foreseeable future due to continued pricing pressure.
The rating is also constrained by product concentration risk as Vasostrict,
Endo's largest product, contributes more than 20% of Endo's
earnings. Uncertainty around patent litigation on Vasostrict exposes
it to risk of earnings declines that would increase financial leverage
if generic challengers are successful.
Endo's rating is supported by strong scale, decent growth potential
of a newly approved product, Qwo, for cellulite, and
its balanced business mix between branded and generic drugs. However,
revenues from new products, including Qwo, would not be sufficient
to offset Vasostrict declines, if it were to face generic competition.
The ratings are also supported by Endo's high cash balance and good cash
flow before litigation payments.
The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is supported by Endo's
unrestricted cash, which was approximately $1.5 billion
at June 30, 2021. Moody's expects that Endo will generate
good cash flow prior to litigation payments. Endo has nearly $360
million of litigation payments remaining in 2021 -- related
to vaginal mesh - roughly half of which is already reserved in
restricted cash. Endo has $300 million of revolver borrowings.
A portion of the $1 billion revolver is subject to a 4.5x
secured net debt to EBITDA covenant that springs with any more borrowings
than it currently has. Endo's compliance is diminishing given shrinking
EBITDA through 2021 and beyond. $22 million of Endo's revolver
commitments will continue to expire in April 2022, with $75
million expiring in 2024, and the remainder extended into 2026.
Endo also has $180 million in notes maturing in January 2022 that
Endo has the ability to fund with cash.
Social considerations are material to Endo's ratings. Endo
faces significant legal exposures related to its sales of branded and
generic opioid drugs. Endo and its subsidiaries are named defendants
in various lawsuits including those from US cities, states,
and counties, alleging deceptive promotion of branded opioid products
and downplaying the risks of opioid use. Endo's exposure primarily
relates to its previously promoted branded opioid products, Opana
ER and Percocet/Endocet. Endo no longer promotes any opioid products.
These investigations could result in cash outflows, although the
timing and amounts are highly uncertain. Endo's flexibility to
absorb this risk is weak, given its high financial leverage and
other headwinds. Moody's believes the risk of a settlement
to resolve all outstanding opioid litigation by the end of 2021 is high,
as other defendants have neared final global resolution of their exposures.
A settlement involving cash outflows over multiple years would be credit
negative for Endo. This is because litigation payouts consume financial
resources that could otherwise be used for debt reduction or acquisitions,
while also adding a form of financial leverage. Endo's capacity
to absorb a settlement would depend on potential cash outflows relative
to its annual free cash flow as well as developments in the rest of its
business, such as ongoing patent litigation on Vasostrict.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Materially negative developments related to Endo's opioid-related
litigation could lead to a downgrade. A negative outcome stemming
from ongoing patent litigation on its largest product, Vasostrict,
could also lead to a downgrade. A reduction in cash for acquisitions
or shareholder initiatives ahead of clarity on opioid litigation could
also lead to a downgrade.
The rating could be upgraded if there is reduced credit risk related to
the impact of opioid-related legal matters and Vasostrict litigation.
Sustainable revenue and earnings growth, reduced concentration in
Vasostrict, would also be needed to support an upgrade. Quantitively
debt/EBITDA will need to approach 6.0x.
Headquartered in Luxembourg, Endo Luxembourg Finance I Company S.a.r.l.
is a subsidiary of Endo International plc, which is headquartered
in Dublin, Ireland. Endo is a specialty healthcare company
offering branded and generic pharmaceuticals. Endo's reported revenue
for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $2.8
billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
