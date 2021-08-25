Moody's downgrades Endo's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, August 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Endo Luxembourg Finance I Company S.à.r.l., and other subsidiaries of Endo International plc (together, "Endo"). The Corporate Family Rating was downgraded to Caa1 from B3 and the Probability of Default Rating was downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings on the company's senior secured debt to B3 from B2, and the unsecured ratings to Caa3 from Caa2. Moody's affirmed the secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, at Caa2. There is no change to the SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. At the same time, Moody's revised the rating outlook to negative from stable.

The rating downgrades reflect Moody's expectation that Endo's potential cash outflows related to opioid litigation will hinder its ability to improve operational performance or meaningfully deleverage. The downgrade also reflects ongoing erosion in Endo's US generics business, as well as Moody's view that Endo has experienced a material reduction in its capital market access and enterprise value. This adds pressure to the company's ongoing business challenges.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view of Endo's rising exposure to opioid-related litigation and settlement involving cash outflows. The negative outlook also reflects Moody's view that Endo's earnings will decline in 2022, but that it's large cash balance will provide adequate liquidity for operations.

Social considerations were a material factor in this rating action. The company faces significant legal exposures related to its sales of branded and generic opioid drugs. Moody's believes the risk of a settlement to resolve all outstanding opioid litigation by the end of 2021 is high, as other defendants have neared final global resolution of their exposures. A settlement involving cash outflows over multiple years would be credit negative for Endo.

Downgrades:

... Issuer: Endo Luxembourg Finance I Company S.a.r.l.

.... Corporate Family Rating, to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

.... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Issuer: Par Pharmaceutical Inc.

.... Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

... Issuer: Endo Finance LLC

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)

. Backed Senior Unsecured Bond/Debenture, to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)

... Issuer: Endo Finance Co.

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)

Affirmations:

... Issuer: Endo Finance LLC

. Backed Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, at Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

... Issuer: Endo Luxembourg Finance I Company S.a.r.l.

.... Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

..Issuer: Par Pharmaceutical Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

... Issuer: Endo Finance LLC

.... Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

Issuer: Endo Finance Co.

.... Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Endo's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects its weak credit profile as earnings will continue to decline in 2021 and 2022 due to ongoing challenges in its US generics business. Moody's expects the branded segment to grow while it is unlikely that the generics business will return to growth for the foreseeable future due to continued pricing pressure. The rating is also constrained by product concentration risk as Vasostrict, Endo's largest product, contributes more than 20% of Endo's earnings. Uncertainty around patent litigation on Vasostrict exposes it to risk of earnings declines that would increase financial leverage if generic challengers are successful.

Endo's rating is supported by strong scale, decent growth potential of a newly approved product, Qwo, for cellulite, and its balanced business mix between branded and generic drugs. However, revenues from new products, including Qwo, would not be sufficient to offset Vasostrict declines, if it were to face generic competition. The ratings are also supported by Endo's high cash balance and good cash flow before litigation payments.

The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is supported by Endo's unrestricted cash, which was approximately $1.5 billion at June 30, 2021. Moody's expects that Endo will generate good cash flow prior to litigation payments. Endo has nearly $360 million of litigation payments remaining in 2021 -- related to vaginal mesh - roughly half of which is already reserved in restricted cash. Endo has $300 million of revolver borrowings. A portion of the $1 billion revolver is subject to a 4.5x secured net debt to EBITDA covenant that springs with any more borrowings than it currently has. Endo's compliance is diminishing given shrinking EBITDA through 2021 and beyond. $22 million of Endo's revolver commitments will continue to expire in April 2022, with $75 million expiring in 2024, and the remainder extended into 2026. Endo also has $180 million in notes maturing in January 2022 that Endo has the ability to fund with cash.

Social considerations are material to Endo's ratings. Endo faces significant legal exposures related to its sales of branded and generic opioid drugs. Endo and its subsidiaries are named defendants in various lawsuits including those from US cities, states, and counties, alleging deceptive promotion of branded opioid products and downplaying the risks of opioid use. Endo's exposure primarily relates to its previously promoted branded opioid products, Opana ER and Percocet/Endocet. Endo no longer promotes any opioid products. These investigations could result in cash outflows, although the timing and amounts are highly uncertain. Endo's flexibility to absorb this risk is weak, given its high financial leverage and other headwinds. Moody's believes the risk of a settlement to resolve all outstanding opioid litigation by the end of 2021 is high, as other defendants have neared final global resolution of their exposures. A settlement involving cash outflows over multiple years would be credit negative for Endo. This is because litigation payouts consume financial resources that could otherwise be used for debt reduction or acquisitions, while also adding a form of financial leverage. Endo's capacity to absorb a settlement would depend on potential cash outflows relative to its annual free cash flow as well as developments in the rest of its business, such as ongoing patent litigation on Vasostrict.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Materially negative developments related to Endo's opioid-related litigation could lead to a downgrade. A negative outcome stemming from ongoing patent litigation on its largest product, Vasostrict, could also lead to a downgrade. A reduction in cash for acquisitions or shareholder initiatives ahead of clarity on opioid litigation could also lead to a downgrade.

The rating could be upgraded if there is reduced credit risk related to the impact of opioid-related legal matters and Vasostrict litigation. Sustainable revenue and earnings growth, reduced concentration in Vasostrict, would also be needed to support an upgrade. Quantitively debt/EBITDA will need to approach 6.0x.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Endo Luxembourg Finance I Company S.a.r.l. is a subsidiary of Endo International plc, which is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Endo is a specialty healthcare company offering branded and generic pharmaceuticals. Endo's reported revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $2.8 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

