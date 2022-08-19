Moody's downgrades Endo's PDR to D-PD following Chapter 11 filing

New York, August 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Endo Luxembourg Finance I Company S.a.r.l., and other subsidiaries of Endo International plc (together, "Endo") Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to D-PD from Ca-PD following company's filing for protection under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code on August 16th. Moody's affirmed Endo's all other ratings including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Caa3, the company's senior secured debt at Caa2, the secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture at Ca, and the unsecured ratings at C. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-4 from SGL-3. The outlook remains stable.

Governance and social risk considerations are material to the rating action. The company operates with aggressive financial policies reflected in very high debt levels of more than $8 billion, resulting in very high financial leverage and a capital structure that is untenable. At current levels of performance, with significant erosion in Vasostrict franchise, ongoing cash outflows related to various legal proceedings, and exposure to material opioid-related litigation claims, the company entered into a restructuring support agreement ("RSA") with Endo's first lien debt holders to reduce outstanding indebtedness. As part of the RSA, the stalking horse bidder (the initial bidder on Endo's assets) will establish voluntary trusts to be funded with $550 million over 10 years, with future proceeds set aside for certain opioid claims.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the current ratings adequately reflect Endo's recovery prospects.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Endo Luxembourg Finance I Company S.a.r.l.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Ca-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Endo Finance LLC

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Global Notes, Affirmed Ca (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Global Notes, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed C (LGD5)

..Issuer: Endo Luxembourg Finance I Company S.a.r.l.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Global Notes, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD2)

..Issuer: Par Pharmaceutical Inc.

....Senior Secured Global Notes, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Endo Finance LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Endo Luxembourg Finance I Company S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Par Pharmaceutical Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Endo's Chapter 11 filing resulted in the downgrade of its Probability of Default Rating to D-PD. The rating action reflects Endo's social and corporate governance risks, specifically significant litigation related to opioids which contributed to its bankruptcy filing and will result in meaningful cash outflows once it emerges.

Subsequent to the rating action, Moody's will withdraw all the ratings of Endo Luxembourg Finance I Company S.a.r.l., and other subsidiaries of Endo International plc (together, "Endo"). Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Endo Luxembourg Finance I Company S.a.r.l. is a subsidiary of Endo International plc, which is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Endo is a specialty healthcare company offering branded and generic pharmaceuticals. Endo's reported revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was approximately $2.8 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

