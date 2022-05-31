Moody's downgrades Endo's ratings (CFR to Caa3, PDR to Ca-PD) on heightened restructuring risk

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Endo Luxembourg Finance I Company S.a.r.l., and other subsidiaries of Endo International plc (together, "Endo"). The Corporate Family Rating was downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1 and the Probability of Default Rating was downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings on the company's senior secured debt to Caa2 from B3, and the unsecured ratings to C from Caa3. Moody's downgraded the secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, to Ca from Caa2. There is no change to the SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The rating outlook was revised to stable from negative.

"The downgrades reflect Moody's view that Endo's probability of default, including the potential for a distressed exchange-type of restructuring, is very high over the near term," said Vladimir Ronin, Moody's lead analyst for the company.

"At current levels of performance, with significant erosion in Vasostrict franchise, ongoing cash outflows related to various legal proceedings, and exposure to a material opioid-related litigation settlement, Endo's capital structure is untenable. However, meaningful recovery value will still likely be afforded to the first lien secured creditors in a pre-emptive restructuring given the value of company's branded franchises, sizable generics business and company's meaningful cash balance," added Ronin.

The stable rating outlook factors in Moody's expectations that Endo will continue to face challenges in stabilizing and improving operating performance, but that ratings now reflect assumed recovery levels under an anticipated pre-emptive restructuring scenario with a likely reduced forward debt burden being better accommodated by current and prospective operations.

Governance considerations were a material factor in this rating action. Moody's believes the risk of a settlement to resolve all outstanding opioid litigation by the end of 2022 is high, as other defendants have neared final global resolution of their exposures. Endo's flexibility to absorb this risk is weak, given its high financial leverage and operational headwinds. A settlement involving cash outflows will likely result in a distressed exchange, given company's ongoing operating challenges and weak credit metrics.

Downgrades:

... Issuer: Endo Luxembourg Finance I Company S.a.r.l.

.... Corporate Family Rating, to Caa3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, to Caa2 (LGD2) from B3 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, to Caa2 (LGD2) from B3 (LGD3)

.... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture to Caa2 (LGD2) from B3 (LGD3)

Issuer: Par Pharmaceutical Inc.

.... Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, to Caa2 (LGD2) from B3 (LGD3)

... Issuer: Endo Finance LLC

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, to Caa2 (LGD2) from B3 (LGD3)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, to C (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD6)

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Bond/Debenture, to C (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD6)

.... Backed Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, to Ca (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

... Issuer: Endo Luxembourg Finance I Company S.a.r.l.

.... Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

..Issuer: Par Pharmaceutical Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

... Issuer: Endo Finance LLC

.... Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Endo's Caa3 Corporate Family Rating reflects company's weak operating performance as earnings will continue to decline following Vasostrict's, Endo's largest product, which contributed roughly 30% to Endo's earnings in 2021, loss of exclusivity. Furthermore, Moody's anticipates ongoing headwinds in the company's generics business due to continued pricing pressure. Endo's current capital structure is unsustainable, prompting Moody's expectation of a rising likelihood of near-term restructuring. The company's rating is supported by sizable scale, growth potential of Xiaflex and Qwo franchises, and its balanced business mix between branded and generic drugs. However, revenues from new products will not be sufficient to offset Vasostrict declines. Endo's adequate liquidity is supported by high cash balance.

The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is supported by Endo's unrestricted cash, which was approximately $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2022. Moody's expects that Endo will be cash flow consumptive over the next 12 months, when accounting for litigation payments. As of March 31, 2022, Endo has approximately $277 million of revolver borrowings under its $1 billion revolver. A portion of the revolver is subject to a 4.5x secured net debt to EBITDA covenant that springs with any more borrowings than it currently has. Endo's compliance is diminishing given shrinking EBITDA through 2022 and beyond. $75 million of Endo's revolver commitments will continue to expire in 2024, and the remainder extended into 2026.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Endo's ESG Credit Impact Score is Very Highly Negative (CIS-5). This reflects Endo's high exposure to opioid litigation, some drug pricing exposure primarily in its branded segment and high manufacturing compliance standards. Governance risk considerations are very highly negative because Endo operates with very high leverage and faces risk of material future cash outflows to resolve its litigation exposures, likely resulting in a distressed exchange.

Endo faces neutral-to-low environmental risk exposures (E-2), with no significant environmental exposures that are materially different than the pharmaceutical industry norm.

Endo faces very highly negative social risk exposures (S-5). These include significant legal exposures related to its sales of branded and generic opioid drugs. Endo and its subsidiaries are named defendants in various lawsuits including those from US cities, states, and counties, alleging deceptive promotion of branded opioid products and downplaying the risks of opioid use. Endo's exposure primarily relates to its previously promoted branded opioid products, Opana ER and Percocet/Endocet. Endo no longer promotes any opioid products. Additionally, Endo faces industry-wide risk exposures related to policy risk, high manufacturing compliance standards, as well as drug pricing risk in the US, reflecting on-going pressure from government and commercial payors to reduce healthcare costs.

Endo faces very highly negative governance risk exposures (G-5), a revised score, which was previously (G-4), signifying highly negative risk exposures. These include the company's high financial leverage and weakening credit metrics coupled with company's significant legal exposures related to its sales of branded and generic opioid drugs, likely resulting in a capital structure that is untenable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if estimated recovery values deteriorate further. Although unlikely in the near term, the rating could be upgraded if there is reduced credit risk related to the impact of opioid-related legal matters. Material improvement in revenue and earnings growth, would also be needed to support an upgrade. Quantitively debt/EBITDA will need to approach 6.0x.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Endo Luxembourg Finance I Company S.a.r.l. is a subsidiary of Endo International plc, which is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Endo is a specialty healthcare company offering branded and generic pharmaceuticals. Endo's reported revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $2.9 billion.

