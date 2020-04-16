Moody's downgrades Engine's CFR to Caa2, PDR to Caa2-PD and appends limited default (LD) designation to PDR; outlook negative

Approximately $227 million of rated debt impacted
New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Engine Group, Inc.'s
("Engine" or the "company") Corporate Family Rating
(CFR) to Caa2 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD/LD
(/LD appended) from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded Engine's
senior secured first-lien credit facilities (comprising the revolver
and term loan) three notches to Caa1 from B1 given the numerous uncertainties
and challenges facing the company over the short-run. In
addition, Moody's downgraded the senior secured second-lien
term loan to Caa3 from Caa1. The limited default ("LD") designation
appended to Engine's PDR reflects the missed principal and interest payments
on the term loans, which constitute an event of default under Moody's
definition. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.
SUMMARY OF TODAY'S RATING ACTIONS
Ratings Downgraded:
...Issuer: Engine Group, Inc.
.....Corporate Family Rating,
Downgraded to Caa2 from B3
.Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD/LD
(LD appended) from B3-PD
.$35 Million Senior Secured Gtd First-Lien
Revolving Credit Facility due 2022, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from
B1 (LGD2)
.$142 Million Outstanding Senior Secured Gtd First-Lien
Term Loan due 2022, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD2)
.$50 Million Senior Secured Gtd Second-Lien
Term Loan 2023, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
...Issuer: Engine Group, Inc.
Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE:
The downgrade reflects deteriorating liquidity and Engine's decision not
to remit scheduled principal and interest payments to its first-lien
term loan lenders and interest payments to its second-lien term
loan lenders due on 3 April 2020. Moody's views the non-payment
of principal and interest as an event of default since required payments
were not made within the contractual terms of the respective credit agreements.
The "LD" designation reflects the missed contractual payments
and will be removed after resolution of the missed payments. The
ratings incorporate governance risks, specifically the likelihood
that leverage will remain elevated in the 10x-11x range over the
next two years given the company's profitability and liquidity challenges
resulting from the novel coronavirus (a.k.a. COVID-19)
and secular changes facing its industry.
The negative outlook reflects Engine's increased probability of default
and high likelihood for a potential debt restructuring in the near term,
especially given the numerous uncertainties related to the economic impact
of COVID-19 on Engine's cash flows and liquidity. The company
has very limited liquidity and a balance sheet restructuring involving
losses for some financial creditors looks increasingly likely in the short-run
absent a potential sale of certain assets. Given that the revolver
is fully drawn, ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects
Engine will be unable to access additional lines of credit, obtain
a cash infusion from its private equity sponsor and/or timely sell assets
to repay creditors.
Engine's Caa2 rating incorporates the company's small size
given its lack of scale and balance sheet strength to compete effectively
with the much larger and well capitalized multi-national ad agency
holding companies amid a rapidly evolving media and advertising landscape.
As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, Engine's credit
profile was already weakly positioned with a highly levered balance sheet
and negative free cash flow generation. The economic shock of the
global coronavirus outbreak has exacerbated pre-existing pauses
and pullbacks in clients' advertising spend, especially in
more challenged industries and geographies.
Further, demand in its Trailer Park business (movie trailers and
marketing promotion to the TV and video-on-demand entertainment
industries ) has declined materially given that nearly all of the major
film studios have halted movie production. Moody's expects
Engine's creative business to experience double-digit declines
in H1 2020 due to ad spending contraction resulting from the postponement
or cancellation of major events such as the Summer Olympics and FIFA Men's
World Cup Games. With consumer behavior and buying patterns undergoing
significant change as a result of stay-at-home orders from
local and national governments, Engine's consulting business
is working with clients to redeploy ad spend to online and e-commerce
channels as people spend more time indoors. While the company has
taken aggressive actions to right size its cost structure to the new revenue
environment, Moody's does not expect the cost savings to substantially
improve operating performance in the short-run. Moody's
is concerned that additional cost actions following last year's
business realignment and restructuring initiatives will further weaken
Engine's competitiveness as key personnel are potentially furloughed.
The company's debt load is currently unsustainable and Engine will
likely need to right size its capital structure to a level that can be
supported by current operating levels. Moody's believes that Engine
will face a liquidity shortfall in the short-run. As such,
today's rating action reflects the increased likelihood that the company
will seek to restructure its balance sheet in a way that leads to losses
for some of the company's financial creditors, barring a sale of
certain assets. Notably, Engine is in the process of selling
two sizable assets. If successful, net proceeds would be
used to repay the first-lien and second-lien term loan lenders
potentially at full face value, which the company has agreed to
do under the pre-existing waiver agreement and existing forbearance
agreements.
The equity sponsor, Lake Capital [1], previously provided
financial support via cash equity contributions totaling $25 million
(i.e., $15 million in Q2 2018 and $10
million in Q2 2019). At the time, the lion's share
of this amount was used to reduce the first-lien term loan and
outstanding revolver balance, which the lenders negotiated under
the prior waiver agreements.
Cash balances were $5 million at the end of September 2019,
however Moody's believes cash balances have risen due to working
capital inflows from the seasonally strong fourth calendar quarter as
well as from Engine's full draw under its revolver. Revenue
and EBITDA have fallen short of expectations primarily due to longer-than-expected
cycle times to on-board new Demand Side Platform (DSP) partners,
and the longer lead-time for them to reach full spending levels
on Engine's EMX programmatic exchange platform. Performance
has also been impacted by ongoing disruption in the advertising industry
as brand advertisers reevaluate and shift their marketing spend.
Moody's expects significant earnings shortfalls this year due to
economic fallout from the widespread coronavirus outbreak with leverage
rising to the 10x-11x band by year end 2020 and free cash flow
generation remaining negative.
The rating is supported by Engine's longstanding client relationships,
comprehensive offering across the entire marketing spectrum, expanding
digital focus, significant cross-selling capabilities and
presence on four continents facilitating both regional and cross-border
projects. Additional rating support is provided by the company's
potential to sell two sizable assets, which if successful,
could potentially reduce or extinguish the outstanding first-lien
and second-lien term loans. The rating also recognizes the
equity sponsor's past financial support for Engine and the possibility
the sponsor could provide additional cash equity injections or other type
of liquidity at this time.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The advertising agency
and marketing communications sector has been one of the sectors most significantly
affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the weaknesses in Engine's credit profile,
including its exposure to the US and UK economies have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and Engine remains vulnerable to the outbreak's continuing spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Engine of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term, especially
if the coronavirus outbreak continues to result in reduced customer demand
and pullbacks in client advertising spend. Over time, an
upgrade could occur if the company experienced: (i) improved liquidity
by accessing additional lines of credit, obtaining a cash infusion
from its private equity sponsor and/or timely selling assets to repay
creditors; (ii) revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion as a result
of timely cost actions; and (iii) a reduction in total debt to EBITDA
leverage below 7.5x (Moody's adjusted).
The ratings could be downgraded if: (i) the company's liquidity
resources were fully exhausted and there was an inability to access additional
sources of liquidity to cover cash outlays; or (ii) Moody's
believes there is a high likelihood for a balance sheet restructuring
and/or financial creditor losses. A downgrade could also be considered
if total debt to EBITDA was sustained above 10.5x (Moody's adjusted)
or the company's negative free cash flow generation became more
pronounced as a result of significant client losses, meaningfully
pauses in client spend and/or sub-par organic revenue growth.
Headquartered in New York, NY, Engine Group, Inc.
is a privately-held marketing services and communications firm
with a focus on digital capabilities providing a full range of data-driven
and technology-enabled insights to a variety of leading and boutique
brands operating in diverse end markets. The company, which
derives most of its revenue from the US and UK [2], is owned
by Chicago-based private equity sponsor, Lake Capital [1].
Engine's net revenue totaled $388.6 million for the
twelve months ended 30 September 2019 [2].
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Lake Capital's website (http://www.lakecapital.com/investments_current.asp)
[2] Moody's published credit opinion for Engine Group,
Inc. dated 21 November 2019 (https://www.moodys.com/research/Engine-Group-Inc-Update-to-Credit-Analysis-Credit-Opinion--PBC_1203299)
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
