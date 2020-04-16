Moody's downgrades Engine's CFR to Caa2, PDR to Caa2-PD and appends limited default (LD) designation to PDR; outlook negative

Approximately $227 million of rated debt impacted

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Engine Group, Inc.'s ("Engine" or the "company") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD/LD (/LD appended) from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded Engine's senior secured first-lien credit facilities (comprising the revolver and term loan) three notches to Caa1 from B1 given the numerous uncertainties and challenges facing the company over the short-run. In addition, Moody's downgraded the senior secured second-lien term loan to Caa3 from Caa1. The limited default ("LD") designation appended to Engine's PDR reflects the missed principal and interest payments on the term loans, which constitute an event of default under Moody's definition. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

SUMMARY OF TODAY'S RATING ACTIONS

Ratings Downgraded:

...Issuer: Engine Group, Inc.

.....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

.Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD/LD (LD appended) from B3-PD

.$35 Million Senior Secured Gtd First-Lien Revolving Credit Facility due 2022, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD2)

.$142 Million Outstanding Senior Secured Gtd First-Lien Term Loan due 2022, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD2)

.$50 Million Senior Secured Gtd Second-Lien Term Loan 2023, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

...Issuer: Engine Group, Inc.

Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE:

The downgrade reflects deteriorating liquidity and Engine's decision not to remit scheduled principal and interest payments to its first-lien term loan lenders and interest payments to its second-lien term loan lenders due on 3 April 2020. Moody's views the non-payment of principal and interest as an event of default since required payments were not made within the contractual terms of the respective credit agreements. The "LD" designation reflects the missed contractual payments and will be removed after resolution of the missed payments. The ratings incorporate governance risks, specifically the likelihood that leverage will remain elevated in the 10x-11x range over the next two years given the company's profitability and liquidity challenges resulting from the novel coronavirus (a.k.a. COVID-19) and secular changes facing its industry.

The negative outlook reflects Engine's increased probability of default and high likelihood for a potential debt restructuring in the near term, especially given the numerous uncertainties related to the economic impact of COVID-19 on Engine's cash flows and liquidity. The company has very limited liquidity and a balance sheet restructuring involving losses for some financial creditors looks increasingly likely in the short-run absent a potential sale of certain assets. Given that the revolver is fully drawn, ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects Engine will be unable to access additional lines of credit, obtain a cash infusion from its private equity sponsor and/or timely sell assets to repay creditors.

Engine's Caa2 rating incorporates the company's small size given its lack of scale and balance sheet strength to compete effectively with the much larger and well capitalized multi-national ad agency holding companies amid a rapidly evolving media and advertising landscape. As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, Engine's credit profile was already weakly positioned with a highly levered balance sheet and negative free cash flow generation. The economic shock of the global coronavirus outbreak has exacerbated pre-existing pauses and pullbacks in clients' advertising spend, especially in more challenged industries and geographies.

Further, demand in its Trailer Park business (movie trailers and marketing promotion to the TV and video-on-demand entertainment industries ) has declined materially given that nearly all of the major film studios have halted movie production. Moody's expects Engine's creative business to experience double-digit declines in H1 2020 due to ad spending contraction resulting from the postponement or cancellation of major events such as the Summer Olympics and FIFA Men's World Cup Games. With consumer behavior and buying patterns undergoing significant change as a result of stay-at-home orders from local and national governments, Engine's consulting business is working with clients to redeploy ad spend to online and e-commerce channels as people spend more time indoors. While the company has taken aggressive actions to right size its cost structure to the new revenue environment, Moody's does not expect the cost savings to substantially improve operating performance in the short-run. Moody's is concerned that additional cost actions following last year's business realignment and restructuring initiatives will further weaken Engine's competitiveness as key personnel are potentially furloughed.

The company's debt load is currently unsustainable and Engine will likely need to right size its capital structure to a level that can be supported by current operating levels. Moody's believes that Engine will face a liquidity shortfall in the short-run. As such, today's rating action reflects the increased likelihood that the company will seek to restructure its balance sheet in a way that leads to losses for some of the company's financial creditors, barring a sale of certain assets. Notably, Engine is in the process of selling two sizable assets. If successful, net proceeds would be used to repay the first-lien and second-lien term loan lenders potentially at full face value, which the company has agreed to do under the pre-existing waiver agreement and existing forbearance agreements.

The equity sponsor, Lake Capital [1], previously provided financial support via cash equity contributions totaling $25 million (i.e., $15 million in Q2 2018 and $10 million in Q2 2019). At the time, the lion's share of this amount was used to reduce the first-lien term loan and outstanding revolver balance, which the lenders negotiated under the prior waiver agreements.

Cash balances were $5 million at the end of September 2019, however Moody's believes cash balances have risen due to working capital inflows from the seasonally strong fourth calendar quarter as well as from Engine's full draw under its revolver. Revenue and EBITDA have fallen short of expectations primarily due to longer-than-expected cycle times to on-board new Demand Side Platform (DSP) partners, and the longer lead-time for them to reach full spending levels on Engine's EMX programmatic exchange platform. Performance has also been impacted by ongoing disruption in the advertising industry as brand advertisers reevaluate and shift their marketing spend. Moody's expects significant earnings shortfalls this year due to economic fallout from the widespread coronavirus outbreak with leverage rising to the 10x-11x band by year end 2020 and free cash flow generation remaining negative.

The rating is supported by Engine's longstanding client relationships, comprehensive offering across the entire marketing spectrum, expanding digital focus, significant cross-selling capabilities and presence on four continents facilitating both regional and cross-border projects. Additional rating support is provided by the company's potential to sell two sizable assets, which if successful, could potentially reduce or extinguish the outstanding first-lien and second-lien term loans. The rating also recognizes the equity sponsor's past financial support for Engine and the possibility the sponsor could provide additional cash equity injections or other type of liquidity at this time.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The advertising agency and marketing communications sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Engine's credit profile, including its exposure to the US and UK economies have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Engine remains vulnerable to the outbreak's continuing spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Engine of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term, especially if the coronavirus outbreak continues to result in reduced customer demand and pullbacks in client advertising spend. Over time, an upgrade could occur if the company experienced: (i) improved liquidity by accessing additional lines of credit, obtaining a cash infusion from its private equity sponsor and/or timely selling assets to repay creditors; (ii) revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion as a result of timely cost actions; and (iii) a reduction in total debt to EBITDA leverage below 7.5x (Moody's adjusted).

The ratings could be downgraded if: (i) the company's liquidity resources were fully exhausted and there was an inability to access additional sources of liquidity to cover cash outlays; or (ii) Moody's believes there is a high likelihood for a balance sheet restructuring and/or financial creditor losses. A downgrade could also be considered if total debt to EBITDA was sustained above 10.5x (Moody's adjusted) or the company's negative free cash flow generation became more pronounced as a result of significant client losses, meaningfully pauses in client spend and/or sub-par organic revenue growth.

Headquartered in New York, NY, Engine Group, Inc. is a privately-held marketing services and communications firm with a focus on digital capabilities providing a full range of data-driven and technology-enabled insights to a variety of leading and boutique brands operating in diverse end markets. The company, which derives most of its revenue from the US and UK [2], is owned by Chicago-based private equity sponsor, Lake Capital [1]. Engine's net revenue totaled $388.6 million for the twelve months ended 30 September 2019 [2].

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Lake Capital's website (http://www.lakecapital.com/investments_current.asp)

[2] Moody's published credit opinion for Engine Group, Inc. dated 21 November 2019 (https://www.moodys.com/research/Engine-Group-Inc-Update-to-Credit-Analysis-Credit-Opinion--PBC_1203299)

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gregory A. Fraser, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

